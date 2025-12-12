Bowdon seeks 4-peat title vs. 11-time title winner | State championship preview

Below are previews for the state championship matchups in classes A Division I and A Division II.
AJC Varsity will have previews for the matchups in all classes.
When, where: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records, rankings: Toombs County is 13-1, the No. 4 seed and ranked No. 2; Worth County is 14-0, the No. 3 seed and ranked No. 1.
Last meeting: This is the teams’ first meeting.
Things to know: This game matches the defending champion, Toombs County, against the No. 1-ranked team, Worth County, seeking its first championship since 1987. Toombs’ best two 2024 players, quarterback TJ Stanley (Georgia State) and receiver Lagonza Hayward (Florida), were seniors, but Joseph Owens has passed for 2,319 yards as a first-year starter, and Justin Powell has experienced a breakout with 1,719 rushing yards. Powell has scored at least two touchdowns in nine consecutive games. Toombs lost its only game to Rome, a Class 5A semifinalist, in September. Worth County has won by 10 points or more in every game but two — a 41-40 overtime victory over Thomasville in the regular season and a 38-35 win over Bleckley County in the second round. Worthy County is a balanced team with Lyndon Worthy (2,804 yards passing) and Kaden Chester (1,369 yards rushing) headlining. Chester has rushed for 100 yards or more in all four playoff games. These South Georgia schools are just 112 miles apart, but they’ve never met in football.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Toombs County 28, Worth County 20
When, where: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Records, rankings: Bowdon is 12-2, the No. 1 seed from Region 7-A Division II and No. 3; Lincoln County is 14-0, the No. 1 seed from 8-A Division II and No. 1.
Last meeting: Bowdon won 45-28 in the 2022 Class A Division II semifinals.
Things to know: Bowdon is seeking to become the fourth school in GHSA history to win four consecutive titles and would join West Rome (1982-85), Buford (2007-10) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (2015-19). Bowdon can win No. 4 with a fourth starting quarterback, Joshua Hopkins, who has passed for 2,248 yards and rushed for 1,152. Bowdon’s best-known player is Georgia-signed wide receiver Kaiden Prothro, whose 65 career TD receptions are a state record. He scored four touchdowns in the semifinal victory over Clinch County, one an interception return, another on a blocked-punt return. Bowdon started 3-2 with losses to Fellowship Christian and Heard County. Bowdon has beaten each of its Class A Division II opponents by 27 points or more. Lincoln County, an 11-time former state champion, is in the finals for the first time since 2006, when current head coach Lee Chomskis was the offensive coordinator under coach Larry Campbell. Lincoln County has played only one close game (24-17 over Elbert County on Sept. 12), and its victories include a 45-20 decision over South Carolina Class 2A champion Strom Thurmond. Notable players include four-year starters Kelby Glaze (1,039 all-purpose yards) and Mekhi Wade (24 total touchdowns at quarterback, 26 tackles). Bowdon is 2-1 all-time in games against Lincoln County, each contested in the playoffs. Lincoln County, with future Georgia and NFL star Garrison Hearst, beat Bowdon 24-7 for the 1989 Class A title.
Maxwell Ratings’ projected score: Lincoln County 28, Bowdon 24