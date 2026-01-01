Falcons place Mike Hughes on injured reserve

Atlanta Falcons players celebrate with cornerback Mike Hughes (21) after an interception during the first half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Hughes did not play in the past two games and was not set to play against the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season finale Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, who suffered an ankle injury against Tampa Bay on Dec. 11, was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Hughes was replaced in the starting lineup by Cobee Bryant against the Cardinals on Dec. 21 and by C.J. Henderson against the Rams on Monday.

Hughes started 12 games. He had an interception, seven pass breakups and 51 tackles.

Outside linebacker Khalid Kareem, who had a key fourth-down stop against the Rams, was signed to the active roster. Punter Trenton Gill was signed to the practice squad.

In addition to Hughes, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (hamstring) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) did not practice Thursday.