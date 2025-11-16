Georgia Tech’s home finale against Pitt gets primetime kickoff

Georgia Tech fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The ACC announced Saturday that Tech’s home game against Pittsburgh is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff Nov. 22 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be televised live by ESPN.

Georgia Tech will finally get to play at night game at home this season.

Tech, No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, has not had a night game at home this season. The Yellow Jackets played a night game at Colorado on Aug. 29 in the season opener and Nov. 1 at North Carolina State.

If Tech beats Pitt, it will secure a spot in the ACC championship game Dec. 6.

The Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) beat Boston College on Saturday thanks to a 23-yard Aidan Birr field goal that gave them a 36-34 win. The Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) lost 37-15 at home to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Tech’s game with Pitt is its home finale before it ends the regular-season against Georgia on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.