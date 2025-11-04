Atlanta Hawks Former Hawks senior executive charged after allegedly embezzling nearly $4 million He had been employed by the team for nearly a decade. A Hawks logo painted on the tunnel wall leading out to the court on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/AJC)

A former Hawks executive was charged with fraud and embezzlement earlier this month, according to a report from The Athletic. Lester Jones, the Hawks’ former senior vice president of financial planning and analysis, allegedly spent years stealing money from the organization, according to a person familiar with the situation, the report said.

According to The Athletic’s report, the Hawks learned of the scheme via “a team-backed audit” after Jones allegedly requested that the team pay off an American Express bill totaling $229,968.76 for a stay at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. The reported visit was said to have taken place during the Hawks’ NBA Cup semifinals run last season. But according to federal prosecutors, Jones did not stay at the Wynn last December, and therefore no bill existed, according to The Athletic. RELATED Good, bad, ugly: Hawks continue falling behind The Hawks found that Jones had allegedly embezzled $3.8 million over several years, according to the report. Jones, who the Hawks had employed for nearly a decade, is no longer with the team. A spokesperson for the Hawks declined to comment.

According to prosecutors, Jones controlled the Hawks’ American Express account and could authorize charges. He allegedly authorized the corporate card for personal use, including trips to the Bahamas, Hawaii, Thailand, Switzerland, and other countries, as well as the purchase of a Porsche, concert tickets, and more, the report stated.