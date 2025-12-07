Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins talks about the Seahawks

FLOWERY BRANCH— Here’s what Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had to say about the Seahawks, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Q: What do you see when you look at that Seattle (defensive) front? They are only giving up 88.8 yards a game rushing.
A: “Good front, good defense. They’ve created turnovers. They’re well coached. They have a good scheme. You can see it’s a multiple. It’s a scheme that has a lot of different variables. They execute it well. They do a good job. It kind of shows in the results.”
Q: What do you see from middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who leads them in tackles and interceptions?
A: “Yeah, he seems like he’s got some really good hands, good awareness. Plays hard, and he’s done a great job for them.”
Q: What are your thoughts on how (Seahawks quarterback) Sam Darnold has resurrected his career?
A: “He’s a great example of tough times don’t last, tough people do. He just stayed at it. Kept going. It just sometimes takes getting around the right system, the right coaches, the right teammates, the right organization, and then that ability you’ve always had comes to the surface. I’m happy for him and the way his journey has progressed.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
