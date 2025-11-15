Falcons need to get Bijan Robinson some room to run
They play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons running backs Bijan Robinson (center), Tyler Allgeier (right) and Nate Carter (left) sit quietly during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
FLOWERY BRANCH— Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has been attracting a crowd when he touches the ball.
The Falcons (3-6) must figure out a way to get Robinson back into open space when they play the Carolina Panthers (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
In each of the first five games, Robinson went over 100 scrimmage yards (124, 168, 111, 181 and 228). In the four-game losing streak, Robinson has been held under 100 scrimmage yards in each game (92, 48, 96 and 84).
The Falcons are considering using more two-back sets.
“I think he’ll naturally get it within the flow of everything,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “Obviously, we have times where him and Ty (Tyler Allgeier) are out on the field and maybe based on the defensive look, ‘B’ gets it. Based on the defensive look, Ty gets it.”
Allgeier rushed for two touchdowns against the Colts and helped to power the TD drive that gave the Falcons the lead with 1:44 to play.
“Those opportunities will come up in the flow of the game,” Zac Robinson said. “Ty was running so well at certain points of that game and (running backs) coach (Michael) Pitre did a great job riding the hot hand with Ty in some of those instances. Then, like I mentioned, we also had (Bijan Robinson) out there as a possible RPO (run-pass-option) throw if we didn’t have the right look to run it.”
The Falcons plan to get Bijan Robinson rolling again.
“He’ll get going,” Zac Robinson said. “I thought he had a great game last week with his opportunities he had. We’ll just continue to find different, creative ways to get him the football.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
