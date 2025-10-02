Region control at stake in top 10 Georgia high school football games Week 8

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, The Brickyard, Thomson
Records, rankings: Burke County is 5-1 overall, 1-0 in Region 4-2A and No. 7; Thomson is 3-3, 1-0 and unranked.
Last meeting: Burke County won 49-42 in the 2024 Class 2A quarterfinals.
Things to know: Few rivalries can match this one for closely contested games. Burke County and Thomson have met 15 times since 2012, and 13 have been decided by eight points or less. Burke has won 10 of those. This year’s game is likely for the Region 4 championship. Only one other team, Butler, is undefeated in region play, and Butler is 1-5 overall. Burke County and Thomson played each other in the regular season and Class 2A quarterfinals last season, with Burke winning each. Both teams went for more than 400 yards of offense in their playoff game. Both graduated 1,600-yard rushers – Burke County’s A’merre Williams (1,683) and Thomson’s Anthony Jeffery (1,693). This season, Burke averages 198.7 rushing yards and 88.2 passing yards with no rusher topping 200. Thomson is more balanced. Markevion Jones has passed for 822 yards and rushed for a team-leading 343. Jaris Sinkfield has 485 receiving yards. Sinkfield and defensive backs Kennedi Bailey and Isaiah Coleman made preseason all-state. Since 2010, Burke ranks 29th in GHSA victories with 143. Thomson ranks 34th with 139.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Doug Cochran Stadium, White
Records, rankings: Cartersville is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-4A and No. 3; Cass is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 10.
Last meeting: Cartersville won 38-7 in 2024.
Things to know: These are the only Region 7-4A teams without a region loss. Cass has not won a region championship since 1983. Cartersville is 78-1 in region games since 2012. This will be the first time in 52 games in the series, which Cartersville leads 46-5, that Cass has entered with a top-10 ranking. Cass has lost 11 straight in the series, but last year’s game was played without Cass quarterback Brodie McWhorter, who was injured. Now a senior committed to Mississippi State, McWhorter has thrown for 1,048 yards. Kalil Charles has rushed for 683, including 236 in a victory over Woodland of Cartersville last week. In the 2024 game, a blowout, Cartersville’s Nate Russell was 14-of-19 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Cass believes a better reflection of its potential is the 2023 game, which Cartersville won in overtime. But Cartersville still has Russell, who has passed for 1,087 yards and 15 touchdowns without an interception this season. Brady Marchese, committed to Georgia, has 375 receiving yards in four games but has not played the past two. Cartersville has beaten top-10 teams Rockmart, Hapeville Charter and Calhoun, all from lower classes. Cass has won six straight since losing to LaGrange 27-7 in the opener. Cass’ best win was a 35-27 decision over Class 6A North Cobb.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Titans Stadium, Roswell
Records, rankings: Kell is 4-2 overall, 0-0 in Region 6-4A and unranked; Blessed Trinity is 4-2, 0-0 and No. 8.
Last meeting: Blessed Trinity won 31-21 in 2024.
Things to know: Class 4A’s leading rusher, Kell’s Moonie Gipson, will go up against one of the state’s best run defenses. Gipson, a top-200 national junior prospect, has rushed for 831 yards this season and more than 3,000 in his career. Blessed Trinity is allowing 80.8 rushing yards per game against a schedule that includes five top-10 opponents. Blessed Trinity’s losses are against Milton and Hebron Christian. The Titans have beaten Savannah Christian and Prince Avenue Christian. Gipson ran for 153 yards against Blessed Trinity in a loss last season. Kell led 331-224 in total yards but was intercepted twice, and Blessed Trinity returned one for a touchdown. Blessed Trinity’s Ahmontae Pitts has rushed for 642 yards. He was held to 38 rushing yards in the 2024 game but scored on a 62-yard pass. Ty Page, Blessed Trinity’s first-year starting quarterback, threw TD passes of 65 and 49 yards to Quinn Smith and scored the winning touchdown in overtime in a 35-32 victory over Savannah Christian last week. Region 6-4A is the 12th strongest in all classifications, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings, which ranks Blessed Trinity No. 8, Kell No. 12 and Cambridge No. 10 in Class 4A. Kell fell out of the AJC’s top 10 following a 37-6 loss to a top-10 Class 5A team, Sequoyah. Kell also lost to Class 6A No. 4 Lowndes.
When, where: 8 p.m. Friday, Bruce Cobleigh Stadium, Kennesaw
Records, rankings: McEachern is 5-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 3-6A and No. 6; Harrison is 5-0, 2-0 and unranked.
Last meeting: Harrison won 28-12 in 2024.
Things to know: These Region 3-6A teams, plus Hillgrove, each have 5-0 overall and 2-0 region records. A year ago, Harrison won its first region title since 2019 with a 7-0 finish in the first season under coach Luqman Salam. Yet Harrison is the lone unranked team among the three region leaders this season. In the 2024 Harrison-McEachern game, Harrison was a 14-point underdog but scored three second-quarter touchdowns and stayed well ahead for most of the game. Xavier Hill passed for 126 yards and rushed for 108. Hill now plays for The Citadel. This season, Harrison sophomore quarterback Aiden Watson has thrown for 1,160 yards, fourth-most in Class 6A, and 12 touchdowns without an interception and leads the team with 276 rushing yards. D.J. Huggins, who holds a handful of mid-major offers, has 535 receiving yards. McEachern is more of a running team, getting 75% of its total yards on the ground. Henry Pullen has rushed for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns. McEachern has thrown as many interceptions (five) as touchdown passes. McEachern’s 7.4 points allowed ranks second-best in Class 6A.
