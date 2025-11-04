4 GHSA teams end regular season allowing less than a touchdown per game

With the regular season wrapped up, here are the top 10 Georgia high school football teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
7.8 - North Gwinnett
With the regular season wrapped up, here are the top 10 Georgia high school football teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
7.8 - North Gwinnett
8.6 - Grayson
8.6 - Hillgrove
10.1 - Buford
10.9 - McEachern
11.4 - Lowndes
13.8 - Carrollton
13.9 - Valdosta
14.3 - Collins Hill
15.7 - Brookwood
7.3 - Thomas County Central
9.7 - Hughes
10.3 - Jackson County
12.6 - Sequoyah
12.9 - Milton
13.6 - New Manchester
13.7 - Lovejoy
13.7 - Northgate
14.5 - Woodward Academy
14.7 - River Ridge
5.9 - North Oconee
6.6 - Creekside
8.9 - Marist
10.9 - Southwest DeKalb
11.9 - Lithonia
12.8 - Ola
13.0 - Central (Carrollton)
13.1 - Jonesboro
13.3 - Locust Grove
13.5 - Cartersville
9.7 - Douglass
9.9 - Sandy Creek
10.4 - Jefferson
11.6 - Westside (Augusta)
11.9 - Harlem
12.7 - Monroe Area
15.6 - Jenkins
15.7 - Stephenson
16.1 - Calhoun
16.4 - West Laurens
5.1 - Carver (Columbus)
6.0 - Sumter County
7.6 - Carver (Atlanta)
11.6 - Pierce County
12.1 - Laney
12.3 - Miller Grove
13.9 - Hapeville Charter
15.2 - Franklin County
15.4 - Burke County
15.6 - Rockmart
8.3 - Northeast
10.3 - Lamar County
11.6 - Worth County
12.1 - Fitzgerald
12.3 - Gordon Lee
12.4 - Jasper County
13.6 - Dublin
13.7 - Heard County
14.3 - Toombs County
15.0 - Bleckley County
8.1 - Screven County
8.1 - Lincoln County
8.8 - Johnson County
12.3 - Clinch County
15.1 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
15.4 - Taylor County
15.6 - Bowdon
15.7 - Emanuel County Institute
15.9 - Brooks County
16.0 - Baconton Charter
10.2 - Holy Innocents’
10.8 - Mount Bethel Christian
11.7 - Landmark Christian
11.9 - Lovett
12.9 - Fellowship Christian
14.3 - Calvary Day
15.8 - Hebron Christian
18.0 - King’s Ridge Christian
18.7 - Wesleyan
18.9 - Whitefield Academy
9.1 - Edmund Burke Academy
9.2 - Deerfield-Windsor
9.7 - George Walton Academy
11.7 - Brentwood
13.8 - John Milledge Academy
15.7 - Westfield
15.9 - First Presbyterian
16.5 - Piedmont Academy
16.5 - Stratford Academy
17.1 - Frederica Academy