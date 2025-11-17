Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ report card: Offense went into hibernation, defense couldn’t close out the game The defense shut down Rico Dowdle and the Panthers’ rushing attack, but let Bryce Young have a career day passing. The 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers dropped the Falcons to 3-7, their worst record since 2020. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Falcons dropped to 3-7 and are off to their worst start since they went 3-7 to open the 2020 season, which is also the last time the franchise dropped five consecutive games. Back in 2020, Raheem Morris replaced Dan Quinn as the interim coach after the Falcons opened the season 0-5.

“Someone has got to make a play especially there at the end, whether if it be offense, defense or special teams,” Morris said “Had some opportunities.” It’s been the story of this season. Falcons play tough and lose. RELATED Panthers rally to defeat Falcons 30-27 in overtime in key NFC South battle “There was great effort,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “Guys competed. Just always difficult to fall short, especially the way that we did. Now, we just have to get back to work. Pick ourselves up. Do the only thing that we can do or know what to do, and that’s keep working.” But after 10 games, and with the Falcons continuing to lose in the same manner, this season may be headed off the rails.

Questions about morale and paying too much attention to social media were in the air.

Here are the grades they earned after losing to the Panthers in overtime: Quarterback Micheal Penix Jr. left the game after suffering a left knee injury late in the third quarter. He did not return. Cousins took over and mustered a field goal in four possessions. Penix completed 13-of-16 passes for 175 yards. He had a passer rating of 112.2. Cousins was 6-of-14 for 48 yards. He had 52.1 passer rating. Grade: C RELATED Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. leaves game after knee injury; Cousins enters Running backs Bijan Robinson stopped his streak of four games without reaching 100 scrimmage yards. He rushed 23 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught four passes for 39 yards. Tyler Allgeier had three rushes for 10 yards and a touchdown. Grade: B

Wide receivers/Tight ends Drake London turned in another spectacular game and took some big hits. He left the game with a knee injury and wasn’t available for the overtime drive. He caught seven passes for 119 yards. Mooney and tight end Kyle Pitts both had drops. Mooney caught 3 of 7 targets for 34 yards. Pitts caught 2 of 3 targets for 14 yards. Grade: C Offensive line The unit helped the run game average 4.5 yards per carry. They didn’t allow a sack and gave up one quarterback hit. It was the hit by Tre’von Moehrig that knocked Penix out of the game. It was a blitz and Moehrig was a free runner. There are still too many procedural mistakes. The Falcons had another snap issue with center Ryan Neuzil and he was called for being down field in overtime to help botch the opening drive. “We just have to execute as the game goes on, like we executed very well in the first half,” left guard Kyle Hinton said. “We just have to make our adjustments and keep executing … we just have to keep going.” Grade: C-minus. RELATED Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ 30-27 loss to the Panthers Defensive line

The Falcons keyed on the rushing attack and shut down Rico Dowdle, who had been the top rusher in the league since Week 5. The Falcons had five sacks, including one from defensive tackle LaCale London. The Falcons needed more sacks after the offense got them a 24-19 lead with 2:45 to play. Grade: B Linebackers Ronnie Harrison, a converted safety, took over the inside spot next to Kaden Elliss. He led the Falcons with 10 tackles. He made an ill-advised punch-out attempt on the big 54-yard catch-and-rumble by Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble. Outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. had a sack and three quarterback hits. Jalon Walker had four tackles. Grade: C Secondary With Mike Hughes (neck) and Dee Alford (concussion protocol) out, the Falcons were down two of their top three cornerbacks. Cobee Bryant, who was called up from the practice squad, had to play extensively. Also, Natrone Brooks saw plenty of action. Brooks got beat by Panthers receiver Xavier Leggette for a 36-yard touchdown. The Falcons had to play a lot of zone and Bryce Young picked them apart. Grade: F