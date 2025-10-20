Atlanta Falcons Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ 20-10 loss to the 49ers 49ers’ McCaffrey stars but Falcons let some chances get away. San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff (47) forces a fumble against Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

The Falcons were one of the hottest teams in the league, coming off impressive wins over the Commanders and Bills in the past two weeks. They had another stiff challenge, hitting the road to face the shorthanded 49ers, who were without quarterback Brock Purdy, but they did have a healthy Christian McCaffrey.

That was enough, as McCaffrey accounted for 201 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns and led the 49ers to a 20-10 victory over the Falcons on Sunday night. RELATED McCaffrey’s late touchdown lifts 49ers to 20-10 over Falcons Here are some quick takeaways: Divine absence The Falcons defense had to adjust to losing linebacker Divine Deablo, the heart of their defense, early in the game. The Falcons struggled with trying to stop McCaffrey, who was gashing the defense for about seven yards per carry in the early going. Mac Jones, who started at quarterback for the injured Purdy, didn’t have to make spectacular plays, but with McCaffrey controlling the ground game, they had the Falcons on their heels for much of the game.

Still, the Falcons got an interception from Kaden Elliss, and a stop early in the third quarter while the offense started to figure things out.

McCaffrey was the primary option on the 49ers’ offense, and Jones accounted for just 152 yards on 17-of-26 passing. He didn’t need to do much more. All eyes on Bijan Bijan Robinson struggled through most of the first half because the 49ers’ defense took away run lanes and also created pressure on Michael Penix Jr. The key was to keep plugging away, and early in the third quarter, they figured some things out, and got the touchdown that cut the San Francisco lead to 13-10. With the primetime stage, the running backs were in the spotlight, with the 49ers’ McCaffrey getting much of the hype from the NBC crew. But Robinson made an impact, scoring the touchdown and making his mark both as a runner and receiver. Robinson finished with 14 carries for 40 yards and six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. It’s below what have become high expectations for the star running back, but the 49ers’ defense did a good job of keeping an eye on him.

RELATED Robinson, McCaffrey go from workout buddies to opponents Sunday night Pitts and Mooney The Falcons welcomed back receiver Darnell Mooney, who has been dealing with injuries, and he made a couple of plays early in the game to make his presence known. Mooney finished with three catches for 68 yards, and simply having another option aside from London is a positive step. The bigger difference-maker was Kyle Pitts, who was a huge part of the offensive game plan, with seven catches for 62 yards. The bigger difference-maker was Kyle Pitts, who was a huge part of the offensive game plan, with seven catches for 62 yards. That provided balance in the offense for Robinson and Drake London, which has been a key for the Falcons’ offensive success this season. RELATED Falcons still looking to get a No. 2 wide receiver to step forward Fourth-down decision The Falcons had an opportunity to try a 53-yard field goal to potentially tie the game, but coach Raheem Morris opted to go for it on 4th-and-1 from the 49ers’ 35. The short-pass attempt to London was almost intercepted, but the incomplete pass led to a turnover on downs, giving San Francisco the ball back with 8:16 remaining.