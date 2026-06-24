Atlanta Braves

Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver to begin rehab assignment Thursday

The right-hander is scheduled to throw in Florida.
Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, pictured in May 2025 against the Nationals at Truist Park, has been sidelined since Tommy John surgery last June. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, pictured in May 2025 against the Nationals at Truist Park, has been sidelined since Tommy John surgery last June. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
47 minutes ago

AJ Smith-Shawver will take another significant step toward his return from injury.

The Braves’ right-handed pitcher is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Thursday at the team’s spring training facility. Smith-Shawver is to pitch two innings of a simulated game and between 35 to 40 pitches.

Smith-Shawver, 23, has not pitched for the Braves since May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia when he felt pain in his throwing elbow and was removed from the third inning of a game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. An MRI revealed ligament damage and Smith-Shawver had Tommy John surgery June 9, 2025.

Since being selected by the Braves in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Smith-Shawver has appeared in 16 games for the club since his debut June 4, 2023. Smith-Shawver has a 3.77 ERA and 1.297 WHIP across 74 career innings in which he has struck out 66 hitters.

To start the ‘25 season, Smith-Shawver had 3-2 record with a 3.86 ERA over nine starts. His 2.33 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 17 walks in his first seven outings earned him a spot in the team’s rotation.

Smith-Shawver will have a maximum of 30 days from Thursday to complete his rehab assignment.