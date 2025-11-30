QB corner: Kirk Cousins discusses the Jets defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins had to say about the New York Jets, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey:
Q: Have you talked to coach (Jeff) Ulbrich (Falcons defensive coordinator and a former Jets DC/interim head coach) about what he’s seen from them: strengths, weaknesses?
A: We went over the personnel, not with coach Ulbrich. He was in his meeting, but put in my notes to connect with him at some point this week because he certainly knows everybody there and many of their best players. He was the one bringing them in or developing them.
A: (Jamien) Sherwood, the leading tackler last year in the (NFL), middle linebacker, really played well in coach Ulbrich’s (system). So, it’ll be good to connect with him before the week’s over.
Q: What do you see from the Jets just in terms of their defense and the pass rush, secondary?
A: A good defense with playmakers at all three levels with a great coach, both in coach (Steve) Wilks and coach (Aaron) Glenn. They play with speed. I just think that last year they were probably a bit of an underrated defense because there was so much attention around the offense or around some of the changes that happened there. I think pretty highly of their group.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
