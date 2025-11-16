Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech falls to No. 15 in AP poll after ugly win at Boston College

Yellow Jackets are 9-1 after win at Boston College.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King put on a show against Boston College, but the defense was porous in a 36-34 win, and it resulted in a drop of one spot in the latest AP Top 25. (Mark Stockwell/AP)
By
40 minutes ago

After its ninth win in 10 games, Georgia Tech dropped in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.

The Yellow Jackets fell from 14 to 15 after a 36-34 victory at Boston College (1-10, 0-7 ACC).

Tech has been ranked 10 straight weeks this season. Coach Brent Key’s team debuted at No. 18 on Sept. 14 and rose to No. 8 on Oct. 26 before losing Nov. 1 at North Carolina State.

The 10 straight weeks in the AP Top 25 is the program’s longest stretch since the 2009 season.

Tech (9-1, 6-1 ACC) is one of three ACC teams ranked in this week’s AP poll: Miami (8-2) rose to No. 14 and Virginia (9-2) rose to No. 19.

The Jackets, No. 16 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, host Pittsburgh (7-3, 5-1 ACC) at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) and faces No. 4 Georgia (9-1) on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday, Tech was ranked No. 12. In the Football Writers Association of America-National Football Federation Super 16 poll released Sunday, the Jackets were slotted 13th.

