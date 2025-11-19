AJC Varsity

GHSA playoff predictions: Who are the Maxwell second round favorites?

By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Nov 2191.60AAAAAANorth Gwinnett54.5%21 - 201LowndesAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2187.99AAAAAAGrayson89.1%33 - 1419Colquitt CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2183.62AAAAARome63.1%28 - 226Houston CountyAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2180.40AAAAAHughes88.0%36 - 2115Lee CountyAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2180.23AAAAAAValdosta80.7%30 - 1911BrookwoodAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2180.04AAAAAABuford94.4%35 - 1223NewtonAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2177.80AAAAAACarrollton95.7%42 - 1725HarrisonAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2177.40AAAAAADouglas County80.9%28 - 1414North CobbAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2175.97AAAAAMilton59.9%21 - 201Jackson CountyAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2172.34AAAAASequoyah66.1%28 - 235NewnanAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2172.25AAAAAAHillgrove61.6%27 - 216West ForsythAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2171.42AAAACentral (Carrollton)68.4%30 - 246CambridgeAAAA
Fri, Nov 2171.35AAAAKell64.4%26 - 215Southwest DeKalbAAAA
Fri, Nov 2170.74AAAAMarist79.8%24 - 1311Blessed TrinityAAAA
Fri, Nov 2170.21AAA PublicLaGrange52.2%27 - 270North HallAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2168.58AAAACreekside98.8%45 - 1233Ware CountyAAAA
Fri, Nov 2168.43AAAAAAWalton55.3%27 - 261East CowetaAAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2166.66AAAABenedictine88.8%33 - 1419CassAAAA
Fri, Nov 2165.72AAA PublicJenkins75.9%35 - 278Peach CountyAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2165.69AAA PublicTroup82.5%32 - 2012CairoAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2164.45AAA PublicCalhoun64.3%23 - 194DouglassAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2163.97A Division I PublicToombs County81.6%35 - 2114ThomasvilleA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2163.47AAAAAGainesville93.4%35 - 1421BrunswickAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2162.09AAAACartersville94.4%40 - 1723Warner RobinsAAAA
Fri, Nov 2161.54AAA PublicSandy Creek96.6%34 - 034Monroe AreaAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2161.02AAA PublicStephenson66.5%24 - 195Westside (Augusta)AAA Public
Fri, Nov 2160.72AAAAAThomas County Central98.9%39 - 039Villa RicaAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2160.18AA PublicHapeville Charter55.3%20 - 191Appling CountyAA Public
Fri, Nov 2159.32AAA PublicJefferson90.5%28 - 622HarlemAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2158.28AAA PublicWest Laurens81.5%28 - 1612Oconee CountyAAA Public
Fri, Nov 2157.19AA PublicCallaway50.1%20 - 200ThomsonAA Public
Fri, Nov 2156.81A Division I PublicSwainsboro53.7%20 - 191NortheastA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2156.29Smaller PrivateAthens Academy58.0%27 - 243Holy InnocentsSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2155.97A Division I PublicFitzgerald60.3%21 - 165DublinA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2155.83AAAANorth Oconee96.8%34 - 034M.L. KingAAAA
Fri, Nov 2155.44Smaller PrivateHebron Christian96.6%40 - 1228Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)Smaller Private
Fri, Nov 2155.02AA PublicBurke County56.1%22 - 211ColumbiaAA Public
Fri, Nov 2154.88AA PublicCarver (Atlanta)92.8%30 - 723Pierce CountyAA Public
Fri, Nov 2153.49A Division I PublicWorth County89.5%35 - 1718Bleckley CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2152.91Smaller PrivatePrince Avenue Christian78.7%30 - 2010WesleyanSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2152.82AA PublicCarver (Columbus)95.3%33 - 627Stephens CountyAA Public
Fri, Nov 2152.55AA PublicSumter County89.7%28 - 820North MurrayAA Public
Fri, Nov 2151.97AA PublicRockmart78.1%31 - 2110LaneyAA Public
Fri, Nov 2151.96AAAAAWoodward Academy94.9%35 - 728StatesboroAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2151.44Smaller PrivateWhitefield Academy57.2%27 - 243AquinasSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2149.41AAAAARoswell99.2%44 - 341Clarke CentralAAAAA
Fri, Nov 2147.27GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy70.8%21 - 147Deerfield-WindsorGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Nov 2146.58AAAALithonia92.7%34 - 1222CentennialAAAA
Fri, Nov 2146.38Smaller PrivateGreater Atlanta Christian79.8%30 - 2010Landmark ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2145.38A Division IIJohnson County53.1%21 - 201Brooks CountyA Division II
Fri, Nov 2144.49A Division I PublicJasper County71.6%28 - 208PepperellA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2143.77A Division I PublicHeard County86.4%34 - 1915Social CircleA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2143.07A Division I PublicGordon Lee53.9%21 - 210Elbert CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2142.94AA PublicMorgan County96.7%38 - 830Miller GroveAA Public
Sat, Nov 2241.77GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy56.3%23 - 212BrookstoneGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Nov 2140.44A Division IIClinch County81.9%28 - 1414Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
Fri, Nov 2137.35A Division I PublicRabun County85.8%34 - 1915BerrienA Division I Public
Fri, Nov 2136.56Smaller PrivateSavannah Christian95.8%37 - 1027Christian HeritageSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2136.55A Division IIScreven County82.0%31 - 1912Charlton CountyA Division II
Fri, Nov 2135.78Smaller PrivateFellowship Christian99.1%41 - 041Mount VernonSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2135.57A Division IILincoln County94.0%34 - 727HawkinsvilleA Division II
Fri, Nov 2131.74A Division IIEarly County81.3%27 - 1413Mount Zion (Carroll)A Division II
Fri, Nov 2130.92A Division IIWheeler County91.9%33 - 1221Warren CountyA Division II
Sat, Nov 2229.54GIAA AA-ABrentwood School81.8%32 - 2012Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA AA-A
Fri, Nov 2128.42Smaller PrivateCalvary Day99.3%42 - 042King's Ridge ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Nov 2125.22A Division IIJenkins County62.7%25 - 214Schley CountyA Division II
Fri, Nov 2124.94A Division IIBowdon98.0%40 - 634Washington-WilkesA Division II
Fri, Nov 2117.13GIAA AA-ARobert Toombs Academy61.8%20 - 146Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA AA-A
Fri, Nov 21-3.39GAPPS AALanier Christian81.4%27 - 1413Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA

Loren Maxwell

