Georgia Tech falls to No. 15 in AP poll after ugly win at Boston College

After its ninth win in 10 games, Georgia Tech dropped in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday.
The Yellow Jackets fell from 14 to 15 after a 36-34 victory at Boston College (1-10, 0-7 ACC).
Tech has been ranked 10 straight weeks this season. Coach Brent Key’s team debuted at No. 18 on Sept. 14 and rose to No. 8 on Oct. 26 before losing Nov. 1 at North Carolina State.
The 10 straight weeks in the AP Top 25 is the program’s longest stretch since the 2009 season.
Tech (9-1, 6-1 ACC) is one of three ACC teams ranked in this week’s AP poll: Miami (8-2) rose to No. 14 and Virginia (9-2) rose to No. 19.
The Jackets, No. 16 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings, host Pittsburgh (7-3, 5-1 ACC) at 7 p.m. Saturday (ESPN) and faces No. 4 Georgia (9-1) on Nov. 28 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In the US LBM Coaches Poll released Sunday, Tech was ranked No. 12. In the Football Writers Association of America-National Football Federation Super 16 poll released Sunday, the Jackets were slotted 13th.