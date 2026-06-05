Atlanta Falcons 5 takeaways from Falcons’ mandatory minicamp How did the QBs, defense, offense, Avieon Terrell and James Pearce Jr. fare? Falcons running back Bijan Robinson — pictured working out Monday, June 8, 2026 — caught a touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at mandatory minicamp in Flowery Branch. (Mike Stewart/AP )

By Daniel Flick 31 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Nick Folk took his stance, eyed his kick and attacked. Folk, the Falcons’ 41-year-old kicker, fired his right leg through the ball, which went end-over-end through the uprights and sent his teammates — offensive and defensive — into an arm-lifting, voice-raising celebration. Mandatory minicamp, and the third phase of the offseason program, ended with Folk’s field goal. Summer break begins. And the Falcons, entering their first season under coach Kevin Stefanski, have six weeks to reset before returning for training camp in late July. Here’s what we learned from the final day of minicamp. Red zone touchdowns cap solid day for QBs The Falcons won’t name a starting quarterback in June, Stefanski said Tuesday, and both Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. remained steady.

Tagovailoa threw a pinpoint touchdown pass to receiver Olamide Zaccheaus, who sneaked two feet in bounds at the back of the end zone. The 28-year-old tossed another to running back Bijan Robinson on a “Texas” route — ironically, the former Longhorns standout exited the backfield stage right then burst to the left, beating his man and strolling into the end zone. Tagovailoa also hit tight end Kyle Pitts over the middle for a score. Penix threw a bullet to receiver Casey Washington for a touchdown in the red zone, too. It was a tight-window dart that showcased Penix’s arm talent in 7-on-7s. He still isn’t cleared for 11-on-11 but is hopeful he’ll be a full participant come July 29, when the team begins training camp.

Quick glimpse at the starting defenders Take it for what it’s worth at this point in the offseason, but the Falcons defense aligned with a relatively consistent group of starters Wednesday.

Here’s one heavier package the team used: Edge: Jalon Walker, Samson Ebukam

Defensive tackle: Brandon Dorlus, Da’Shawn Hand, Maason Smith

Linebacker: Divine Deablo, Christian Harris

Cornerback: A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

Nickel corner: Sydney Brown

Safety: Jessie Bates III In nickel packages, Natrone Brooks played safety next to Bates. The Falcons practiced without Xavier Watts during this stage of the offseason program, while DeMarcco Hellams missed minicamp. Watts has an undisclosed injury — a nonconcern moving forward — while Hellams’ reason for absence wasn’t disclosed. The Falcons rotated several defensive linemen, too, as Zach Harrison and Cameron Thomas were factors with the first-team defense. How about the offense? The Falcons practiced without right tackle Jawaan Taylor once more, and Michael Jerrell kept his spot in the starting lineup. Taylor, who started 111 games in his first seven years as a pro, was present throughout OTAs but didn’t participate in individual or team drills because of an undisclosed injury.

Taylor is the favorite to start this fall, but his true clutch on the job won’t grow clear until training camp. For at least Wednesday, the group behind Drake London at receiver featured Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus and Zachariah Branch. That core doesn’t seem likely to change. Washington finished OTAs with a strong final two weeks after a difficult start but was cut Wednesday along with other roster moves. Pitts and Austin Hooper are the top two on the depth chart at tight end, while Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Goodson and Nathan Carter comprise the complements to Bijan Robinson in the backfield. Avieon Terrell makes a play Falcons rookie cornerback Avieon Terrell, the team’s second-round pick, had a quiet start to his professional career. Terrell didn’t participate in team periods during his first two weeks of practice because of an undisclosed injury and has worked with the third-string defense thus far. But there were two important notes from Wednesday on Terrell.

When the Falcons’ defensive backs split into groups for drills, Terrell joined the starters and top backups, including his brother, A.J. Terrell, along with Bates, Brown, Hughes, Clark Phillips III and Cobee Bryant. And while Avieon Terrell remained a third-string outside corner during team drills, he made his first highlight play, breaking up a pass from Penix that prevented a touchdown. The Falcons have slow-played Terrell’s involvement in team periods, but the 21-year-old made a splash Wednesday. James Pearce Jr. runs the hill; others sidelined with injury In his first week back with the team since being arrested Feb. 7 over an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Rickea Jackson, outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. stretched and participated in individual drills but didn’t partake in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 periods. So, while the Falcons went through various team sessions, Pearce worked on his conditioning. He ran up, then walked down, the big hill overlooking the team’s practice field, where fans often sit and watch training camp. Pearce aside, the Falcons practiced again without Taylor, Watts, Hellams, defensive tackle Anterio Thompson, defensive back Billy Bowman III and linebackers JD Bertrand, Troy Andersen and Kendal Daniels.