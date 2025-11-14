Falcons Logo
Falcons’ injury report: 2 key offensive starters questionable vs. Panthers

Brandon Dorlus, Mike Hughes among defensive players listed as questionable for Sunday.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is questionable for Sunday's game because of a back injury and illness. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is questionable for Sunday's game because of a back injury and illness. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
59 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Five starters and two special-teamers — including wide receiver Drake London and right guard Chris Lindstrom — are listed with injuries and are questionable to play when the Falcons (3-6) face the Panthers (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

London (back, illness), Lindstrom (foot), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (oblique) and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee) are starters. Returner Jamal Agnew (foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (foot) are also questionable.

Cornerback Dee Alford (concussion), inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), inside linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (hamstring), left guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and defensive tackle Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) were declared out of the game.

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

