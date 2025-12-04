AJC Varsity

Maxwell semifinal predictions: Benedictine vs. Marist too close to call

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
By Loren Maxwell
15 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Dec 0594.48AAAAAACarrollton88.5%33 - 1419North GwinnettAAAAAA
Fri, Dec 0590.78AAAAAThomas County Central71.3%34 - 277RoswellAAAAA
Fri, Dec 0589.80AAAAAABuford83.6%31 - 1714ValdostaAAAAAA
Fri, Dec 0587.27AAAAAHughes77.0%32 - 2111GainesvilleAAAAA
Fri, Dec 0581.63AAAABenedictine52.8%21 - 210MaristAAAA
Fri, Dec 0577.33AAAACreekside96.4%37 - 730KellAAAA
Fri, Dec 0574.85AAA PublicSandy Creek85.9%28 - 1414LaGrangeAAA Public
Fri, Dec 0571.69AAA PublicJefferson70.6%24 - 177West LaurensAAA Public
Fri, Dec 0569.91Smaller PrivateFellowship Christian66.6%28 - 217Calvary DaySmaller Private
Fri, Dec 0565.16AA PublicSumter County83.9%25 - 817Hapeville CharterAA Public
Fri, Dec 0563.99A Division I PublicToombs County74.1%29 - 218Heard CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Dec 0561.29AA PublicCarver (Columbus)94.2%34 - 826Burke CountyAA Public
Fri, Dec 0559.03Smaller PrivateHebron Christian94.8%38 - 1424Greater Atlanta ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Dec 0551.32A Division IIBowdon61.2%26 - 215Clinch CountyA Division II
Fri, Dec 0549.36A Division I PublicWorth County88.9%34 - 1618PepperellA Division I Public
Fri, Dec 0545.27A Division IILincoln County89.1%33 - 1419Early CountyA Division II

