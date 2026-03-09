Georgia Bulldogs Georgia’s march through SEC Tournament begins Thursday No. 7-seeded Bulldogs will face winner of Texas-Ole Miss matchup. Georgia coach Mike White — pictured with guard Jeremiah Wilkinson during the Bulldogs' win over Cincinnati in December — said having a bye for the opening round of the SEC Tournament will "give us an opportunity with a little bit more time than normal to where we can focus on ourselves to a certain extent as well." (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Olivia Sayer 18 minutes ago link copied

For the first time in five years, Georgia basketball will watch the opening round of the SEC Tournament from the comfort of its couch. The Bulldogs earned the No. 7 seed in the bracket, their highest seeding since 2016 and first opening-round bye since 2021. Georgia will play the winner of No. 10 Texas and No. 15 Ole Miss at 7 p.m. Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee.

RELATED Blue Cain poised to become first UGA 1,000-point scorer in 9 years “Just figuring out who the heck we’re going to play,” Georgia coach Mike White said of his approach to the week. “Whoever that opponent is, we’ll lock in and do the best we can do.” Should Georgia advance, it would face No. 2 Alabama, which the Bulldogs beat in their final home game of the regular season. Georgia last won a second-round matchup in 2018 and has not advanced past the quarterfinals in 10 years. The Bulldogs have only won the SEC Tournament twice, with their most recent title coming in 2008. “We’ll get some rest,” White said. “It’ll give us an opportunity with a little bit more time than normal to where we can focus on ourselves to a certain extent as well.”

Georgia faced both of its potential second-round foes this season. The Bulldogs fell in overtime to Ole Miss 97-95 at Stegeman Coliseum and split their series with Texas, dropping an 87-67 road contest before earning a 91-80 victory at home.