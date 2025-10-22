Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

NFC South report: Falcons miss a chance and Panthers gain steam

Only one South Division team won last week, tightening the top of the standings.
Jaycee Horn's two interceptions helped lift the Panthers to a win over the winless New York Jets. (Angelina Katsanis/AP)
Jaycee Horn's two interceptions helped lift the Panthers to a win over the winless New York Jets. (Angelina Katsanis/AP)
By
22 minutes ago

At Week 7 of the season, many divisions already have started to shape up, with the two or three teams rising to the top and separating themselves from the pretenders.

The NFC South is no different, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Falcons jumping out to good starts. The surprise is the Panthers, who are 4-3 and ahead of teams like the Cowboys, Vikings and Commanders, who had higher expectations.

There’s still plenty of football to play, but the results have been a bit surprising.

RELATED
Falcons release wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

Here’s an updated breakdown of the NFC South:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2)

Through the first six games, the Bucs found ways time and again to escape with close victories, but there was no such luck against the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Lions’ defense kept pressure on Baker Mayfield, and their offense kept finding ways to score, with Jahmyr Gibbs getting the spotlight.

Things got worse for the Bucs, with receiver Mike Evans possibly lost for the season after suffering a broken collarbone. Rookie Tez Johnson had another breakout game, but there are questions about their offense overall.

A matchup with the Saints could be what the Bucs need to get back in the win column.

Carolina Panthers (4-3)

Opportunity knocked and the Panthers answered. The schedule gave them a matchup against the winless New York Jets. The Panthers are one of the surprise teams in the league, but the next two games — home vs. the Bills and at the Packers — will tell a bit more about how far the Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young have come.

The wins haven’t been pretty, and with Young suffering an ankle injury against the Jets, Andy Dalton finished the game. Jaycee Horn had a pair of interceptions, and the defense played well.

RELATED
Here’s an injury update on the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. and Divine Deablo

Falcons (3-3)

With a two-game win streak, the Falcons were hot entering their matchup against the 49ers, but going out west is always a challenge. Losing linebacker Divine Deablo early hurt the defense, and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey starred.

The 49ers blitzed Michael Penix Jr., who couldn’t find a good passing rhythm, and Bijan Robinson never seemed to get on the right track.

After a tough three-game stretch, Sunday’s home matchup against the Dolphins could help them get back above .500.

New Orleans Saints (1-6)

The Saints fell into a 20-0 hole against the Bears, but scored a pair of touchdowns to narrow the deficit to six. The defense couldn’t get the needed stops, and Chicago added a pair of field goals for the final margin.

Receiver Chris Olave had a pair of touchdowns, but Spencer Rattler had three interceptions.

Three of their next four games are within the division, so if they’re going to turn the tables, this is the stretch where it has to happen.

About the Author

Rod Beard is the Senior Sports Editor for pro sports at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joining the team after 20-plus years at The Detroit News, where he was a beat writer for the Pistons for seven years, after five years covering the Michigan men's basketball team.

More Stories

The Latest

Giants Falcons Football

Ex-Falcons WR Ray-Ray McCloud signing with Giants’ practice squad

13m ago

Falcons release wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

A quick look at Tua Tagovailoa and the 1-6 Miami Dolphins

Keep Reading

The NFL could see another worst to first turnaround this season

Take 5: Five quick takeaways from the Falcons’ 20-10 loss to the 49ers

Pro Picks: Eagles will get back on track with a victory at Minnesota

Featured

Coca-Cola headquarters

Coca-Cola strikes deal to sell majority stake in one of its biggest bottlers

TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown

Ga. teacher urged to resign after Charlie Kirk post is suing her employer