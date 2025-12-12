Atlanta Falcons Falcons overcome penalty-filled game to defeat Bucs on last-second field goal Zane Gonzalez makes 43-yard field goal to save the day in 29-28 victory. Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. caught 11 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns in the 29-28 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night. Pitts had one touchdown all season entering the game. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Falcons rallied from a double-digit deficit and overcame 19 penalties to pull out a 29-28 victory over the Bucs on Thursday night at Raymond James Stadium. Kicker Zane Gonzalez made a 43-yard field goal at the buzzer to finish off the rally, which included a big interception by cornerback Dee Alford.

The Falcons are 5-9 on the season. The Bucs, in a battle to earn their fifth consecutive NFC South title, fell to 7-7. Quarterback Kirk Cousins leaned on tight end Kyle Pitts, who had 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Bijan Robinson had 18 rushes for 93 yards, a touchdown and a fumble. He caught eight passes for 82 yards. After a penalty-filled and sloppily played first half, the Falcons somehow managed to hold a 14-13 lead over the Bucs. Tight end Kyle Pitts caught two touchdown passes in the half as the Falcons had to overcome 11 penalties for 70 yards. One penalty was declined.

Both teams punted on their first possessions, and the Falcons had the Bucs stopped on their second possession with a sack on third down by linebacker Kaden Elliss. But cornerback A.J. Terrell was called for defensive holding to keep the drive alive.

A few plays later, Terrell was called for an illegal contact penalty, but the Bucs picked up the third-and-15 on a 23-yard pass to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. The Bucs scored on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Sean Tucker to cap the 11-play, 83-yard drive that took 4:44 off the clock. The Falcons answered with a 26-yard pass to Pitts to start their next drive. The drive stalled, and the Falcons made a field goal on fourth-and-4, but the Bucs jumped offside to give them a first down. Cousins found Pitts for an 8-yard touchdown pass to tie the score at 7-7. After an exchange of punts, Bucs kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 49-yard field goal to put the Bucs up 10-7 with 2:10 left in the second quarter. Cousins directed the Falcons down the field in four plays, connecting with Pitts on plays of 36 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to cap the four-play, 64-yard drive. The Falcons led 14-10 with 38 seconds left. With cornerback Mike Hughes out with an ankle injury, the Bucs exploited their matchup with Mike Evans guarded by rookie Cobee Bryant to get into field-goal range. McLaughlin made a 52-yard field goal at the buzzer.

The Falcons had the ball to open the third quarter, but were forced to punt. The Bucs went back down the field with another big play to Evans. Baker Mayfield capped a nine-play, 90-yard drive with 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Devin Culp to put the Bus up 20-14 with 6:22 to play in third quarter. Sills dropped a potential touchdown pass on the Falcons next drive, which stalled. The defense forced a punt after LaCale London picked up the fourth sack of the game. Cousin had the ball back at the Falcons' 13 with 53 seconds left in the third quarter. But Robinson, for second game in a row, fumbled after catching a pass. Bucs safety Christian Izien popped the ball out, and cornerback Jacob Parrish recovered at the Falcons' 25.

Play moved into the fourth quarter. Four plays later and after another penalty by Terrell, Mayfield tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin Jr. with Terrell in coverage. The Bucs added the two-point conversion on a pass to Godwin with Alford in coverage to make the score 28-14 with 13:34 left. The Falcons answered with a 6-yard touchdown run by Robinson, but did not convert the two-point conversion to make the score 28-20 with 9:37 to play. Alford came up with an interception, and the Falcons had the ball back at their 33. Cousins found Pitts for a 7-yard touchdown with 3:34 to play. The two-point conversion was no good, and the Bucs led 28-26. The Falcons next play the Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.