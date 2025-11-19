GHSA playoff predictions: Who are the Maxwell second round favorites?

AJC Varsity The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Nov 21 91.60 AAAAAA North Gwinnett 54.5% 21 - 20 1 Lowndes AAAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 87.99 AAAAAA Grayson 89.1% 33 - 14 19 Colquitt County AAAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 83.62 AAAAA Rome 63.1% 28 - 22 6 Houston County AAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 80.40 AAAAA Hughes 88.0% 36 - 21 15 Lee County AAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 80.23 AAAAAA Valdosta 80.7% 30 - 19 11 Brookwood AAAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 80.04 AAAAAA Buford 94.4% 35 - 12 23 Newton AAAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 77.80 AAAAAA Carrollton 95.7% 42 - 17 25 Harrison AAAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 77.40 AAAAAA Douglas County 80.9% 28 - 14 14 North Cobb AAAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 75.97 AAAAA Milton 59.9% 21 - 20 1 Jackson County AAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 72.34 AAAAA Sequoyah 66.1% 28 - 23 5 Newnan AAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 72.25 AAAAAA Hillgrove 61.6% 27 - 21 6 West Forsyth AAAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 71.42 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 68.4% 30 - 24 6 Cambridge AAAA
Fri, Nov 21 71.35 AAAA Kell 64.4% 26 - 21 5 Southwest DeKalb AAAA
Fri, Nov 21 70.74 AAAA Marist 79.8% 24 - 13 11 Blessed Trinity AAAA
Fri, Nov 21 70.21 AAA Public LaGrange 52.2% 27 - 27 0 North Hall AAA Public
Fri, Nov 21 68.58 AAAA Creekside 98.8% 45 - 12 33 Ware County AAAA
Fri, Nov 21 68.43 AAAAAA Walton 55.3% 27 - 26 1 East Coweta AAAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 66.66 AAAA Benedictine 88.8% 33 - 14 19 Cass AAAA
Fri, Nov 21 65.72 AAA Public Jenkins 75.9% 35 - 27 8 Peach County AAA Public
Fri, Nov 21 65.69 AAA Public Troup 82.5% 32 - 20 12 Cairo AAA Public
Fri, Nov 21 64.45 AAA Public Calhoun 64.3% 23 - 19 4 Douglass AAA Public
Fri, Nov 21 63.97 A Division I Public Toombs County 81.6% 35 - 21 14 Thomasville A Division I Public
Fri, Nov 21 63.47 AAAAA Gainesville 93.4% 35 - 14 21 Brunswick AAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 62.09 AAAA Cartersville 94.4% 40 - 17 23 Warner Robins AAAA
Fri, Nov 21 61.54 AAA Public Sandy Creek 96.6% 34 - 0 34 Monroe Area AAA Public
Fri, Nov 21 61.02 AAA Public Stephenson 66.5% 24 - 19 5 Westside (Augusta) AAA Public
Fri, Nov 21 60.72 AAAAA Thomas County Central 98.9% 39 - 0 39 Villa Rica AAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 60.18 AA Public Hapeville Charter 55.3% 20 - 19 1 Appling County AA Public
Fri, Nov 21 59.32 AAA Public Jefferson 90.5% 28 - 6 22 Harlem AAA Public
Fri, Nov 21 58.28 AAA Public West Laurens 81.5% 28 - 16 12 Oconee County AAA Public
Fri, Nov 21 57.19 AA Public Callaway 50.1% 20 - 20 0 Thomson AA Public
Fri, Nov 21 56.81 A Division I Public Swainsboro 53.7% 20 - 19 1 Northeast A Division I Public
Fri, Nov 21 56.29 Smaller Private Athens Academy 58.0% 27 - 24 3 Holy Innocents Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 21 55.97 A Division I Public Fitzgerald 60.3% 21 - 16 5 Dublin A Division I Public
Fri, Nov 21 55.83 AAAA North Oconee 96.8% 34 - 0 34 M.L. King AAAA
Fri, Nov 21 55.44 Smaller Private Hebron Christian 96.6% 40 - 12 28 Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 21 55.02 AA Public Burke County 56.1% 22 - 21 1 Columbia AA Public
Fri, Nov 21 54.88 AA Public Carver (Atlanta) 92.8% 30 - 7 23 Pierce County AA Public
Fri, Nov 21 53.49 A Division I Public Worth County 89.5% 35 - 17 18 Bleckley County A Division I Public
Fri, Nov 21 52.91 Smaller Private Prince Avenue Christian 78.7% 30 - 20 10 Wesleyan Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 21 52.82 AA Public Carver (Columbus) 95.3% 33 - 6 27 Stephens County AA Public
Fri, Nov 21 52.55 AA Public Sumter County 89.7% 28 - 8 20 North Murray AA Public
Fri, Nov 21 51.97 AA Public Rockmart 78.1% 31 - 21 10 Laney AA Public
Fri, Nov 21 51.96 AAAAA Woodward Academy 94.9% 35 - 7 28 Statesboro AAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 51.44 Smaller Private Whitefield Academy 57.2% 27 - 24 3 Aquinas Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 21 49.41 AAAAA Roswell 99.2% 44 - 3 41 Clarke Central AAAAA
Fri, Nov 21 47.27 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 70.8% 21 - 14 7 Deerfield-Windsor GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Nov 21 46.58 AAAA Lithonia 92.7% 34 - 12 22 Centennial AAAA
Fri, Nov 21 46.38 Smaller Private Greater Atlanta Christian 79.8% 30 - 20 10 Landmark Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 21 45.38 A Division II Johnson County 53.1% 21 - 20 1 Brooks County A Division II
Fri, Nov 21 44.49 A Division I Public Jasper County 71.6% 28 - 20 8 Pepperell A Division I Public
Fri, Nov 21 43.77 A Division I Public Heard County 86.4% 34 - 19 15 Social Circle A Division I Public
Fri, Nov 21 43.07 A Division I Public Gordon Lee 53.9% 21 - 21 0 Elbert County A Division I Public
Fri, Nov 21 42.94 AA Public Morgan County 96.7% 38 - 8 30 Miller Grove AA Public
Sat, Nov 22 41.77 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 56.3% 23 - 21 2 Brookstone GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Nov 21 40.44 A Division II Clinch County 81.9% 28 - 14 14 Emanuel County Institute A Division II
Fri, Nov 21 37.35 A Division I Public Rabun County 85.8% 34 - 19 15 Berrien A Division I Public
Fri, Nov 21 36.56 Smaller Private Savannah Christian 95.8% 37 - 10 27 Christian Heritage Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 21 36.55 A Division II Screven County 82.0% 31 - 19 12 Charlton County A Division II
Fri, Nov 21 35.78 Smaller Private Fellowship Christian 99.1% 41 - 0 41 Mount Vernon Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 21 35.57 A Division II Lincoln County 94.0% 34 - 7 27 Hawkinsville A Division II
Fri, Nov 21 31.74 A Division II Early County 81.3% 27 - 14 13 Mount Zion (Carroll) A Division II
Fri, Nov 21 30.92 A Division II Wheeler County 91.9% 33 - 12 21 Warren County A Division II
Sat, Nov 22 29.54 GIAA AA-A Brentwood School 81.8% 32 - 20 12 Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA AA-A
Fri, Nov 21 28.42 Smaller Private Calvary Day 99.3% 42 - 0 42 King's Ridge Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 21 25.22 A Division II Jenkins County 62.7% 25 - 21 4 Schley County A Division II
Fri, Nov 21 24.94 A Division II Bowdon 98.0% 40 - 6 34 Washington-Wilkes A Division II
Fri, Nov 21 17.13 GIAA AA-A Robert Toombs Academy 61.8% 20 - 14 6 Edmund Burke Academy GIAA AA-A
Fri, Nov 21 -3.39 GAPPS AA Lanier Christian 81.4% 27 - 14 13 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA