Atlanta Falcons NFC South report: Falcons miss a chance and Panthers gain steam Only one South Division team won last week, tightening the top of the standings. Jaycee Horn's two interceptions helped lift the Panthers to a win over the winless New York Jets. (Angelina Katsanis/AP)

At Week 7 of the season, many divisions already have started to shape up, with the two or three teams rising to the top and separating themselves from the pretenders. The NFC South is no different, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Falcons jumping out to good starts. The surprise is the Panthers, who are 4-3 and ahead of teams like the Cowboys, Vikings and Commanders, who had higher expectations.

There’s still plenty of football to play, but the results have been a bit surprising. RELATED Falcons release wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud Here’s an updated breakdown of the NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) Through the first six games, the Bucs found ways time and again to escape with close victories, but there was no such luck against the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football.” The Lions’ defense kept pressure on Baker Mayfield, and their offense kept finding ways to score, with Jahmyr Gibbs getting the spotlight.

Things got worse for the Bucs, with receiver Mike Evans possibly lost for the season after suffering a broken collarbone. Rookie Tez Johnson had another breakout game, but there are questions about their offense overall.

A matchup with the Saints could be what the Bucs need to get back in the win column. Carolina Panthers (4-3) Opportunity knocked and the Panthers answered. The schedule gave them a matchup against the winless New York Jets. The Panthers are one of the surprise teams in the league, but the next two games — home vs. the Bills and at the Packers — will tell a bit more about how far the Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young have come. The wins haven't been pretty, and with Young suffering an ankle injury against the Jets, Andy Dalton finished the game. Jaycee Horn had a pair of interceptions, and the defense played well.

RELATED Here’s an injury update on the Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. and Divine Deablo Falcons (3-3) With a two-game win streak, the Falcons were hot entering their matchup against the 49ers, but going out west is always a challenge. Losing linebacker Divine Deablo early hurt the defense, and 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey starred. The 49ers blitzed Michael Penix Jr., who couldn’t find a good passing rhythm, and Bijan Robinson never seemed to get on the right track. After a tough three-game stretch, Sunday’s home matchup against the Dolphins could help them get back above .500. New Orleans Saints (1-6) The Saints fell into a 20-0 hole against the Bears, but scored a pair of touchdowns to narrow the deficit to six. The defense couldn’t get the needed stops, and Chicago added a pair of field goals for the final margin. Receiver Chris Olave had a pair of touchdowns, but Spencer Rattler had three interceptions.