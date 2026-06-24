How Morocco became a World Cup contender

Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi claps as he leaves the pich following a tie in the World Cup Group C soccer match between Brazil and Morocco in East Rutherford, N.J., Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Adam Hunger/AP)

Every FIFA World Cup roster is made up of 26 players. On Morocco’s squad, 19 of the 26 are foreign-born players.

Only one of its starters from the 1-0 win against Scotland, midfielder Azzedine Ounahi, was born in the North African country. Its best player and captain Achraf Hakimi, from Spain, is among the majority multinationals. In total, six are from Spain, six from France, three from Belgium and the Netherlands, and one from Canada. Morocco made history as the first team to field a foreign-born lineup in the opening match against Brazil.

If a player has a parent from another country or has spent significant time in another region, they are allowed to choose the country they represent. The U.S. men’s national team has several multinational players on its roster, including tournament-breakout star Folarin Balogun, who was born in the United States but grew up in the U.K. Ultimately, he chose the USMNT after coming up through England’s youth level, using a one-time change allowed by FIFA.