Atlanta Braves Braves go quietly in 7-2 loss to the Giants Atlanta couldn’t muster any offense in Wednesday’s continuation of Tuesday’s suspended game. Giants pitcher Robbie Ray delivers a pitch against the Braves during the third inning Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop 27 minutes ago Share

The Braves left Truist Park late Tuesday night in a 3-2 hole. They did little to climb out of it Wednesday in what became a 7-2 loss to the visiting Giants. An Austin Riley double in the seventh was all the Braves (46-26) could muster in the first six innings against Giants pitcher Robbie Ray. Ray was pulled with one out in the eighth after allowing a single to Matt Olson. Mauricio Dubón lined out to end the inning. The Braves got two on with one out in the ninth, forcing the Giants to bring in closer Caleb Kilian, who struck out both batters he faced.

The two squads were scheduled to play again at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday’s continuation of Tuesday’s contest began in the bottom of the second with the Braves trailing 3-2. The Giants (30-43) had scored three off Braves’ starter Grant Holmes on a first-inning sacrifice fly, and a bases-loaded walk and sacrifice fly in the second, while the Braves got a solo homer from Drake Baldwin and RBI single from Dubón in the bottom of the first. The Giants handed the ball to Ray, a left-hander originally scheduled to start Wednesday’s night game. James Karinchak pitched a 1-2-3 third for the Braves before Dylan Dodd took over in the fourth. Dodd retired the first five hitters he faced but then hung a 1-1 slider that Rafael Devers belted out to right for a solo home run. Dodd’s next pitch, another hanging sinker, was ripped into the seats in front of the Chop House by Jung Hoo Lee, giving the Giants a 5-2 lead.

Reynaldo López bridged the gap between the sixth and eighth with two scoreless innings giving way to Anthony Molina. Molina served up a one-out homer to Willy Adames, making it 6-2, and another run in the ninth on a fielder’s choice off the mitt of Matt Chapman.