Multiple 5-TD nights stand out among high school football top performances

Metter freshman WB/DB Bates Harrison was 9-of-14 passing for 71 yards, rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, made four tackles and forced a fumble in a 21-14 loss to Jenkins County.
Monroe TE Jordyn Shorter had six receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 33-10 victory over Bainbridge.
Monroe Area QB Cooper Shumate rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and was 9-of-11 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 victory over Oconee County.
New Hampstead QB Erik Hockman was 18-of-25 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in 34-13 victory over Wayne County.
North Atlanta QB Weston Goodman was 12-of-19 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards on seven carries in a 31-17 victory over West Forsyth.
North Cobb QB Teddy Jarrard was 18-of-24 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 70-21 victory over Etowah.
North Forsyth RB Darron Parry rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-7 victory over Alpharetta.
Northeast WR Keandre Jackson had six receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 victory over Dodge County.
Peachtree Ridge LB Seyon Bedell had 13 solo tackles and nine assists in a 36-26 victory over Parkview.
Richmond Hill WR/DB Eli Grant intercepted two passes, made six solo tackles and caught five passes for 55 yards in a 49-23 loss to Lowndes.
Rockmart RB/LB Nate Davis rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, caught two passes for 12 yards and had 10 solo tackles, four assists and two QB hurries in a 65-10 victory over Murray County.
Rome QB Aidan McPherson was 18-of-21 passing for 260 yards and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 38-7 victory over New Manchester.
Roswell WR Wills Campbell had nine receptions for 155 yards in a 37-35 victory over Gainesville.
Savannah Christian QB Blaise Thomas was 14-of-18 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 45-19 victory over Swainsboro.
Seckinger RB Bryce Gindlesperger rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught a 26-yard TD pass in a 56-21 victory over Chattahoochee.
Seminole County ATH Zakari Henderson scored four touchdowns — a run, a punt return and two receptions — and made eight tackles in a 45-25 victory over Randolph-Clay.
Southwest DeKalb QB Braylon Carter was 11-of-21 passing for 320 yards and six touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 69-0 victory over Northview.
Sprayberry DE Gabe Clarke had three tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 55-21 victory over Pope.
Stephenson RB Anthony Booker rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Luella.
Stockbridge RB/WR Gavin Kinchen had six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in a 40-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian.
Temple RB/LB Hudson Nix rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, scored two two-point conversions and had a solo tackle, a tackle for a loss, five assists and a fumble recovery in a 44-41 victory over Darlington.
Thomas County Central LB Jacoby Herring intercepted two passes and had six solo tackles, three assists and three tackles for loss in a 31-7 victory over Houston County.
Tift County RB Kamari Holloman rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and caught a 13-yard pass in a 48-35 loss to Valdosta.
Toombs County WR Nick Carroll had six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in a 56-16 victory over Vidalia.
Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 54-35 victory over Southeast Whitfield.
Tucker RB Thaddeous “Champ” Tillman rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-17 victory over St. Pius.
Valdosta QB Tyrieke Wade was 17-of-19 passing for 265 yards and six touchdowns in a 48-35 victory over Tift County.
Warner Robins WR/CB X’Zavier Cannon had 10 receptions for 197 yards and a touchdown, rushed three times for 10 yards and a touchdown, made two tackles and broke up three passes in a 48-44 victory over Ware County.
West Laurens RB Ty Cummings rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries in a 49-42 victory over Aquinas.
White County FS/WR Zach Godfrey had four receptions for 94 yards, intercepted a pass and made 14 tackles in a 35-14 victory over Chestatee.
Appling County’s offensive line of Elijah Carter, Deondre Mims, Harry Bennett, Chance Daniels and Karson Johnson with tight end Cameron George blocked for three 100-yard rushers — Jaiden Knight (187), Zacchaeus Shinhoster (132) and Mikel Crayton (106) — in a 57-27 victory over Cook.
Central Fellowship Christian’s offensive line of Jack Sipps, Levi Pearce, Brandon Hubbard, Rylan Martin, Josiah Phelps-Lewis, Mason Crowley and Gabe Blanks paved the way for Judson Walls (244 yards rushing, six touchdowns) and T.J. Coley (194 yards, one TD) in a 56-32 victory over Cherokee Christian.
East Paulding’s offensive line of Keenon Verkerk, Jacayden Herrod, Wyatt Nichols, Garrett Knight, Lucas Wilson and Elijah Stephens paved the way for 499 yards of offense (292 passing, 207 rushing) in a 31-14 victory over South Paulding.
Long County’s offensive line of Jeremy Rollins, Tusi Tiapula, Isaiah Lopez, Isaiah Miller, Brady King, Ethan Miller and Troy Gerber led the way to 293 yards rushing with four touchdowns in a 43-21 victory over Southeast Bulloch.
Peachtree Ridge’s offensive line of Ellis Stewart-Jenkins, Collin Ivy, Lamont Brewton, Gerald Uzochukwu and Lorenzo White paved the way for 538 yards (298 rushing, 241 passing) in a 36-26 victory over Parkview.
Riverside Prep’s offensive line of Justin Tatem, Richard Phillips, Chris Olmstead, Parker Jacoby, Al Nino, Messiah Hudson, A.J. Igwiloh and Luke Allsbrooke paved the way for 390 total yards (176 rushing, 214 passing) in a 48-21 victory over King’s Academy.
Rockmart’s offensive line of Ryder Brinkley, Bricen Floyd, Kielan Burge, Caden Mahoney, Sully Johnson, Jaiden Thompson, Noah King and Jordan Arteaga paved the way for 558 total yards (299 rushing, 259 passing) in a 65-10 victory over Murray County.
