QB corner: Michael Penix Jr. on the Dolphins

The Falcons will take on the Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. speaks to reporters after an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Kelley L Cox/AP)
By
20 minutes ago

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Dolphins, who his team will play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: What do you see in Miami’s defense?

A: “I feel like the defense is really good. I feel like you can’t look at their record and try to put them in the box of: OK, this is not a good team.”

Q: What’s the talent level?

A: “At the end of the day, it’s an NFL team. Those players are all a part of that less than 1% (of the population to make it to the NFL.) So, it’s definitely going to be a big game, a challenge for us. I don’t look at the record. I look at what they’ve been doing.”

Q: With Ray-Ray McCloud released, what’s your connection with David Sills V?

A: “He’s great. He’s been great since he got here. He made a lot of plays in camp. Obviously, one of the reasons why he is here. He was part of that six-receiver (group). He’s been great. We’ve got a good connection.”

