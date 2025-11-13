As offense struggles, Falcons looking to help QB Michael Penix Jr. more

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris is fine with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.’s play so far this season.

He’s looking for the players around the second-year quarterback to help him out.

Penix, who’s coming off his lowest mark in completion percentage (42.9%), will need some more help when the Falcons (3-6) host the Panthers (5-5) in a big NFC South game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Penix leaned on running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London. Backup running back Tyler Allgeier has also played well in his limited role.

Tight end Kyle Pitts has been solid, but he and Morris believe that he can do more. Pitts got open deep against Colts and the ball was underthrown. The Falcons would have liked to see Pitts battle his way back to the ball.

The Falcons would have loved to have seen Pitts haul down the underthrown pass.

“I hate to say effort,” Morris said. “I love to say those are the plays you’ve got to make for your quarterback every once in a while. If you’re Kyle — because he’s capable of making it — you’d like a better throw from Mike, obviously. You get the ball out there, do all those different things, let him catch it in stride.”

London made a similar play in the New England game and took the ball away from cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

“I would say that (there are) things I need to do to help contribute more to this offense and this team,” Pitts said. “I feel like I left a play out there on the field. It sucks losing.”

Pitts has caught 45 of 59 targets (76.3%) for 420 yards and a touchdown. The catch percentage would be a career high for Pitts.

“Just have to get back to the drawing board, watch some tape and get ready for (the Panthers),” Pitts said.

Over the past two seasons, the Falcons have gone 4-7 with Penix as the starting quarterback, and Pitts believes he can do more to help Penix.

“Just be there for him in any way,” Pitts said. “As an offense, we are behind him. We need to do what we need to do to win. He’s the leader of the ship.”

The Falcons had a big-time drive to take the lead with 1:44 to play against the Colts. What worked in that drive could be used to help string some touchdown drives together.

“Just execution,” Pitts said. “All 11 players won. We were just playing for each other.”

In the first five games, Robinson went over 100 scrimmage yards (124, 168, 111, 181 and 228). In the four-game losing streak, Robinson has been held under 100 scrimmage yards (92, 48, 96 and 84).

“You always want to get better,” Robinson said. “Especially me as a player. I want to get better for this team. I haven’t been playing good enough. For me, I’ve got to go back to the drawing board to see what I can do to help us get back to being explosive”

Robinson believes the offense can improve.

“We did a lot of good things (against the Colts),” Robinson said. “But for us, we have to continue to get better at the little things. Run game, pass game, you want to always be better.”

Allgeier has scored six rushing touchdowns, but averages 3.6 yards per carry. He was the focal point of the offense in the TD drive to get the Falcons the late lead against the Colts.

“It’s good as long as we are moving the chains — that’s the most important thing,” Allgeier said. “I feel as long as we are moving the chains, we’ll end up scoring at the end and putting points on the board. That’s the most important thing.”

The Falcons are averaging just 18.7 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league. Allgeier has his thoughts on the consistency of the offense.

“It’s just the flow of the game,” Allgeier said. “Obviously, we want to get a first down and score every drive. But the flow of the game, you just can’t make it up ... we just have to get more consistent on our part.”

Allgeier wants to be more helpful on third downs.

“Just details, all around,” Allgeier said. “I think we can do better as well as the backs. I think just the details all the way around. Just more consistency. That’s what we all try to do.”

Allgeier was pleased with scoring two touchdowns in Berlin.

“It felt good,” Allgeier said. “For sure, it was monumental for me with a lot of history and stuff. It was awesome and just a blessing to be (there).”

