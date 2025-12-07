Atlanta Falcons Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins talks about the Seahawks ‘He’s a great example of tough times don’t last, tough people do,’ Cousins said of Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins talks during a news conference following a win over the New Orleans Saints in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in New Orleans. (Butch Dill/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had to say about the Seahawks, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Q: What do you see when you look at that Seattle (defensive) front? They are only giving up 88.8 yards a game rushing.

A: “Good front, good defense. They’ve created turnovers. They’re well coached. They have a good scheme. You can see it’s a multiple. It’s a scheme that has a lot of different variables. They execute it well. They do a good job. It kind of shows in the results.” RELATED Falcons’ Kirk Cousins climbs the charts while trying to get some wins Q: What do you see from middle linebacker Ernest Jones IV, who leads them in tackles and interceptions? A: “Yeah, he seems like he’s got some really good hands, good awareness. Plays hard, and he’s done a great job for them.” Q: What are your thoughts on how (Seahawks quarterback) Sam Darnold has resurrected his career?