AJC Varsity

Wheeler hires former Camden County coach Travis Roland

Roland coached Camden County for the last two seasons and previously won a state championship in Florida.
Wheeler has hired former Camden County coach Travis Roland to lead its program in 2026. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)
Wheeler has hired former Camden County coach Travis Roland to lead its program in 2026. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Wheeler has hired former Camden County football coach Travis Roland to lead its program in 2026.

Roland made his name in 2023 when he led Mainland of Florida to its first state championship in 20 years. Camden County hired him three months later.

Roland will try to lead Wheeler back to its winning ways from the 1990s. The Wildcats have had just four winning seasons since 2000 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1997.

Roland parted ways with Camden County in November following a 13-8 combined record in two seasons. Camden County was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in 2024 and missed the 2025 postseason after going 1-4 in the talent-stacked Region 1-6A.

RELATED
RELATED: Camden County football parts ways with coach Travis Roland

Roland succeeded high school coaching great Jeff Herron at Camden County. Herron had two stints at Camden County, the first of which yielded 12 region championships and three state titles from 2000 to 2012.

Herron took over at Camden County again in 2021 after the team went 5-6 in 2020. He led Camden County back to statewide prominence with a 10-4 season that ended in the state semifinals and retired that offseason.

Roland played defensive back at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona, Florida, from 2004 to 2008. He started coaching at Mainland the following season.

RELATED
RELATED: Camden County hires Florida state champion Roland

Roland’s Florida coaching career also included a four-year stint at Palm Coast in Flagler, where he went 58-22.

About the Author

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 082225 kevin winslette

Georgia high school football coaching changes: Class 5A power Rome makes hire

Rome hires coach that led North Gwinnett to its only football state title

South Paulding hires football coach

Keep Reading

Clemson’s Adam Randall hopes to impress NFL teams in Senior Bowl

New Falcons coach Stefanski adds former Dolphins assistant Aukerman as special teams coordinator

Hebron Christian coach Kenny Dallas steps down to accept pastoral position

Featured

FBI raids Fulton County election office seeking ballots from Trump’s 2020 loss
FAQ

Here’s what we know so far about the FBI’s raid of Fulton County election hub

New bill aims to solve the ‘redshirting’ problem in Georgia’s kindergartens

Winter storm watch expands to metro Atlanta as Georgia preps for weekend snow