Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver to begin rehab assignment Thursday

Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver, pictured in May 2025 against the Nationals at Truist Park, has been sidelined since Tommy John surgery last June. (Jason Getz/AJC)

AJ Smith-Shawver will take another significant step toward his return from injury.

The Braves’ right-handed pitcher is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment Thursday at the team’s spring training facility. Smith-Shawver is to pitch two innings of a simulated game and between 35 to 40 pitches.

Smith-Shawver, 23, has not pitched for the Braves since May 29, 2025, in Philadelphia when he felt pain in his throwing elbow and was removed from the third inning of a game against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. An MRI revealed ligament damage and Smith-Shawver had Tommy John surgery June 9, 2025.