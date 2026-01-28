AJC Varsity New Gainesville football coach Santavious Bryant gets significant salary bump One of 21 city school systems in Georgia, Gainesville is known to offer competitive coach salaries. Coach Santavious Bryant shown at Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, on Friday, July 18, 2025. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Gainesville will pay Santavious Bryant a significant amount more than he was making as the head coach at nationally ranked Grayson. Bryant is set to earn a salary of $120,602.16, according to salary data obtained via an open-records request by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bryant’s total package is broken down into a base salary of $71,370.79, with a coaching supplement of $42,000 and extended-day pay worth $7,231.37.

Bryant’s contract also includes incentive pay worth 5% of his $42,000 coaching supplement for every round of the playoffs that Gainesville advances. That’s essentially a $2,100 bonus per playoff win, meaning a state championship run would pay an extra $10,500. RELATED Here are the highest-paid public employees in Georgia Bryant’s salary at Grayson during the 2024 season — which Grayson ended with a state title — was $74,871.05, according to Open Georgia, which doesn’t list salary package itemizations. During the 2023 season at Grayson, Bryant made $69,217.68. One of 21 city school systems in Georgia, Gainesville is known to offer competitive salaries to coaches. Former Gainesville football coach Josh Niblett, who was hired from Alabama powerhouse Hoover in 2022, had a reported salary package of $168,029.48 in 2024, according to Open Georgia. He also received a travel stipend of $1,172.42. The two years prior, his salary exceeded $170,000. In the 2024-25 school year, Carrollton coach Joey King was the highest paid football coach in the state, earning $231,755. Rome coach and athletic director John Reid, who stepped down as coach this offseason, made $192,000. A replacement for Reid has not been named.

While public school coaches’ salaries are reported publicly, they will not include potential outside incentives, such as booster club funds.

RELATED In emotional farewell, Josh Niblett names his one regret leaving Gainesville Bryant coached defensive backs under Niblett in his first season at Gainesville in 2022. Then Grayson hired Bryant the following offseason, and he led the Rams to a combined 37-5 record with a 15-0 state championship campaign in 2024. When Niblett told Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey that he was taking an assistant coaching role at the University of Colorado, Lindsey quickly pivoted to Bryant. RELATED Full list of Georgia high school football coaching changes “Coach Bryant was certainly on a very short list of those that I would make a phone call to almost immediately if a situation came up,” Lindsey said. “So when I heard this was a possibility with coach Niblett, he was my first phone call.” Bryant said he made a tough decision to leave Grayson for Gainesville, returning to a program and community he loves. The decision was relatively fast — he was announced as Gainesville’s head coach less than a week after he was offered the job. Lindsey remembered a tone of excitement in Bryant’s voice when he called and offered.