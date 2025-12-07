What’s next for Georgia after SEC title: Bulldogs likely headed back to New Orleans

The No. 3-ranked Bulldogs (12-1) will likely be seeded No. 2 or No. 3 when the CFP rankings come out at noon Sunday and set the 12-team bracket.
The future of the No. 9-ranked Crimson Tide carries some doubt, as they dropped to 10-3 with the loss and will be measured against No. 10 Notre Dame (10-2) and No. 12 Miami (10-2) by the committee, with two at-large bids available between the three teams.
The Irish, who were idle, had occupied the final at-large spot in the projected bracket entering the weekend.
Two championship game automatic qualifiers — out of the ACC (Virginia, with a win over Duke in ACC title game), American (Tulane) or Sun Belt (James Madison) — are expected to secure the final two slots in the playoff with the No. 11 and No. 12 seeds
Georgia, meanwhile, will head to Sugar Bowl if they are ranked higher than Big 12 champion Texas Tech (12-1), which defeated No. 11 BYU 34-7 on Saturday.
The New Orleans bowl site is contracted to take the higher-ranked conference champion of the SEC or Big 12.
Georgia has been ahead of the No. 4-ranked Red Raiders throughout the CFP’s weekly rankings.
Selection committee chairman Hunter Yurachek said Tuesday that UGA’s advantage over Texas Tech was the Bulldogs’ schedule strength (25th, to Texas Tech’s 59th) — a metric that got stronger with UGA’s win over the No. 9 Crimson Tide on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia’s seeding is more in question, as No. 1 Ohio State (12-0) plays No. 2 Indiana (12-0) in the Big Ten championship game on Saturday night.
If the Bulldogs are elevated over the Big Ten title game loser to No. 2 in the rankings — and thus, the No. 2 seed — they will play the winner of the first-round game hosted by the yet-to-be-determined No. 7-seed team against the No. 10 seed.
If the Bulldogs are the No. 3 seed, they will play the winner of the first-round game hosted by the No. 6 seed against the No. 11 seed.
No. 20-ranked Tulane (11-2) is projected to be the No. 11 or No. 12 seed after winning the AAC championship game over No. 24 North Texas (11-2) on Friday, 34-21.
The Green Wave’s seed will depend on the outcome of the ACC championship game on Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, between Duke (7-5) and No. 17-ranked Virginia (10-2).
If the No. 17-ranked Cavaliers defeat the Blue Devils, they are projected to be the No. 11 seed, and that would relegate Tulane to the No. 12 seed.
Mike is in his 10th season covering SEC and Georgia athletics for AJC-DawgNation and has 25 years of CFB experience. Mike is a Heisman Trophy voter and former Football Writers President who was named the National FWAA Beat Writer of the Year in January, 2018.
