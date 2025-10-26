QB corner: Michael Penix Jr. on the Dolphins

Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Dolphins, who his team will play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:
Q: What do you see in Miami’s defense?
A: “I feel like the defense is really good. I feel like you can’t look at their record and try to put them in the box of: OK, this is not a good team.”
Q: What’s the talent level?
A: “At the end of the day, it’s an NFL team. Those players are all a part of that less than 1% (of the population to make it to the NFL.) So, it’s definitely going to be a big game, a challenge for us. I don’t look at the record. I look at what they’ve been doing.”
Q: With Ray-Ray McCloud released, what’s your connection with David Sills V?
A: “He’s great. He’s been great since he got here. He made a lot of plays in camp. Obviously, one of the reasons why he is here. He was part of that six-receiver (group). He’s been great. We’ve got a good connection.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
