Georgia Bulldogs Rivalry week odds: Georgia opens as comfortable favorite over Georgia Tech ‘Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate’ one of many key rivalry games this week Georgia and Georgia Tech played a classic game last season at Sanford Stadium, going to eight overtimes. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia has a College Football Playoff run ahead of it, while Georgia Tech likely doesn’t have much to play for other than its so-called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” rivalry game with the Bulldogs. It’s hard to know exactly how the psychology associated with the teams’ circumstances will factor in, but oddsmakers have made Georgia a 14-point favorite in the 3:30 p.m. game on Friday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It’s one of many rivalry games that hold conference championship game and potentially College Football Playoff field implications. RELATED Projected CFP rankings: Top teams avoid upsets, Jackets’ loss jumbles ACC The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs (10-1) still have a chance to play in the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 6, depending on if frontrunners Texas A&M and Alabama win their road games at Texas and Auburn, respectively. The No. 16-ranked Yellow Jackets (9-2) remain mathematically alive to make the ACC Championship Game, which would be their only hope for making the CFP field if they were to win it. It’s fair to assume Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Georgia Tech coach Brent Key won’t invest much energy into thinking about scenarios or scoreboard watching after the way last year’s game played out.

RELATED Georgia Tech turns attention to revenge against Georgia Georgia won in eight overtimes, 44-42, but it took the Bulldogs coming back from 17-0 down at halftime and two touchdowns down in the final minutes at Sanford Stadium.

Key, after the game, promised Georgia Tech would use the loss for motivation. “This emotion will turn into fuel,” Key said, “and we’ll use that fuel.” RELATED ‘It’s going to be a war’: Georgia ready for battle against Georgia Tech Smart wouldn’t expect anything less from the Yellow Jackets, whose offense has ranked among the most dynamic in the nation with dual-threat quarterback Haynes King leading them to a top 10-ranking at one point. “I know the brand of football they play,” Smart said after Georgia beat Charlotte, 35-3, on Saturday, “and they’re physical and they’re tough and they’ve got an elite quarterback.” There are several games this week that figure to affect who plays in league championship games and how the 12-team CFP field could shake out.

Here’s a look at the SEC odds, along with other key games, per DraftKings.com. RELATED SEC coaches see broken promise in College Football Playoff rankings SEC No. 6 Ole Miss -8.5 at Mississippi State, noon Friday. No. 4 Georgia -14 vs. Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m. Friday. No. 3 Texas A&M -2.5 at No. 17 Texas, 7:30 p.m. Friday. Clemson at South Carolina -2.5, noon Saturday.

Kentucky at Louisville -4, noon Saturday. LSU at No. 8 Oklahoma -10, 3:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 14 Vanderbilt at No. 20 Tennessee -3, 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Florida State at Florida -2.5, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. No. 10 Alabama -5.5 at Auburn, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

ACC No. 13 Miami -7 at Pitt, noon Saturday. Clemson at South Carolina -2.5, noon Saturday. Boston College -3 at Syracuse, 3 p.m. Saturday. Florida State at Florida -2.5, 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Virginia Tech at No. 19 Virginia -10.5, 7 p.m. Saturday.

North Carolina at N.C. State -7.5, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. SMU -10 at Cal, 8 p.m. Saturday. No. 9 Notre Dame -31.5 at Stanford 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Other key games CFP contenders No. 1 Ohio State -11.5 at Michigan, noon Saturday.

No. 2 Indiana -28.5 at Purdue, 7:30 p.m. Friday. No. 5 Texas Tech -21 at West Virginia, noon Saturday. No. 7 Oregon -7 at Washington, 3:30 p.m. Saturday. UCF at No. 11 BYU -18.5, 1 p.m. Saturday. No. 12 Utah -13.5 at Kansas, noon Saturday.