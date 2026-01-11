Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Matt Ryan on the playoffs: ‘It’s been too long’ Atlanta’s new president of football makes comments on CBS’ ‘The NFL Today.’ Matt Ryan (center) — pictured on a 2024 CBS football telecast with Andrew Catalon (left) and Tiki Barber on CBS — is now the Falcons' president of football. (Courtesy of CBS 2024)

Matt Ryan, the Falcons’ new president of football, shared his vision for the franchise during the “The NFL Today” show on CBS on Sunday. Ryan was hired by the Falcons on Saturday.

RELATED Opinion: Why the hiring of Matt Ryan is a turning point for Arthur Blank’s Falcons “You want to be in the mix,” Ryan said. “In the playoffs. It’s been too long there. We are going to work really hard and find the right people to get us back into that position to be successful.” Ryan must change the culture of losing that ensnarled the franchise. The Falcons went 8-9 last season for their eighth consecutive losing season. The Falcons have not been to the playoffs since 2017. The eight consecutive losing seasons ties a franchise record. The Falcons also had eight consecutive losing seasons from 1983 to 1990. “You guys know it: In football, it’s about the people,” Ryan said. “(In) the building, it’s about the people There are a lot of really good people in that building that are already there. It starts with at the top with (team owner) Arthur Blank.”

Ryan has no prior experience in an NFL front office.

“I’m fortunate to be in this position,” Ryan said. “Excited about the opportunity and ready to get started.” Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher offered a word of encouragement. “Embrace the opportunity,” the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach said. Fellow analyst Nate Burleson also had some words for Ryan. “We’re proud of you, man,” Burleson said. “Looking forward to what you’re going to do in that building. The last thing I’ll say is the Burleson boys (Nate’s sons, both college football players) will available for the 2029 draft. So, we’ll talk around then.”