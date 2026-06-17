Falcons training camp schedule includes 9 open-to-public practices
The team will also hold an exclusive open practice for season ticket members.
Falcons wide receiver Drake London (center) runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. Atlanta finishes mandatory minicamp Wednesday and will return for training camp six weeks later. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will begin their first training camp under coach Kevin Stefanski on July 29 and have nine practices open to the public, the team announced in a press release Wednesday morning.