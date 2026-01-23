Sports

Hamilton’s 23 points leads Georgia State to comeback win over Southern Miss

Georgia State Panthers and Georgia Bulldogs players are seen battling at half-court during the first half of an exhibition opener game at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Wednesday, October 15, 2025, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
1 hour ago

Jelani Hamilton scored a game-high 23 points, and Malachi Brown added a double-double, to live Georgia State to a 69-62 win over Southern Miss in a Sun Belt Conference basketball game Thursday night.

The Panthers (8-12, 5-3 Sun Belt) trailed by two points at the half, but outscored the Golden Eagles (11-10, 5-4) 39-30 to pick up the victory. Georgia State’s defense got tougher in the second half, holding the Golden Eagles to 31% shooting from the field, including 0-of-8 from 3-point range over the final 20 minutes.

Hamilton scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half for Georgia State, which also got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Brown.

Dylan Brumfield had 13 points for Southern Miss, which led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but was unable to hold on to the lead.

Georgia State is scheduled to host Arkansas State Saturday at 2 p.m.

