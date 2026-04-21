CJ McCollum steals the show as Hawks even series against Knicks

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 6, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

CJ McCollum led a furious fourth-quarter comeback, as the Hawks overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half and took a 107-106 win over the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference best-of-seven series at Madison Square Garden.

NEW YORK — The Hawks stole one in the Big Apple.

The Hawks earned the split in New York and head home to State Farm Arena for Game 3 on Thursday.

McCollum gave the Hawks a three-point lead with under two minutes to play, but the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson (29 points) answered with a 3-pointer. McCollum followed with another jumper for the lead, but he missed two free throws down the stretch and the Knicks had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Mikal Bridges’ last-second jumper was off the mark.

Quick stats: McCollum had 32 points and six assists. Jonathan Kuminga had 19 points. Jalen Johnsons had 17 points and eight rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Key moment

The Hawks opened the door toward the end of the third and beginning of the fourth after Corey Kispert hit a running layup and Okongwu made a running dunk before Gabe Vincent found Kuminga for a layup. Kuminga then hit Okongwu with a lob, cutting the Hawks’ deficit to six.