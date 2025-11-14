Falcons’ injury report: 2 key offensive starters questionable vs. Panthers

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is questionable for Sunday's game because of a back injury and illness. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Five starters and two special-teamers — including wide receiver Drake London and right guard Chris Lindstrom — are listed with injuries and are questionable to play when the Falcons (3-6) face the Panthers (5-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

London (back, illness), Lindstrom (foot), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (oblique) and defensive tackle Zach Harrison (knee) are starters. Returner Jamal Agnew (foot) and tight end Feleipe Franks (foot) are also questionable.