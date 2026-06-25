How good are you at Atlanta Braves trivia? Find out in this month’s quiz.

Braves shortstop Jorge Mateo fails to field a single hit by Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Ernie Clement (not shown) at Truist Park on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

See how much you know about your hometown team.

See how much you know about your hometown team.

Remember when the Braves had the best record in baseball? That seems like it was eons ago, and in the midst of a struggle in June, they’re looking to turn the page ahead of the All-Star break.

The Braves had a double-digit lead in the NL East, and that’s been trimmed by more than half, as they go through a slew of injuries and cold bats.

On the bright side, the Braves could have some good representation in the All-Star Game, which is July 14 in Philadelphia.

See if you’re an All-Star in Braves trivia: