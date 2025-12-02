Atlanta Falcons Slumping Falcons next face Sam Darnold, who torched them last season Seahawks are in contention for the NFC West title. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who was with Minnesota last season, signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks in free agency. (George Walker IV/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons, who have lost six of their past seven games, are set to face the Seahawks, who have won six of their past seven games. The Seahawks (9-3) are led by coach Mike Macdonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, who’s having a strong season. The Falcons and Seahawks are scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Macdonald was Baltimore’s defensive coordinator and interviewed with the Falcons in January 2024 after Arthur Smith was fired. RELATED 5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to the Jets Macdonald, 38, attended Centennial High in Roswell and went to Georgia. While a student at UGA he was an assistant coach at Cedar Shoals High in 2008 and 2009. He was a graduate assistant at Georgia in 2010 and was a defensive quality-control assistant from 2011-13. He was hired to replace Pete Carroll. He is 19-10 and has the Seahawks in contention for the NFC West title. After beating the Vikings 26-0, they are tied with the Rams. “They’re going to be one of the best teams we’ve played since we’ve been here,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “They’re very talented.”

The Seahawks beat the Falcons 34-14 on Oct. 20, 2024, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Geno Smith at quarterback.

Darnold, who was with Minnesota last season, signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks in free agency. He has completed 221-of-324 passes (68.2%) for 2,913 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has a passer rating of 103.1. Last season, he torched the Falcons and led the Vikings to a 42-21 victory Dec. 8, 2024. He completed 22-of-28 passes for 347 yards and five touchdowns. The emergence of wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been key to Seattle’s success. He has 82 catches for an NFL-leading 1,336 yards (16.3 per catch) and seven touchdowns. They also have wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has 34 catches for 438 yards and a touchdown. “Smith-Njigba is coming into his own as the No. 1 wideout,” Morris said.

Smith-Njigba finished with two receptions for 23 yards against the Vikings, both season lows. “(Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian) Flores does a great job mixing up looks, and we were just taking what they give us and made the best decision for the team,” Smith-Njigba told The Associated Press. “It was just one of those days.” The Falcons likely will try that approach with cornerback A.J. Terrell as the main coverage guy. “One of the things that makes Jax so special is the day to day, how he practices and how he brings it every day,” Macdonald said Monday to members of the media in Seattle. “How he supports his teammates makes him a really cool teammate.” The Seahawks have leaned into their rushing attack, which is paced by running backs Kenny Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

Walker has rushed 160 times for 733 yards and four touchdowns. Charbonnet has rushed 125 times for 437 yards and eight touchdowns. “They’re playing at a very high level along with that offense with the two running backs and that (offensive) line,” Morris said. “Sam has really been a nice addition for those guys.” Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro has been studying the Seahawks. “They have a great quarterback,” he said. “A great receiver over there. A good offensive line.” The Falcons know they must contend with Walker and Charbonnet in the run game.

“They run a lot,” Orhorhoro said. “Their run game is very gimmicky in terms of a lot of movement and pulling and things like that. … A lot of eye candy, so we just have to stay disciplined.” Former Falcons assistant coach Aden Durde is Seattle’s defensive coordinator. “They’ve got DeMarcus Lawrence and (Leonard) Williams, they’ve got (Byron) Murphy (II),” Morris said. “They’ve got a bunch of guys that are in some significant spots in their career, and they’ve done a nice job. They play really well.” RELATED By not fixing special teams flaws, Raheem Morris undermines game, Falcons’ season Middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who was with the Rams with Morris when they won the Super Bowl, is the defensive signal-caller. He leads the Seahawks with 83 tackles and five interceptions. “(He’s a) leader, absolute dog,” Morris said.