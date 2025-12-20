Trips to the Valley of the Sun have not resulted in many wins for Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Over the past two decades, strange things have happened when the Falcons have played in the Valley of the Sun.
Trips to Arizona, including a playoff game, have resulted in losses. Adapting to the aura will be the X-factor when the Falcons (5-9) face the Cardinals (3-11) at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
The last Falcons win in Arizona was a 34-14 victory over the Cardinals at Sun Devil Stadium on Sept. 30, 2001.
This will be the 34th regular-season meeting. The Cardinals lead the series 17-16. The Cardinals won the last meeting 25-23 in Glendale in 2023 when tight end Trey McBride decided to have his coming-out party.
In 2019, the Cardinals won 34-33 when Falcons kicker Matt Bryant missed an extra-point attempt wide left with 1:53 to play. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, coming back from injury, torched the Falcons for 340 yards passing and three touchdowns.
In 2013, the Cardinals won 27-13 and in 2007, 30-27.
