Wheeler hires former Camden County coach Travis Roland

Wheeler has hired former Camden County football coach Travis Roland to lead its program in 2026.
Roland made his name in 2023 when he led Mainland of Florida to its first state championship in 20 years. Camden County hired him three months later.
Roland will try to lead Wheeler back to its winning ways from the 1990s. The Wildcats have had just four winning seasons since 2000 and haven’t won a playoff game since 1997.
Roland parted ways with Camden County in November following a 13-8 combined record in two seasons. Camden County was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in 2024 and missed the 2025 postseason after going 1-4 in the talent-stacked Region 1-6A.
Roland succeeded high school coaching great Jeff Herron at Camden County. Herron had two stints at Camden County, the first of which yielded 12 region championships and three state titles from 2000 to 2012.
Herron took over at Camden County again in 2021 after the team went 5-6 in 2020. He led Camden County back to statewide prominence with a 10-4 season that ended in the state semifinals and retired that offseason.
Roland played defensive back at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona, Florida, from 2004 to 2008. He started coaching at Mainland the following season.
Roland’s Florida coaching career also included a four-year stint at Palm Coast in Flagler, where he went 58-22.