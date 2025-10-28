AJC Varsity

Multiple 5-TD nights stand out among high school football top performances

Keyon Standifer scores 5 TDs for the third time this season, and Athens Academy needed all of them to beat Rabun County.
Referees signaling touchdown were a common sight during Week 11 thanks to five-touchdown performances by several players around the state. (Branden Camp for the AJC 2020)
By
1 hour ago

It was the third time this season that Keyon Standifer scored five touchdowns in a game. The previous two came in one half, as Athens Academy won easily with backup players and running clocks in the second half.

On Friday night against Rabun County, the Spartans needed all five — especially the 98-yard kickoff return in the third quarter that got them within 43-36 and the 56-yard reception for a 49-46 lead in the fourth quarter that stood up as the final score.

Standifer finished the regular season with 28 touchdowns — 20 receiving, five rushing and one each returning a punt, a fumble and a kickoff — and one region title.

Top five performances in Week 11

Aquinas QB/DB Jack Rhodes was 27-of-50 passing for 381 yards and five touchdowns, rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries and recovered an onside kick in a 49-42 loss to West Laurens.

Athens Academy WR/CB Keyon Standifer caught six passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns, rushed six times for 34 yards, returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, made six solo tackles and broke up four passes in a 49-46 victory over Rabun County.

Cairo RB Bryian Duncan returned a blocked field goal 78 yards for a touchdown, returned a punt 70 yards for a touchdown, scored a rushing touchdown and had four receptions for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over Peach County.

Villa Rica RB Emmanuel Ajayi rushed for 338 yards and five touchdowns on 21 carries in a 56-35 victory over Kennesaw Mountain.

Westside (Augusta) RB Tamari Curry rushed for 334 yards and four touchdowns on 34 carries, had three tackles and broke up three passes in a 44-27 victory over Baldwin.

Best of the rest

Bowdon QB Joshua Hopkins threw six touchdown passes and was 9-of-13 passing for 212 yards in a 68-14 victory over Greenville.

Briarwood Academy WR/DB Banks Demore had eight receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown and made 14 tackles in a 28-21 victory over Edmund Burke Academy.

Brooks County RB Damari Baynard rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in a 39-21 victory over Charlton County.

Brookwood QB Jonathan Merricks was 8-of-12 passing for 173 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on four carries in a 57-27 victory over Duluth.

Buford DE Dre Quinn had four solo tackles, two assists, three tackles for loss and two QB pressures in a 55-7 victory over Mountain View.

Carver (Atlanta) RB Lataious Stepp Jr. rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries in a 40-12 victory over Lovett.

Cass RB Kalil Charles rushed for 298 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries in a 22-19 victory over Allatoona.

Cedar Grove LB Jayden Higgins had 10 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in a 10-6 victory over Riverdale.

Central Gwinnett WR Corde Barthelemy had five receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-0 victory over Discovery.

Chattahoochee QB Bryce Henry rushed for 226 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries and was 8-of-12 passing for 46 yards in a 56-21 loss to Seckinger.

Christian Heritage QB Charlie Baxter passed for 276 yards and rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-14 victory over Fannin County.

Clarke Central RB Nuhsi Valenti rushed for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and caught two passes for 84 yards in a 48-14 victory over Alcovy.

Coffee RB Bobby Reynolds rushed for 229 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and caught four passes for 134 yards and a touchdown in a 35-25 victory over Veterans.

Columbia QB Czar Daniels was 18-of-22 passing for 264 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-6 victory over Redan.

Cook freshman RB Dawson Davis rushed for 184 yards on 16 carries in a 57-27 loss to Appling County.

Cross Keys RB/LB Jonathan Garcia rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries and had 11 total tackles in a 20-12 victory over Skipstone Academy that broke a 43-game losing streak.

Dade County RB/DB Hayden Dunn caught an 83-yard touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 71 yards for a touchdown, rushed for 32 yards on three carries and made three solo tackles and two assists in a 28-21 loss to Chattooga.

Dawson County RB Cody McBrayer rushed for 201 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries in a 31-14 victory over Lumpkin County.

Douglass RB Jecori Anderson rushed for 162 yards on 25 carries in a 31-0 victory over Mount Zion of Jonesboro.

Dunwoody RB Bradley Stephens rushed for 147 yards and four touchdowns and had 43 receiving yards in a 34-7 victory over Chamblee.

Evans WR/LB Bryson Crewe caught three passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns, rushed three times for 37 yards and a touchdown, made six tackles and broke up a pass in a 45-35 victory over Greenbrier.

Forsyth Central RB Hunter Holland-Stuhler rushed for a school-record 250 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in a 35-28 victory over South Forsyth.

Gilmer FB Peyton Chancey rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries in a 28-21 victory over Adairsville.

Glynn Academy QB Max Noonan ran for 186 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries in a 45-42 loss to Effingham County.

Haralson County QB Paxton Ray rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 137 yards and a touchdown in a 34-26 victory over Bremen.

Hebron Christian DB Max Steve had nine tackles with three tackles for loss and helped his team allow just 18 total yards in a 47-0 victory over Franklin County.

Jasper County RB/OLB Tyrin Epps rushed for 133 yards and all four of his team’s touchdowns on 13 carries and made six tackles in a 28-10 victory over Putnam County.

Kell RB Moonie Gipson rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 45-18 victory over Cambridge.

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe QB Darian Keefe was 21-of-27 passing for 306 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards in a 47-44 victory over North Cobb Christian.

Lamar County LB Kaden Carter had 19 solo tackles and two assists in a 22-6 victory over Social Circle.

Landmark Christian QB Skylar Hamilton was 11-of-14 passing for 222 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in a 45-24 victory over Mount Paran Christian.

Lanier Christian WR/LB Drew Kalinauskas intercepted a pass and had five tackles, two tackles for loss and safeties, two rushing touchdowns and a 20-yard reception in a 39-0 victory over Dominion Christian.

Lee County WR Jaden Upshaw had eight receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns in a 54-12 victory over Northside of Warner Robins.

Lovett LB Will Forte had nine solo tackles and forced a fumble in a 40-10 loss to Carver of Atlanta.

Lowndes WR Ar’Tavian “Bubba” Brown had nine receptions for 187 yards in a 49-23 victory over Richmond Hill.

M.L. King QB/LB Jordan Woods was 7-of-11 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown on six carries, made six tackles and recovered a fumble in a 48-14 victory over Drew.

McIntosh County Academy QB/LB Mekhi Jackson was 3-of-7 passing for 117 yards and two touchdowns, rushed seven times for 44 yards and a touchdown and had two solo tackles, two tackles for loss and two assists in a 35-20 victory over Savannah.

Metter freshman WB/DB Bates Harrison was 9-of-14 passing for 71 yards, rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, made four tackles and forced a fumble in a 21-14 loss to Jenkins County.

Monroe TE Jordyn Shorter had six receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 33-10 victory over Bainbridge.

Monroe Area QB Cooper Shumate rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and was 9-of-11 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 victory over Oconee County.

New Hampstead QB Erik Hockman was 18-of-25 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in 34-13 victory over Wayne County.

North Atlanta QB Weston Goodman was 12-of-19 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards on seven carries in a 31-17 victory over West Forsyth.

North Cobb QB Teddy Jarrard was 18-of-24 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 70-21 victory over Etowah.

North Forsyth RB Darron Parry rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-7 victory over Alpharetta.

Northeast WR Keandre Jackson had six receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 victory over Dodge County.

Peachtree Ridge LB Seyon Bedell had 13 solo tackles and nine assists in a 36-26 victory over Parkview.

Richmond Hill WR/DB Eli Grant intercepted two passes, made six solo tackles and caught five passes for 55 yards in a 49-23 loss to Lowndes.

Rockmart RB/LB Nate Davis rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, caught two passes for 12 yards and had 10 solo tackles, four assists and two QB hurries in a 65-10 victory over Murray County.

Rome QB Aidan McPherson was 18-of-21 passing for 260 yards and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 38-7 victory over New Manchester.

Roswell WR Wills Campbell had nine receptions for 155 yards in a 37-35 victory over Gainesville.

Savannah Christian QB Blaise Thomas was 14-of-18 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 45-19 victory over Swainsboro.

Seckinger RB Bryce Gindlesperger rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught a 26-yard TD pass in a 56-21 victory over Chattahoochee.

Seminole County ATH Zakari Henderson scored four touchdowns — a run, a punt return and two receptions — and made eight tackles in a 45-25 victory over Randolph-Clay.

Southwest DeKalb QB Braylon Carter was 11-of-21 passing for 320 yards and six touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 69-0 victory over Northview.

Sprayberry DE Gabe Clarke had three tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 55-21 victory over Pope.

Stephenson RB Anthony Booker rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Luella.

Stockbridge RB/WR Gavin Kinchen had six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in a 40-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Temple RB/LB Hudson Nix rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, scored two two-point conversions and had a solo tackle, a tackle for a loss, five assists and a fumble recovery in a 44-41 victory over Darlington.

Thomas County Central LB Jacoby Herring intercepted two passes and had six solo tackles, three assists and three tackles for loss in a 31-7 victory over Houston County.

Tift County RB Kamari Holloman rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and caught a 13-yard pass in a 48-35 loss to Valdosta.

Toombs County WR Nick Carroll had six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in a 56-16 victory over Vidalia.

Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 54-35 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

Tucker RB Thaddeous “Champ” Tillman rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-17 victory over St. Pius.

Valdosta QB Tyrieke Wade was 17-of-19 passing for 265 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-35 victory over Tift County.

Warner Robins WR/CB X’Zavier Cannon had 10 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown, rushed three times for 10 yards and a touchdown, made two tackles and broke up three passes in a 48-44 victory over Ware County.

West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 49-42 victory over Aquinas.

White County FS/WR Zach Godfrey had four receptions for 94 yards, intercepted a pass and made 14 tackles in a 35-14 victory over Chestatee.

Lines of distinction

Appling County’s offensive line of Elijah Carter, Deondre Mims, Harry Bennett, Chance Daniels and Karson Johnson with tight end Cameron George blocked for three 100-yard rushers — Jaiden Knight (187), Zacchaeus Shinhoster (132) and Mikel Crayton (106) — in a 57-27 victory over Cook.

Central Fellowship Christian’s offensive line of Jack Sipps, Levi Pearce, Brandon Hubbard, Rylan Martin, Josiah Phelps-Lewis, Mason Crowley and Gabe Blanks paved the way for Judson Walls (244 yards rushing, six touchdowns) and T.J. Coley (194 yards, one TD) in a 56-32 victory over Cherokee Christian.

East Paulding’s offensive line of Keenon Verkerk, Jacayden Herrod, Wyatt Nichols, Garrett Knight, Lucas Wilson and Elijah Stephens paved the way for 499 yards of offense (292 passing, 207 rushing) in a 31-14 victory over South Paulding.

Long County’s offensive line of Jeremy Rollins, Tusi Tiapula, Isaiah Lopez, Isaiah Miller, Brady King, Ethan Miller and Troy Gerber led the way to 293 yards rushing with four touchdowns in a 43-21 victory over Southeast Bulloch.

Peachtree Ridge’s offensive line of Ellis Stewart-Jenkins, Collin Ivy, Lamont Brewton, Gerald Uzochukwu and Lorenzo White paved the way for 538 yards (298 rushing, 241 passing) in a 36-26 victory over Parkview.

Riverside Prep’s offensive line of Justin Tatem, Richard Phillips, Chris Olmstead, Parker Jacoby, Al Nino, Messiah Hudson, A.J. Igwiloh and Luke Allsbrooke paved the way for 390 total yards (176 rushing, 214 passing) in a 48-21 victory over King’s Academy.

Rockmart’s offensive line of Ryder Brinkley, Bricen Floyd, Kielan Burge, Caden Mahoney, Sully Johnson, Jaiden Thompson, Noah King and Jordan Arteaga paved the way for 558 total yards (299 rushing, 259 passing) in a 65-10 victory over Murray County.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

