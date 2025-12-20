Atlanta Falcons Trips to the Valley of the Sun have not resulted in many wins for Falcons The Falcons have not won in Arizona since 2001. The Falcons have fared much better against the Arizona Cardinals in Atlanta than they have in trips to Arizona, where they haven't won since 2001. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Over the past two decades, strange things have happened when the Falcons have played in the Valley of the Sun. Trips to Arizona, including a playoff game, have resulted in losses. Adapting to the aura will be the X-factor when the Falcons (5-9) face the Cardinals (3-11) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The last Falcons win in Arizona was a 34-14 victory over the Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium on Sept. 30, 2001. RELATED Falcons’ opponent: Cardinals led by tight end Trey McBride, safety Budda Baker Chris Chandler completed 20 of 28 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He finished with a passer rating of 139.9. Maurice Smith, a former North Carolina A&T standout, rushed 21 times for 70 yards and touchdown. He also caught two passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Linebacker Keith Brooking led the defense with 11 tackles.

Smith had a brief NFL career, but he was inducted in the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame in 2018. He helped to lead the Aggies to the 1999 Black college national championship.