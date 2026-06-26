Atlanta Braves

Braves Report: No respect, no respect at all

Plus: Pitching woes and trivia fun.
Atlanta Braves center fielder Mauricio Dubón rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer during the ninth inning Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Atlanta Braves center fielder Mauricio Dubón rounds the bases after hitting a two-run homer during the ninth inning Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
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1 hour ago

Breaking news: Things have gotten rather unpleasant for the Bravos. (Of course, not as unpleasant as they have for the Mets, who parted ways with manager Carlos Mendoza this morning.)

But before we get to the *gestures wildly* of it all, let’s turn to friend and beat writer Chad Bishop for a look at some guys who might be out for a bit of revenge this weekend in San Francisco.

PAYBACK IN THE BAY?

Dominic Smith (left) and Mike Yastrzemski celebrate an early June win together. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Dominic Smith (left) and Mike Yastrzemski celebrate an early June win together. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop, Braves beat writer

Baseball players switch teams all the time, whether by choice or not. In every series across MLB on any given day, one can find a player competing against his former team or visiting a stadium he once called his home park.

But this weekend in San Francisco the Braves will have FOUR former Giants taking the field at Oracle Park, three of which spent a significant part of their careers in the Bay Area. Here’s a closer look:

Will the aforementioned quartet be a little extra motivated to show out this weekend on the banks of McCovey Cove? Of course they will.

And if they say otherwise, they’re not to be believed.

📲 Merci, Monsieur Bishop. This weekend’s games from San Fran start at 10:15, 9:05 and 4:05 p.m., respectively. All on BravesVision.

After Reynaldo Lopez’s start tonight, Bryce Elder and Chris Sale will face off with Giants aces Logan Webb and Robbie Ray.

ARE YOU A BRAVES TRIVIA ALL-STAR?

OK, one more thing before we get to the unpleasantness: Trivia!

Our latest monthly Braves quiz is out now, and I figured I’d give you a freebie here — but you gotta scroll allllll the way to the bottom of the newsletter for the answer.

Also, you know, actually click through and take the quiz.

Deal? Here it goes …

🤔 If selected in 2026, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies would become a four-time All-Star. Who’s the only other second baseman with at least three appearances as a Brave?

PITCHING ISSUES … AND ANOTHER POTENTIAL TARGET

Reynaldo Lopez (left) hashes things out with catcher Drake Baldwin during a recent relief appearance. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Reynaldo Lopez (left) hashes things out with catcher Drake Baldwin during a recent relief appearance. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

Remember when everyone was freaking out about the Braves not adding a starting pitcher in the offseason, and then calmed down a bit after the existing staff got off to a blazing hot start?

Well … don’t panic. But we’re certainly trending toward that first part again.

From Mr. Bishop’s recent piece on the subject:

🙂 In April, Braves starters went 13-4 with a 3.01 ERA.

🤨 In May, some red flags began to be raised when that group went 9-9 with a 3.52 ERA.

🫠 June? Braves starting pitchers are 6-9 with an ERA of 5.43.

Just about everyone has fallen apart, either physically or statistically. Even Sale can’t last six innings of late.

But what about the long term?

We’ve talked a lot about a trade for Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. That remains unlikely, so the AJC’s Gabe Burns went deep on another potential target: Minnesota’s Joe Ryan.

The veteran righty is having a career season, posting a 3.18 ERA through 17 starts. He’s also cheap, and would remain under club control through next season.

🔎 Read the rest of the story (which also mentions a few other possibilities) and let us know what you think.

RIVAL WATCH, FOUR-GAME DIVISION LEAD EDITION

Felt like a good time to check in with the rest of the National League East.

🔔 Phillies (45-36, 4 games back): They’ve fully recovered from their spring swoon, posting a 33-17 mark since the start of May … and beating the Nationals three straight times in the ninth.

One thing to watch: Kyle Schwarber’s recent scratches with back tightness.

🎣 Marlins (42-39, 7 games back): The big bad Fish are 7-3 in their past 10 games, and they’re doing it with small ball and pitching. They’ve got among the fewest homers in MLB — but rank in the top 10 in hits, batting average and on-base percentage. Team ERA? Top five.

Shortstop Otto Lopez already has 107 hits, best in the bigs.

🪰 Nationals (41-41, 8½ games back): James Wood and CJ Abrams keep raking, but a closer-by-committee operation with 23 blown saves ain’t ideal. Another fun fact: The Nats are 17-25 at home … and 24-16 on the road.

🚽 Mets (34-47, 15 games back): As mentioned, New York City’s fifth or sixth favorite sports team finally flushed its manager this morning — punctuating a week that saw them lose six straight games, commit six errors in a single game and cut bait on pitcher David Peterson. Juan Soto’s also ailing a bit, and shortstop Marcus Semien is headed to the injured list. A shame, really.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

Ozzie Albies celebrates his walk-off two-run homer against the Brewers last weekend. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)
Ozzie Albies celebrates his walk-off two-run homer against the Brewers last weekend. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

Gotta relish the good when we get it these days.

Oh, and the answer to that Ozzie-adjacent trivia question: Felix “the Cat” Millan, who made three straight All-Star appearances, from 1969-71. (Uggla and Hubbard had one apiece for Atlanta; the Lemmer never made it.)

Thanks for reading Braves Report. Tell a friend — and maybe give the Win Column a shot, too.

Until next time.