Falcons place Mike Hughes on injured reserve

Khalid Kareem added to roster; punter added to practice squad.
Atlanta Falcons players celebrate with cornerback Mike Hughes (21) after an interception during the first half of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
(Miguel Martinez/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, who suffered an ankle injury against Tampa Bay on Dec. 11, was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Hughes did not play in the past two games and was not set to play against the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season finale Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Hughes was replaced in the starting lineup by Cobee Bryant against the Cardinals on Dec. 21 and by C.J. Henderson against the Rams on Monday.
Hughes started 12 games. He had an interception, seven pass breakups and 51 tackles.
Outside linebacker Khalid Kareem, who had a key fourth-down stop against the Rams, was signed to the active roster. Punter Trenton Gill was signed to the practice squad.
In addition to Hughes, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (hamstring) and cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness) did not practice Thursday.
Players who were limited on the injury report included: wide receiver Darnell Mooney (knee), wide receiver Drake London (knee), tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee), safety DeMarcco Hellams (hamstring) and defensive tackle Sam Roberts (knee/ankle).
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.