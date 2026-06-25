Sports Despite early exit, Haitian Americans relish World Cup experience in Atlanta It was just the second appearance for Haiti in the World Cup and its first since 1974. Haiti fans cheer their team despite loss to Morocco in a Group C FIFA World Cup match at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 41 minutes ago Share

Haitian fans waited 52 years for the country’s second appearance at the World Cup. Despite an early exit, Les Grenadiers fans celebrated the historic achievement. The team showed courageous fight in its 4-2 loss to Morocco on Wednesday, though it was already eliminated from the competition. The feat of reaching the World Cup also brought several generations of Haitian fans to FIFA Fan Fest, some new and some old. Father-and-son duo Georges and Jacques Edeline returned to their former hometown of nearly three decades to see Les Grenadiers’ final Group C match at Atlanta Stadium.

“It’s been surreal, frankly, that Haiti even qualified for the World Cup, and especially for it to be in our hometown, is completely surreal,” Jacques Edeline said. “So we’re just happy — everything’s a celebration. We’ve been having a great time.” Georges, who was born in Haiti, played Division I soccer at George Washington University from 1967-70, and later coached the Colonials for nearly a decade. He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it felt “great to be back” at the World Cup, 52 years later. Despite the challenge of facing the semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Haitian fans remained hopeful that their team would score at the tournament for the first time since 1974. “I think the roof will blow off (of Atlanta Stadium) if Haiti scores a goal,” Jacques Edeline said.

And it nearly did.

Haitian fans both inside and outside Atlanta Stadium erupted with emotion after striker Lenny Joseph’s back-heel attempt found its way into the net and gave Les Grenadiers a 1-0 lead after 10 minutes. Fans once again burst with excitement after striker Wilson Isidor fired a bullet of a shot into the top corner and restored a one-goal cushion for Les Grenadiers at 2-1. It wasn’t meant to be, though, as the Atlas Lions fired back with three unanswered goals to seal their second-place finish in Group C. Gleneda Joseph traveled from North Carolina with her son to see Les Grenadiers make history. Her excitement remained palpable despite Haiti finishing with three losses in the group stage. She said that she hopes making the World Cup is not a once-in-52-year experience for Haitian fans going forward.