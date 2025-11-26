AJC Varsity Walton continues unlikely playoff journey behind QB-WR brothers’ leadership Christion and Jordan Peacock connect on and off the field during team’s Cinderella season. Walton quarterback Christion Peacock looks for a receiver during the second half of the Corky Kell Classic game in August. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Christion and Jordan Peacock combined for the kind of play they’re sure to talk about for years — maybe decades — to come. The brothers connected on a 58-yard touchdown pass Friday that helped Walton’s Cinderella story reach the quarterfinals of the GHSA football playoffs. The No. 4-seeded Raiders upset No. 1 seed McEachern in round one before dominating East Coweta 49-14.

Christion, Walton’s sophomore quarterback, and Jordan, the team’s freshman No. 1 receiver, have led the Raiders’ pass attack all season. But the Peacock brothers agreed their touchdown against East Coweta might be their favorite playing moment together. Jordan beat a defender in press man coverage and got behind the defense on a post route. Christion quickly saw his brother get separation and launched the pass, hitting the younger Peacock in stride. The Raiders took a commanding 28-0 lead on the score, a hallmark moment for the Peacock family.

“I remember back when we were kids talking about going to the NFL together, going to college together,” Christion Peacock said. “The Peacock-to-Peacock connection, it’s just amazing, and we’re just blessed to be able to do this.”

The Peacock brothers complemented a 265-yard rushing night from senior running back Noriega Thompson. Christion finished at an efficient 12-of-15 passing with 130 yards passing and three touchdowns. Jordan added to his team-leading totals with five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Arguably the most impressive part of the Peacocks’ season isn’t statistical. The underclassmen didn’t blink when Walton started 2-3 and opened region play with a 41-7 loss to their former school, North Cobb. They didn’t quit when the Raiders fell to 3-4 with a double-overtime loss to Marietta at home. And they weren’t overwhelmed by opening the playoffs at 28-point favorite McEachern, which beat Walton 50-17 to begin the season. “The biggest thing was the confidence,” Christion said. “We had the confidence throughout all three weeks we were off, and we knew we had enough to go and beat them. Nobody else believed in us, but we believed in ourselves, and we knew we had enough to go get the job done.” Walton coach Daniel Brunner knew he had something special in the Peacock brothers almost immediately. For all the talent they showcased, Brunner remembered the brothers’ leadership standing out during spring practice.

“The hoorah guys that are always yelling and screaming aren’t always your best leaders,” Brunner said. “The ones that do it by action are, and that’s what they do every day. The way they work in practice, the way they work in the weight room, the way they work in the classroom. “It’s a 24/7 thing from them, so I think when you watch them on a daily basis, you just kind of see the leadership exude from them, and they don’t have to say a lot to make that happen.” The brothers — who say they have competed in everything since they were kids — are more vocal with each other. Jordan said the on-field dynamic doesn’t differ much from life off the field. “Sometimes, when I mess up on a route, he yells at me,” he said. “And I’m in my feelings, but I know he loves me, so it’s going to be all good.” Christion echoed the sentiment, from a big brother’s perspective.

“It’s about holding him accountable,” he said. “I know his capability and what he can do on Friday nights, so I’ve got to hold him accountable.” Christion will enter his junior season with plenty of experience in hostile environments and a confidence in his ability to lead a team to an upset. Meanwhile, the younger Peacock reminds his coach of a former Walton receiver well-known by Georgia and Georgia Tech fans. “We knew when he came in as a freshman that he was going to start for us,” Brunner said. “He was just that dynamic. The last receiver we had that came through that I felt like was as prepared as he was, was Dominick Blaylock, and he’s a pretty good player.” Walton visits Valdosta for Friday’s playoff game, making a longer one-way drive than its first two playoff round trips combined. The Raiders will kick off as 20-point underdogs.