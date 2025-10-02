AJC Varsity

Region control at stake in top 10 Georgia high school football games Week 8

Multiple matchups feature teams undefeated in their region.
The McEachern Indians celebrate their 21-0 win over North Cobb as time runs out in the second half of play Friday, August 22, 2025 at McEachern. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
27 minutes ago

Here are the 10 best Georgia high school football games of Week 8.

Buford at Collins Hill

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Fahring Field, Suwanee

Records, rankings: Buford is 5-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 8-6A and No. 2; Collins Hill is 4-2, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Buford won 34-7 in 2024.

Things to know: Collins Hill was ranked No. 5 in preseason, then discounted after an 0-2 start that began with a 51-3 loss to No. 1 Grayson and persisted with a 13-7 loss to Class 5A Woodward Academy. Against lesser competition, the Eagles have won four consecutive games by a average score of 40-3. Playing Buford at home could be an redemptive opportunity, but short of that, it will help measure Buford against Grayson, both consensus top-eight teams nationally. Collins Hill’s Makyree Cross has thrown for 894 yards and 13 touchdowns without an interception, but Collins Hill is averaging only 99.5 rushing yards. Collins Hill can rely on Deuce Geralds, a defensive end committed to LSU. He has 21 tackles for losses and nine sacks. Buford has defeated top-10 opponents Benedictine, Roswell, Milton and Douglas County. The latter two were one-possession outcomes. Buford has a GHSA-leading 10 seniors committed to Power 4 Conference teams. One is AJC Super 11 running back/defensive back Tyriq Green, a Georgia pledge.

Burke County at Thomson

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Brickyard, Thomson

Records, rankings: Burke County is 5-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 4-2A and No. 7; Thomson is 3-3, 1-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Burke County won 49-42 in the 2024 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Things to know: Few rivalries can match this one for closely contested games. Burke County and Thomson have met 15 times since 2012, and 13 have been decided by eight points or less. Burke has won 10 of those. This year’s game is likely for the Region 4 championship. Only one other team, Butler, is undefeated in region play, and Butler is 1-5 overall. Burke County and Thomson played each other in the regular season and Class 2A quarterfinals last season, with Burke winning each. Both teams went for more than 400 yards of offense in their playoff game. Both graduated 1,600-yard rushers – Burke County’s A’merre Williams (1,683) and Thomson’s Anthony Jeffery (1,693). This season, Burke averages 198.7 rushing yards and 88.2 passing yards with no rusher topping 200. Thomson is more balanced. Markevion Jones has passed for 822 yards and rushed for a team-leading 343. Jaris Sinkfield has 485 receiving yards. Sinkfield and defensive backs Kennedi Bailey and Isaiah Coleman made preseason all-state. Since 2010, Burke ranks 29th in GHSA victories with 143. Thomson ranks 34th with 139.

Cartersville at Cass

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Doug Cochran Stadium, White

Records, rankings: Cartersville is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-4A and No. 3; Cass is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Cartersville won 38-7 in 2024.

Things to know: These are the only Region 7-4A teams without a region loss. Cass has not won a region championship since 1983. Cartersville is 78-1 in region games since 2012. This will be the first time in 52 games in the series, which Cartersville leads 46-5, that Cass has entered with a top-10 ranking. Cass has lost 11 straight in the series, but last year’s game was played without Cass quarterback Brodie McWhorter, who was injured. Now a senior committed to Mississippi State, McWhorter has thrown for 1,048 yards. Kalil Charles has rushed for 683, including 236 in a victory over Woodland of Cartersville last week. In the 2024 game, a blowout, Cartersville’s Nate Russell was 14-of-19 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Cass believes a better reflection of its potential is the 2023 game, which Cartersville won in overtime. But Cartersville still has Russell, who has passed for 1,087 yards and 15 touchdowns without an interception this season. Brady Marchese, committed to Georgia, has 375 receiving yards in four games but has not played the past two. Cartersville has beaten top-10 teams Rockmart, Hapeville Charter and Calhoun, all from lower classes. Cass has won six straight since losing to LaGrange 27-7 in the opener. Cass’ best win was a 35-27 decision over Class 6A North Cobb.

Kell at Blessed Trinity

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Titans Stadium, Roswell

Records, rankings: Kell is 4-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 6-4A and unranked; Blessed Trinity is 4-2, 0-0 and No. 8.

Last meeting: Blessed Trinity won 31-21 in 2024.

Things to know: Class 4A’s leading rusher, Kell’s Moonie Gipson, will go up against one of the state’s best run defenses. Gipson, a top-200 national junior prospect, has rushed for 831 yards this season and more than 3,000 in his career. Blessed Trinity is allowing 80.8 rushing yards per game against a schedule that includes five top-10 opponents. Blessed Trinity’s losses are against Milton and Hebron Christian. The Titans have beaten Savannah Christian and Prince Avenue Christian. Gipson ran for 153 yards against Blessed Trinity in a loss last season. Kell led 331-224 in total yards but was intercepted twice, and Blessed Trinity returned one for a touchdown. Blessed Trinity’s Ahmontae Pitts has rushed for 642 yards. He was held to 38 rushing yards in the 2024 game but scored on a 62-yard pass. Ty Page, Blessed Trinity’s first-year starting quarterback, threw TD passes of 65 and 49 yards to Quinn Smith and scored the winning touchdown in overtime in a 35-32 victory over Savannah Christian last week. Region 6-4A is the 12th strongest in all classifications, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, which ranks Blessed Trinity No. 8, Kell No. 12 and Cambridge No. 10 in Class 4A. Kell fell out of the AJC’s top 10 following a 37-6 loss to a top-10 Class 5A team, Sequoyah. Kell also lost to Class 6A No. 4 Lowndes.

McEachern at Harrison

When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Bruce Cobleigh Stadium, Kennesaw

Records, rankings: McEachern is 5-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 3-6A and No. 6; Harrison is 5-0, 2-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: Harrison won 28-12 in 2024.

Things to know: These Region 3-6A teams, plus Hillgrove, each have 5-0 overall and 2-0 region records. A year ago, Harrison won its first region title since 2019 with a 7-0 finish in the first season under coach Luqman Salam. Yet Harrison is the lone unranked team among the three region leaders this season. In the 2024 Harrison-McEachern game, Harrison was a 14-point underdog but scored three second-quarter touchdowns and stayed well ahead for most of the game. Xavier Hill passed for 126 yards and rushed for 108. Hill now plays for The Citadel. This season, Harrison sophomore quarterback Aiden Watson has thrown for 1,160 yards, fourth-most in Class 6A, and 12 touchdowns without an interception and leads the team with 276 rushing yards. D.J. Huggins, who holds a handful of mid-major offers, has 535 receiving yards. McEachern is more of a running team, getting 75% of its total yards on the ground. Henry Pullen has rushed for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns. McEachern has thrown as many interceptions (five) as touchdown passes. McEachern’s 7.4 points allowed ranks second-best in Class 6A.

North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Lions Den, Suwanee

Records, rankings: North Gwinnett is 5-1 overall, 3-0 in Region 7-6A and No. 8; Peachtree Ridge is 5-1, 3-0 and unranked.

Last meeting: North Gwinnett won 44-22 in 2024.

Things to know: The winner will take first place in the region. Both teams lost their season openers – North Gwinnett to Douglas County 21-7 and Peachtree Ridge to Roswell 45-17. Each is 5-0 since. North Gwinnett’s strength is its defense. No opponent has scored more than 14 points against the Bulldogs since the opener. All-state linebacker Jake Godfree, a top-400 national prospect, leads in tackles. He returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown in North Gwinnett’s 2024 victory over Peachtree Ridge. North Gwinnett has a balanced offense that employs two quarterbacks – Banks Halcomb (437 yards) and Elam Rahman (419 yards). Kalil Mazone is the leading rusher with 430 yards. Peachtree Ridge quarterback Rayshaun Parks has thrown for 1,365 yards, second-most in Class 6A, and rushed for a team-leading 436 yards. North Gwinnett is the defending region champion. Peachtree Ridge most recently won a region title in 2008.

Northeast at Bleckley County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Royal Stadium, Cochran

Records, rankings: Northeast is 5-1 overall, 5-0 in Region 2-A Division I and No. 4; Bleckley County is 5-1, 4-1 and unranked.

Last meeting: Northeast won 33-30 in 2024.

Things to know: Northeast emerged as the region’s only team without a region loss with last week’s 20-0 victory over No. 9 Dublin. It was Northeast’s fourth consecutive shutout. Now, the Raiders will aim to keep the region lid shut against a threat from Bleckley County, a team that Northeast narrowly defeated last season. In the 2024 game, Bleckley County led 23-12 at halftime and missed a 42-yard field goal with about 1:20 left. Northeast’s Nick Woodford rushed for 218 yards and caught a 40-yard TD pass. He’s off to Morehouse. Jordan Wiggins, a freshman, has thrown for 1,318 yards and a classification-best 19 touchdowns this season. Bleckley County quarterback Brody Fleming, also a first-year starter, is right behind Wiggins with his 17 TD passes. Fleming has thrown for 1,259 yards. Bleckley averages 41.7 points per game, second-most in this classification. Bleckley County lost on the road to Dodge County 31-29 for the Royals’ lone region loss. Northeast is 3-2 against Bleckley since 2018, when Northeast hired coach Jeremy Wiggins. Four of the five games were decided by six points or less.

Thomasville at Worth County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Milt Miller Field at Worth County Stadium, Sylvester

Records, rankings: Thomasville is 5-1 overall, 2-0 in Region 1-A Division I and No. 3; Worth County is 6-0, 2-0 and No. 1.

Last meeting: Worth County won 28-27 in 2024.

Things to know: These are the only Region 1-A Division I teams without a region loss. Thomasville leads the classification in points per game (44.5). Worth County allows the fewest (5.3). The 2024 game between these two decided the region title, which was Worth County’s first since 1989. In that game, Worth County freshman kicker Brody Hancock made a 25-yard field goal on the final play. Lyndon Worthy was 21-of-25 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Now a junior, Worthy has thrown for 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns with one interception. Kaden Chester has rushed for 522 yards, and Treshaun Jones has rushed for 412. Thomasville is similarly balanced. Lavonte Cole has rushed for 485 yards and 10 touchdowns. Cam Hill has passed for 830 yards and 11 touchdowns. Thomasville’s loss came to No. 2 Thomas County Central of Class 5A. Thomasville’s average score is 45-21 against the classification’s second-toughest schedule, according to the Maxwell Ratings. Worth County’s average score is 41-5 against the 32nd-toughest. Both teams made the Class A Division I quarterfinals last season.

Toombs County at Swainsboro

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tiger Field, Swainsboro

Records, rankings: Toombs County is 5-1 overall, 0-0 in Region 3-A Division I and No. 2; Swainsboro is 6-0, 0-0 and No. 6.

Last meeting: Toombs County won 44-8 in 2024.

Things to know: These are the region’s two best teams, according to the Maxwell Ratings, but defending champion Savannah Christian is expected to contend. Swainsboro is the No. 1 team in the GHSA’s Post Season Rankings that will seed the playoffs. After two consecutive runs to the state finals, Swainsboro had an off season in 2024, finishing 4-7, but the Tigers have avenged five losses over their 6-0 start (including one against Appling County, which Swainsboro ultimately won last year by forfeit). Swainsboro gets two-thirds of its offense rushing. Joshua Gray has passed for 563 yards. Ja’Bios Smith, a top-100 national junior prospect as a linebacker, has rushed for 407 yards. Almost all of Swainsboro’s yardage producers and five of its six leading tacklers are juniors or sophomores. Toombs County, the defending champion in this classification, has lost only to Rome, a top-10 Class 5A team. Toombs has a balanced offense. New starting quarterback Joseph Owens (replacing T.J. Stanley, now at Georgia State) has thrown for 1,087 yards. Justin Powell has rushed for 641 yards. He was not a primary back last season but scored three touchdowns in this game a year ago. Toombs County’s average score is 38-13 against the classification’s 12th-toughest schedule. Swainsboro’s average score is 28-16 against the fourth-toughest.

Valdosta at Colquitt County

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tom White Field at Mack Tharpe Stadium

Records, rankings: Valdosta is 6-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 1-6A and No. 5; Colquitt County is 4-2, 0-1 and No. 9.

Last meeting: Valdosta won 7-3 in 2024.

Things to know: Colquitt County is trying to win a fourth consecutive region title, which would be a school record, but the Packers can’t afford another region loss. Valdosta is coming off a scorching offensive performance in a 63-19 victory over Camden County last week. Valdosta scored on its first nine possessions, rushed for 379 yards and passed for 319. Marquis Fennell, who rushed for 193 yards, and Deron Foster, who ran for 113, are the state’s most lethal rushing combination. Each scored four touchdowns against Camden. Both have more than 700 yards rushing this season, and they rank 1-2 in Class 6A touchdowns scored (17 for Fennell, 15 for Foster). Colquitt County is coming off a 31-14 loss to Lowndes. Jae Lamar, a four-star running back committed to Georgia, was limited to 44 yards rushing on 22 carries. In the 2024 game between these teams, Colquitt County had three scoreless possessions inside Valdosta’s 10-yard line, including the Packers’ final drive, when a fourth-down pass from the 4-yard line was batted down. That 7-3 victory gave Valdosta the region lead, but the Wildcats lost to Richmond Hill the next week, and Colquitt wound up region champion.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

