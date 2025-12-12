AJC Varsity Bowdon seeks 4-peat title vs. 11-time title winner | State championship preview Lincoln County returns to the GHSA finals for the first time since 2006 to face defending champion. Toombs County's quarterback TJ Stanley (center) makes a handoff to running back Justin Powell during the GHSA Class A Division state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. Toombs County faces Worth County for the first time next week. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2024)

Below are previews for the state championship matchups in classes A Division I and A Division II. AJC Varsity will have previews for the matchups in all classes.

RELATED GHSA football state championships 2025: Full schedule, matchups Class A Division I Toombs County vs. Worth County When, where: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Records, rankings: Toombs County is 13-1, the No. 4 seed and ranked No. 2; Worth County is 14-0, the No. 3 seed and ranked No. 1. Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting. Things to know: This game matches the defending champion, Toombs County, against the No. 1-ranked team, Worth County, seeking its first championship since 1987. Toombs’ best two 2024 players, quarterback TJ Stanley (Georgia State) and receiver Lagonza Hayward (Florida), were seniors, but Joseph Owens has passed for 2,319 yards as a first-year starter, and Justin Powell has experienced a breakout with 1,719 rushing yards. Powell has scored at least two touchdowns in nine consecutive games. Toombs lost its only game to Rome, a Class 5A semifinalist, in September. Worth County has won by 10 points or more in every game but two — a 41-40 overtime victory over Thomasville in the regular season and a 38-35 win over Bleckley County in the second round. Worthy County is a balanced team with Lyndon Worthy (2,804 yards passing) and Kaden Chester (1,369 yards rushing) headlining. Chester has rushed for 100 yards or more in all four playoff games. These South Georgia schools are just 112 miles apart, but they’ve never met in football.

Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Toombs County 28, Worth County 20