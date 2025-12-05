Georgia Bulldogs 5-star prospect DJ Jacobs, a UGA legacy, commits to Ohio State The Blessed Trinity standout is also the godson of former Georgia coach Mark Richt. 5-star EDGE DJ Jacobs is one of the highest-rated 2027 prospects in America. His father, David Jacobs, was a great player at Georgia who saw his career cut short by a 2001 stroke that happened on the practice field in Athens. Jacobs chose Ohio State over Georgia and other schools on Monday. (Jeff Sentell/ DawgNation)

When Kirby Smart visited Blessed Trinity High School for a game this past season, he was a very popular photo opportunity. Band members, cheerleaders and Georgia fans of all ages.

Smart, who’s known for closing on the recruiting trail, charmed everyone who asked him for a photo by saying he needed their help recruiting five-star junior EDGE DJ Jacobs. It turns out Smart and the Bulldogs needed a little more help. Jacobs, a longtime UGA priority and double legacy target, just made an early college commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. RELATED Georgia defense returns to New Orleans with edge, ‘chip on their shoulder’ While it isn’t final, there isn’t a lot of hope for the home state Bulldogs to close the gap here. Jacobs is the son of former Georgia defensive lineman David Jacobs. The elder Jacobs saw his career end early because of a stroke he suffered in practice. However, he forged a lifelong bond with former Georgia coach Mark Richt, who is the godfather of DJ.

Georgia made a final group for the 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior that included Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State, Miami, USC, and Tennessee, among his many options.

The decision was a bit of a surprise to the recruiting industry, as a pair of predictions were logged earlier on Monday for Jacobs to choose the Hurricanes. RELATED Georgia players speak on the difference in this year’s Sugar Bowl: ‘Complete opposite’ Jacobs, the top prospect in Georgia for next fall, finished his junior year with 102 tackles and 24 tackles for loss. Despite constant double teams and numerous holds that never drew a flag, he finished with 16 sacks. He now has 292 tackles, 67 TFLs and 31 sacks for his high school career. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 1 EDGE in the nation for the 2027 cycle. Rivals.com also lists Jacobs as the nation’s No. 2 EDGE for his class. Where do the Dawgs turn at EDGE in 2027? This decision from Jacobs is actually the second recruiting loss the Dawgs have taken for a priority 5-star EDGE in the 2027 cycle. Former Savannah Christian and Benedictine star LaDamion Guyton committed to Texas Tech and earned a significant financial package earlier this year. It wasn’t long after that when he chose to reclassify to the 2026 cycle to join the Red Raiders this month.