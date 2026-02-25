AJC Varsity Woodstock football coach leaves to restart IMG’s post-graduate team Dan Devine led Woodstock to consecutive playoff berths after inheriting a program on a 22-game losing streak. (AJC FILE)

Woodstock football coach Dan Devine resigned Wednesday morning to become head coach of IMG Academy’s post-graduate team, which is re-starting after three years. Devine took over Woodstock in 2023, when the Wolverines were on a 22-game losing streak. He led them to the playoffs the past two seasons.

Devine’s 2025 team was 6-5, with three losses by 7 points or less, and lost to eventual Class 5A champion Thomas County Central in the first round of the playoffs. RELATED Georgia HS football coaching changes: Walker hires former NFL receiver “At this time in my life and career, I feel like it’s a good opportunity to get to that next level,” Devine said. “IMG can do that. They’re the best in the country for what they do. I look forward to it. I’ll definitely miss Woodstock. It was a phenomenal place, and I loved it here.” IMG Academy is a Bradenton, Fla., private boarding school known for its high school football team, which attracts highly rated national prospects, such as former Georgia players Nolan Smith and Daylen Everette. IMG discontinued its post-graduate team earlier this decade but is bringing it back partly because of college football’s transfer portal and its impact on high school recruits.

“In the transfer portal era, sometimes players coming out of high school get their offers pulled late, or a player doesn’t think he’s ready and needs another year of playing and marketing,” Devine said. “It will be those players that we’ll have down there. One of my favorite times of the year is signing day and getting kids to the next level and having their dreams come true. That’s what I’ll have an opportunity to do at IMG.”