AJC Varsity

4 GHSA teams end regular season allowing less than a touchdown per game

Carver-Columbus ends regular season with state-best 5.1 points allowed per game.
Carver-Columbus players run onto the field before their game against Burke County in the GHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Carver-Columbus players run onto the field before their game against Burke County in the GHSA Class 2A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

With the regular season wrapped up, here are the top 10 Georgia high school football teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

7.8 - North Gwinnett

8.6 - Grayson

8.6 - Hillgrove

10.1 - Buford

10.9 - McEachern

11.4 - Lowndes

13.8 - Carrollton

13.9 - Valdosta

14.3 - Collins Hill

15.7 - Brookwood

Class 5A

7.3 - Thomas County Central

9.7 - Hughes

10.3 - Jackson County

12.6 - Sequoyah

12.9 - Milton

13.6 - New Manchester

13.7 - Lovejoy

13.7 - Northgate

14.5 - Woodward Academy

14.7 - River Ridge

RELATED
Maxwell ratings creator says GHSA model ‘lacks rigor,’ proposes alternative

Class 4A

5.9 - North Oconee

6.6 - Creekside

8.9 - Marist

10.9 - Southwest DeKalb

11.9 - Lithonia

12.8 - Ola

13.0 - Central (Carrollton)

13.1 - Jonesboro

13.3 - Locust Grove

13.5 - Cartersville

Class 3A

9.7 - Douglass

9.9 - Sandy Creek

10.4 - Jefferson

11.6 - Westside (Augusta)

11.9 - Harlem

12.7 - Monroe Area

15.6 - Jenkins

15.7 - Stephenson

16.1 - Calhoun

16.4 - West Laurens

Class 2A

5.1 - Carver (Columbus)

6.0 - Sumter County

7.6 - Carver (Atlanta)

11.6 - Pierce County

12.1 - Laney

12.3 - Miller Grove

13.9 - Hapeville Charter

15.2 - Franklin County

15.4 - Burke County

15.6 - Rockmart

Class A Division I

8.3 - Northeast

10.3 - Lamar County

11.6 - Worth County

12.1 - Fitzgerald

12.3 - Gordon Lee

12.4 - Jasper County

13.6 - Dublin

13.7 - Heard County

14.3 - Toombs County

15.0 - Bleckley County

Class A Division II

8.1 - Screven County

8.1 - Lincoln County

8.8 - Johnson County

12.3 - Clinch County

15.1 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

15.4 - Taylor County

15.6 - Bowdon

15.7 - Emanuel County Institute

15.9 - Brooks County

16.0 - Baconton Charter

RELATED
Georgia high school football coaching changes: Two interim coaches hired

Class 3A-A Private

10.2 - Holy Innocents’

10.8 - Mount Bethel Christian

11.7 - Landmark Christian

11.9 - Lovett

12.9 - Fellowship Christian

14.3 - Calvary Day

15.8 - Hebron Christian

18.0 - King’s Ridge Christian

18.7 - Wesleyan

18.9 - Whitefield Academy

GIAA

9.1 - Edmund Burke Academy

9.2 - Deerfield-Windsor

9.7 - George Walton Academy

11.7 - Brentwood

13.8 - John Milledge Academy

15.7 - Westfield

15.9 - First Presbyterian

16.5 - Piedmont Academy

16.5 - Stratford Academy

17.1 - Frederica Academy

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

121323 hs cedar

Maxwell ratings creator says GHSA model ‘lacks rigor,’ proposes alternative

Georgia high school football coaching changes: Two interim coaches hired

St. Pius X football coach Chad Garrison resigns from ‘labor of love’

Keep Reading

GHSA reclass insights: Multiplier winners, losers; football powers on the move

2 region champions among 39 teams that beat the odds to reach GHSA playoffs

GHSA places schools in new classes for 2026-27

Featured

Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown

Atlanta among airports where FAA will cut flights due to shutdown

Metro Atlanta’s water smells, tastes weird again. Blame fall and Lake Lanier.

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend