Region control at stake in top 10 Georgia high school football games Week 8

Things to know: Few rivalries can match this one for closely contested games. Burke County and Thomson have met 15 times since 2012, and 13 have been decided by eight points or less. Burke has won 10 of those. This year’s game is likely for the Region 4 championship. Only one other team, Butler, is undefeated in region play, and Butler is 1-5 overall. Burke County and Thomson played each other in the regular season and Class 2A quarterfinals last season, with Burke winning each. Both teams went for more than 400 yards of offense in their playoff game. Both graduated 1,600-yard rushers – Burke County’s A’merre Williams (1,683) and Thomson’s Anthony Jeffery (1,693). This season, Burke averages 198.7 rushing yards and 88.2 passing yards with no rusher topping 200. Thomson is more balanced. Markevion Jones has passed for 822 yards and rushed for a team-leading 343. Jaris Sinkfield has 485 receiving yards. Sinkfield and defensive backs Kennedi Bailey and Isaiah Coleman made preseason all-state. Since 2010, Burke ranks 29th in GHSA victories with 143. Thomson ranks 34th with 139.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Doug Cochran Stadium, White

Records, rankings: Cartersville is 6-0 overall, 2-0 in Region 7-4A and No. 3; Cass is 6-1, 3-0 and No. 10.

Last meeting: Cartersville won 38-7 in 2024.

Things to know: These are the only Region 7-4A teams without a region loss. Cass has not won a region championship since 1983. Cartersville is 78-1 in region games since 2012. This will be the first time in 52 games in the series, which Cartersville leads 46-5, that Cass has entered with a top-10 ranking. Cass has lost 11 straight in the series, but last year’s game was played without Cass quarterback Brodie McWhorter, who was injured. Now a senior committed to Mississippi State, McWhorter has thrown for 1,048 yards. Kalil Charles has rushed for 683, including 236 in a victory over Woodland of Cartersville last week. In the 2024 game, a blowout, Cartersville’s Nate Russell was 14-of-19 passing for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Cass believes a better reflection of its potential is the 2023 game, which Cartersville won in overtime. But Cartersville still has Russell, who has passed for 1,087 yards and 15 touchdowns without an interception this season. Brady Marchese, committed to Georgia, has 375 receiving yards in four games but has not played the past two. Cartersville has beaten top-10 teams Rockmart, Hapeville Charter and Calhoun, all from lower classes. Cass has won six straight since losing to LaGrange 27-7 in the opener. Cass’ best win was a 35-27 decision over Class 6A North Cobb.

