X-factor for the Falcons: When will they unleash those weapons on offense?

Drake London, Bijan Robinson were held in check in last week’s loss at San Francisco.
The 49ers were the first team this season to hold Falcons' running back Bijan Robinson below 100 yards from scrimmage. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Much has been made of the Falcons’ offensive weapons, led by running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London.

After being slowed by the 49ers on Sunday night, the Falcons (3-3) will need better production from the offense when they face the Dolphins (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Returning home is a factor. The Falcons have averaged 26 points at home and 10.7 on the road.

“I can’t put a finger on it,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “Our guys have typically loved playing on the road. I know over the last whatever stretch it is, we have not had the level of consistency and play that we’re looking for.”

The Falcons won 22-6 at Minnesota, were shut out 30-0 in Charlotte and managed only 10 points against San Francisco.

At home, they scored 20 against the Bucs, 34 against Washington and 24 against Buffalo.

“It’s hard to just point a finger at exactly one thing,” Robinson said. “But it’s definitely, something next time we go on the road we’ve got to be mindful of and making sure we’re taking every step to make sure we’re juiced up and ready to go.”

The 49ers were the first team to hold Robinson to under 100 scrimmage yards this season. The Falcons tried to get the ball to London, who caught only 4 of 10 targets for 42 yards.

“I don’t know where that comes from, as far as why it is less or not,” Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “But we’ve got to find ways to make it better and get those road wins. That’s something that we definitely will continue to stress, just winning in general, on the road, at home. Like you said, the numbers have been down, but we’ll fix that.”

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

