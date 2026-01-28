Atlanta Falcons New coach Kevin Stefanski talks Falcons’ roster ‘There’s no shortage of what (Bijan Robinson) can do with a football in his hands. And that’s our job as coaches, to find ways to get that ball in his hands.’ Kevin Stefanski speaks during his introductory news conference as the new Atlanta Falcons head coach at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Kevin Stefanski isn’t stepping into a rebuilding situation. The Falcons’ new coach is inheriting a talented roster. It isn’t among the NFL’s best, nor has it experienced the playoffs, but it has core building blocks. It has some tantalizing young talent and premier play makers. And it feels like a unit ripe for a breakout.

That’s ultimately what made this situation more appealing to Stefanski than other openings. “I can’t tell you how excited I am to coach this roster,” he said Tuesday. RELATED New Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski promises a ‘smart’ and ‘tough’ team Here’s more of what Stefanski said about some of his key young players: On running back Bijan Robinson: “He’s good (laughs). I love Bijan. I spent some time with him. When I first got hired, I think I sent him a very late text message, sorry Bijan. But I couldn’t wait to talk with him. Spent some time with him in Flowery Branch in the locker room, just catching up. He’s a special person. I’d start there. This is a special person that everybody told me about, but then I got to see for myself what kind of person he is. He’s team-oriented. He’s an intelligent player. There’s no shortage of what he can do with a football in his hands. And that’s our job as coaches, to find ways to get that ball in his hands.”

On quarterback Michael Penix Jr.: