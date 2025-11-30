Atlanta Falcons QB corner: Kirk Cousins discusses the Jets defense Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins drops back to pass against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in New Orleans. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had to say about the New York Jets, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey: Q: Have you talked to coach (Jeff) Ulbrich (Falcons defensive coordinator and a former Jets DC/interim head coach) about what he’s seen from them: strengths, weaknesses?

A: We went over the personnel, not with coach Ulbrich. He was in his meeting, but put in my notes to connect with him at some point this week because he certainly knows everybody there and many of their best players. He was the one bringing them in or developing them. Q: Who's their top defender? A: (Jamien) Sherwood, the leading tackler last year in the (NFL), middle linebacker, really played well in coach Ulbrich's (system). So, it'll be good to connect with him before the week's over. Q: What do you see from the Jets just in terms of their defense and the pass rush, secondary?