Trips to the Valley of the Sun have not resulted in many wins for Falcons

The Falcons have not won in Arizona since 2001.
The Falcons have fared much better against the Arizona Cardinals in Atlanta than they have in trips to Arizona, where they haven't won since 2001. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Over the past two decades, strange things have happened when the Falcons have played in the Valley of the Sun.

Trips to Arizona, including a playoff game, have resulted in losses. Adapting to the aura will be the X-factor when the Falcons (5-9) face the Cardinals (3-11) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The last Falcons win in Arizona was a 34-14 victory over the Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium on Sept. 30, 2001.

Chris Chandler completed 20 of 28 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He finished with a passer rating of 139.9.

Maurice Smith, a former North Carolina A&T standout, rushed 21 times for 70 yards and touchdown. He also caught two passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

Linebacker Keith Brooking led the defense with 11 tackles.

Smith had a brief NFL career, but he was inducted in the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame in 2018. He helped to lead the Aggies to the 1999 Black college national championship.

This will be the 34th regular-season meeting. The Cardinals lead the series 17-16. The Cardinals won the last meeting 25-23 in Glendale in 2023 when tight end Trey McBride decided to have his coming-out party.

In 2019, the Cardinals won 34-33 when Falcons kicker Matt Bryant missed an extra-point attempt wide left with 1:53 to play. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, coming back from injury, torched the Falcons for 340 yards passing and three touchdowns.

In 2013, the Cardinals won 27-13 and in 2007, 30-27.

The Cardinals also won the only playoff matchup, a 30-24 victory over rookie Matt Ryan and the Falcons on Jan. 3, 2009 on the Cardinals’ journey to the Super Bowl.

This will be a battle of teams with the third and fifth highest negative point differentials in the NFC this season. The Cardinals rank third at minus-86, and the Falcons rank fifth at minus-60.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

