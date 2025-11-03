Atlanta Falcons Falcons report card: Defense tried to carry team to victory Offense imploded on key drive and kicker missed a PAT. Atlanta Falcons place kicker Parker Romo missed what would have been a game-tying kick with 4:40 to go in a 24-23 loss to the Patriots. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It’s eight games into the season, and the Falcons have yet to put together a complete game. They fought and had a chance to win against the Patriots, but that was after digging themselves a big hole. When it was time to win the game, the kicker got nervous and the offense imploded.

“We just have to be more consistent,” Falcons safety Jessie Bates III told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You can’t just give up three touchdowns in the first half and then have a good second half.” RELATED Falcons show better form in near upset of Patriots, but so what? The Falcons fell behind 21-7, got a spectacular play from rookies Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. and nearly pulled out a win. “We have to put it all together,” Bates said. “That’s just how this league is. You can’t have a couple of bad quarters and a couple of good quarters. We have to put it all together, especially late in the season.” Here are the Falcons grades after the 24-23 loss to the Patriots:

Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr. must figure out third downs. The Falcons were a brutal 1-of-10 (10%) on third downs. The Falcons were 3-of-3 in the red zone. Penix completed 22 of 37 passes for 221 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He had a passing rating of 103.5. He had an intentional grounding penalty after center Ryan Neuzil was duped by the Patriots into snapping the ball too soon. That stalled the potential game-winning drive. Grade: C-plus Running backs It was going to be a tough day for running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier against the No. 2-ranked rushing defense. Robinson found a little room late as the Falcons rushed 16 times for 71 yards. The Patriots averaged giving up 76 yards per game. Robinson had 12 carries for 46 yards. Allgeier had two carries for six yards. Robinson caught 8 of 10 targets for 50 yards. Grade: C Wide receivers/tight ends Drake London returned to the lineup after missing the last game with a hip injury. He caught 9 of 14 targets for 118 yards and a career-high three touchdown receptions. He was not happy after the game. “There is really nothing to be proud of, we lost,” London said. Pitts caught 4 of 7 targets for 38 yards. Darnell Mooney caught 1 of 2 targets for 15 yards. Grade: B-plus

RELATED Take 5: Extra points, third downs and more takeaways from Falcons’ 24-23 loss Offensive line Right guard Chris Lindstrom (foot) and left guard Matt Bergeron (ankle) did not finish the game. Kyle Hinton came in for Bergeron and Jovaughn Gwyn closed it out for Lindstrom. “That’s what we have to keep doing,” Neuzil said about how the team battled. “Just keep fighting. Hopefully, just get ahead now and just build on it.” Lindstrom believes he’ll be ready for the Colts. “It was just progressing worse as the game was going on,” Lindstrom said. “I should be fine. We’ll see how the week goes. But I definitely give myself a good chance to play next week.” The line gave up one sack and four quarterback hits. Grade: B-minus Defensive line LaCale London and Brandon Dorlus did a good job of latching on to Patriots quarterback Drake Maye as he tried to slip through the middle of the defense and scramble. They ended up with two sacks each. Ruke Orhorhoro, Sam Roberts and David Onyemata were a part of the rotation as Ta’Quon Graham was inactive for the game. The Patriots rushed for 110 yards but averaged only 3.3 yards per carry. Grade: C-plus Linebackers

Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. collaborated on a splash play right before the half to keep the Falcons from getting blown out. Walker had a sack/strip and Pearce had the fumble recovery and returned it for 21 yards. Walker’s sack was credited with a loss of 24 yards. Leonard Floyd tried to play with an injured hamstring but left the game. Arnold Ebiketie had three tackles. Ronnie Harrison was used as an inside linebacker more and had two tackles. Grade: A RELATED Walker, Pearce collab on big-time play for Falcons Secondary Cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Mike Hughes helped out in run defense and had eight and five tackles respectively. Bates had an interception. The Falcons did a good job denying the deep passes for most of the day. However, the Patriots were able to convert of 8-of-12 third downs (67%). Maye was finding his receivers in the zone coverages. Grade C-plus. Special teams Kicker Parker Romo missed the extra-point attempt that could have tied the score with under five minutes to play. “No one in this locker room wanted more than I did in this locker room,” Romo said. “Obviously, that was the team that I played for in the (exhibition games). Got to keep my head up.” Romo was signed to replace Younghoe Koo. “A lot of my teammates still have faith in me,” Romo said. “Came up to me. Got to move on with this next week. Can’t let this one kick affect me.” Romo’s kick was clearly wide right. “If I put it down the middle then I leave no question,” Romo said. “Don’t put in the hands of the refs to make that decision. If I put it down the middle, there is no question.” Grade: D-minus