Falcons need to get Bijan Robinson some room to run

Atlanta Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson (center), Tyler Allgeier (right) and Nate Carter (left) sit quietly during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The Falcons (3-6) must figure out a way to get Robinson back into open space when they play the Carolina Panthers (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has been attracting a crowd when he touches the ball.

In each of the first five games, Robinson went over 100 scrimmage yards (124, 168, 111, 181 and 228). In the four-game losing streak, Robinson has been held under 100 scrimmage yards in each game (92, 48, 96 and 84).

The Falcons are considering using more two-back sets.

“I think he’ll naturally get it within the flow of everything,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “Obviously, we have times where him and Ty (Tyler Allgeier) are out on the field and maybe based on the defensive look, ‘B’ gets it. Based on the defensive look, Ty gets it.”

Allgeier rushed for two touchdowns against the Colts and helped to power the TD drive that gave the Falcons the lead with 1:44 to play.