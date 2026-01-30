Wheeler hires former Camden County coach Travis Roland

Wheeler has hired former Camden County coach Travis Roland to lead its program in 2026. (Christina Matacotta for the AJC)

Roland coached Camden County for the last two seasons and previously won a state championship in Florida.

Roland made his name in 2023 when he led Mainland of Florida to its first state championship in 20 years. Camden County hired him three months later.

Wheeler has hired former Camden County football coach Travis Roland to lead its program in 2026.

Roland will try to lead Wheeler back to its winning ways from the 1990s. The Wildcats have had just four winning seasons since 2000 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1997.

Roland parted ways with Camden County in November following a 13-8 combined record in two seasons. Camden County was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in 2024 and missed the 2025 postseason after going 1-4 in the talent-stacked Region 1-6A.

Roland succeeded high school coaching great Jeff Herron at Camden County. Herron had two stints at Camden County, the first of which yielded 12 region championships and three state titles from 2000 to 2012.