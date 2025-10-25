The Falcons’ run defense will be on the hot seat Sunday vs. Dolphins

Achane has 472 yards rushing with is tied for ninth in the league heading into this week’s games.

The Falcons give up 124 yards rushing per game, which ranks 20th in the NFL. The Dolphins feature running back De’Von Achane and average 92.4 yards per game, which ranks 29th in the league. Fullback Alec Ingold helps to pave the way.

The Falcons (3-3) are set to face the Dolphins (1-6) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

After giving up 174 yards rushing against the 49ers on Sunday night, the Dolphins are going to test the Falcons’ run defense this weekend.

“I can impact a lot (of touches),” Achane told Miami media members Wednesday. “Anytime I feel like I get the ball, I can change the game. I’ve just got to make the most of it and when I do get the ball, make sure that we’re staying ahead of the sticks.”

The Falcons also will have to replace linebacker Divine Deablo, who suffered a fractured forearm Sunday in the loss to the 49ers. The Falcons plan to use a committee approach to replace Deablo.

JD Bertrand, who was taken in the fifth round of the NFL draft in 2024, will be key against the run. He appeared in 12 games and played 157 defensive snaps (19%) last season. He also played 238 special teams snaps (76%) in 2024.

Defensive tackles David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Ta’Quon Graham and Zach Harrison will play a big role in stopping the run.

“I think with the trend and what’s going on, they’ll have a tendency to run,” Graham told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Sometimes you have to get that off your tape first before teams try you somewhere else. I would anticipate them running the ball a lot more.”

