Atlanta Braves Giants-Braves game suspended after 1 1/2 innings Rain stops contest, will resume Wednesday at 2 p.m. with Braves trailing, 3-2. Atlanta Braves' Drake Baldwin reacts while running the bases after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Chad Bishop 7 minutes ago Share

Tuesday’s game between the Braves and Giants at Truist Park was suspended in the bottom of the second due to unplayable field conditions. There was a lengthy delay between the top and bottom of the second while the grounds crew attempted to dry the infield. Its mission was unsuccessful.

“That stuff wasn’t on the radar. It was supposed to end about game time. It just kept backing up on us. Looking at the forecast and the radar, it looked like we were going to be able to play through some light stuff early and it would have stopped and we’d have been fine,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “But you know how it is around here, it’s very unpredictable in Atlanta. These things pop up, or they don’t go away, or whatever. They’re hard to predict. “It got to the point where the field was getting unplayable. And so the umpires did the right thing. Scott (Beam), head of the grounds crew, did an unbelievable job trying to save that field. And if it had stopped raining at some point we could have continued. But the fact that it just kept raining, that field wasn’t going to be able to take much more.” Tuesday’s game is scheduled to resume at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Wednesday’s originally-scheduled contest is still scheduled to be played at 7:15 p.m. Before Tuesday’s game was washed out, Braves starter Grant Holmes found himself in a pickle in the top of the first after a double, single and one-out walk loaded the bases. Holmes escaped by giving up just a single run, a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Jung Hoo Lee.

Baldwin, in the leadoff spot Tuesday, got that run right back by obliterating a 3-1 sinker a whopping 473 feet to dead center off Giants starter Adrian Houser. Baldwin’s 14th homer of the season was the longest in MLB this season.