Falcons training camp schedule includes 9 open-to-public practices

Falcons wide receiver Drake London (center) runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. Atlanta finishes mandatory minicamp Wednesday and will return for training camp six weeks later. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The team will also hold an exclusive open practice for season ticket members.

The team will also hold an exclusive open practice for season ticket members.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will begin their first training camp under coach Kevin Stefanski on July 29 and have nine practices open to the public, the team announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

Season ticket members will get an exclusive open practice July 31, while the general public will be allowed in for the NFL’s annual Back Together Weekend on Aug. 1. The Falcons are providing a limited number of free tickets, which can be obtained through Ticketmaster.