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Atlanta Falcons

Falcons training camp schedule includes 9 open-to-public practices

The team will also hold an exclusive open practice for season ticket members.
Falcons wide receiver Drake London (center) runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. Atlanta finishes mandatory minicamp Wednesday and will return for training camp six weeks later. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Falcons wide receiver Drake London (center) runs a drill during an OTA workout at the team's training facility Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Flowery Branch. Atlanta finishes mandatory minicamp Wednesday and will return for training camp six weeks later. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will begin their first training camp under coach Kevin Stefanski on July 29 and have nine practices open to the public, the team announced in a press release Wednesday morning.

Season ticket members will get an exclusive open practice July 31, while the general public will be allowed in for the NFL’s annual Back Together Weekend on Aug. 1. The Falcons are providing a limited number of free tickets, which can be obtained through Ticketmaster.

For Back Together Weekend, fans will hear from Stefanski and general manager Ian Cunningham, and Freddie Falcon, cheerleaders and team legends will also be present.

Here’s the Falcons’ full open-to-public training camp schedule, which also includes two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Friday, July 31: IBM Performance Field, 1:55 p.m. (Season Ticket Member Day)

Saturday, Aug. 1: IBM Performance Field, 9:15 a.m. (Back Together Saturday)

Monday, Aug. 3: IBM Performance Field, 9:15 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 4: IBM Performance Field, 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 5:  IBM Performance Field, 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 7: IBM Performance Field, 9:15 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8: Location to be determined (local high school), 7 p.m. (Saturday Night Lights)

Monday, Aug. 10: IBM Performance Field, 1:55 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11: IBM Performance Field, 9:15 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12:  IBM Performance Field, 1:55 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Joint practices at Indianapolis Colts, 3 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20: Joint practices at Indianapolis Colts, 3 p.m.

The Falcons conclude mandatory minicamp Wednesday. Their first training camp practice is exactly six weeks later, giving the team an extended summer break.