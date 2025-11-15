UGA Logo
Georgia-Texas will be available on YouTube TV after dispute settled

Georgia's game against Texas on Saturday will air on ABC, a channel that anyone with YouTube TV will not get due to the Disney family of networks' continued dispute with the streaming service. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
Updated 37 minutes ago

ATHENS - ESPN and YouTubeTV have agreed to a new partnership that ensures YouTubeTV users will have access to games on the Disney Family of networks, including ABC, ESPN and the SEC Network.

Per the official statement put out by ESPN access to the Disney networks is effective immediately for YouTubeTV users

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was impacted by the dispute, which had impacted subscribers ability to watch college football games over the last two weeks.

“I worry more about it when I get home, and I can’t watch it, so I have to find ways around it,” Smart said. “But that’s what most people will have to do, I guess, until they figure it out.”

Georgia is set to take on Texas on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Georgia-Texas kickoff time, broadcast info

The Georgia-Texas State game will start at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe and Lauren Rutledge will be calling the game.

