Georgia Tech’s home finale against Pitt gets primetime kickoff

Yellow Jackets face Pitt at 7 p.m. Saturday
Georgia Tech fans cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, October 25, 2025 in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech will finally get to play at night game at home this season.

The ACC announced Saturday that Tech’s home game against Pittsburgh is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff Nov. 22 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game will be televised live by ESPN.

Tech, No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings, has not had a night game at home this season. The Yellow Jackets played a night game at Colorado on Aug. 29 in the season opener and Nov. 1 at North Carolina State.

If Tech beats Pitt, it will secure a spot in the ACC championship game Dec. 6.

The Jackets (9-1, 6-1 ACC) beat Boston College on Saturday thanks to a 23-yard Aidan Birr field goal that gave them a 36-34 win. The Panthers (7-3, 5-1 ACC) lost 37-15 at home to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Tech’s game with Pitt is its home finale before it ends the regular-season against Georgia on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

