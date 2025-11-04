Hawks Logo
Former Hawks senior executive charged after allegedly embezzling nearly $4 million

He had been employed by the team for nearly a decade.
A Hawks logo painted on the tunnel wall leading out to the court on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC)
38 minutes ago

A former Hawks executive was charged with fraud and embezzlement earlier this month, according to a report from The Athletic.

Lester Jones, the Hawks’ former senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, allegedly spent years stealing money from the organization, according to a person familiar with the situation, the report said.

According to The Athletic’s report, the Hawks learned of the scheme via “a team-backed audit” after Jones allegedly requested that the team pay off an American Express bill totaling $229,968.76 for a stay at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The reported visit was said to have taken place during the Hawks’ NBA Cup semifinals run last season.

But according to federal prosecutors, Jones did not stay at the Wynn last December, and therefore no bill existed, according to The Athletic.

The Hawks found that Jones had allegedly embezzled $3.8 million over several years, according to the report. Jones, who the Hawks had employed for nearly a decade, is no longer with the team.

A spokesperson for the Hawks declined to comment.

According to prosecutors, Jones controlled the Hawks’ American Express account and could authorize charges. He allegedly authorized the corporate card for personal use, including trips to the Bahamas, Hawaii, Thailand, Switzerland, and other countries, as well as the purchase of a Porsche, concert tickets, and more, the report stated.

The report from The Athletic noted that Jones had a romantic relationship with another team employee. He allegedly used some of the money to purchase expensive gifts for her. The Hawks no longer employ the woman, and it’s unknown if she was aware of the alleged scheme.

Jones allegedly used multiple tactics to hide the theft, including faking emails, moving his personal spending on those cards to the Hawks’ team operations, and changing financial reports.

Per the report, Jones pleaded not guilty and was released on a $10,000 bond last week.

