Multiple 5-TD nights stand out among high school football top performances

Metter freshman WB/DB Bates Harrison was 9-of-14 passing for 71 yards, rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, made four tackles and forced a fumble in a 21-14 loss to Jenkins County.

Monroe TE Jordyn Shorter had six receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 33-10 victory over Bainbridge.

Monroe Area QB Cooper Shumate rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and was 9-of-11 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 victory over Oconee County.

New Hampstead QB Erik Hockman was 18-of-25 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in 34-13 victory over Wayne County.

North Atlanta QB Weston Goodman was 12-of-19 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards on seven carries in a 31-17 victory over West Forsyth.

North Cobb QB Teddy Jarrard was 18-of-24 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 70-21 victory over Etowah.

North Forsyth RB Darron Parry rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-7 victory over Alpharetta.

Northeast WR Keandre Jackson had six receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 victory over Dodge County.

Peachtree Ridge LB Seyon Bedell had 13 solo tackles and nine assists in a 36-26 victory over Parkview.

Richmond Hill WR/DB Eli Grant intercepted two passes, made six solo tackles and caught five passes for 55 yards in a 49-23 loss to Lowndes.

Rockmart RB/LB Nate Davis rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, caught two passes for 12 yards and had 10 solo tackles, four assists and two QB hurries in a 65-10 victory over Murray County.

Rome QB Aidan McPherson was 18-of-21 passing for 260 yards and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 38-7 victory over New Manchester.

Roswell WR Wills Campbell had nine receptions for 155 yards in a 37-35 victory over Gainesville.

Savannah Christian QB Blaise Thomas was 14-of-18 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 45-19 victory over Swainsboro.

Seckinger RB Bryce Gindlesperger rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught a 26-yard TD pass in a 56-21 victory over Chattahoochee.

Seminole County ATH Zakari Henderson scored four touchdowns — a run, a punt return and two receptions — and made eight tackles in a 45-25 victory over Randolph-Clay.

Southwest DeKalb QB Braylon Carter was 11-of-21 passing for 320 yards and six touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 69-0 victory over Northview.

Sprayberry DE Gabe Clarke had three tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 55-21 victory over Pope.

Stephenson RB Anthony Booker rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Luella.

Stockbridge RB/WR Gavin Kinchen had six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in a 40-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Temple RB/LB Hudson Nix rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, scored two two-point conversions and had a solo tackle, a tackle for a loss, five assists and a fumble recovery in a 44-41 victory over Darlington.

Thomas County Central LB Jacoby Herring intercepted two passes and had six solo tackles, three assists and three tackles for loss in a 31-7 victory over Houston County.

Tift County RB Kamari Holloman rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and caught a 13-yard pass in a 48-35 loss to Valdosta.

Toombs County WR Nick Carroll had six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in a 56-16 victory over Vidalia.

Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 54-35 victory over Southeast Whitfield.

Tucker RB Thaddeous “Champ” Tillman rushed for 187 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-17 victory over St. Pius.

Metter freshman WB/DB Bates Harrison was 9-of-14 passing for 71 yards, rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, made four tackles and forced a fumble in a 21-14 loss to Jenkins County.

Monroe TE Jordyn Shorter had six receptions for 168 yards and two touchdowns and two two-point conversions in a 33-10 victory over Bainbridge.

Monroe Area QB Cooper Shumate rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries and was 9-of-11 passing for 124 yards and a touchdown in a 35-21 victory over Oconee County.

New Hampstead QB Erik Hockman was 18-of-25 passing for 311 yards and three touchdowns and scored two touchdowns in 34-13 victory over Wayne County.

North Atlanta QB Weston Goodman was 12-of-19 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 62 yards on seven carries in a 31-17 victory over West Forsyth.

North Cobb QB Teddy Jarrard was 18-of-24 passing for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a 70-21 victory over Etowah.

North Forsyth RB Darron Parry rushed for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries in a 28-7 victory over Alpharetta.

Northeast WR Keandre Jackson had six receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-14 victory over Dodge County.

Peachtree Ridge LB Seyon Bedell had 13 solo tackles and nine assists in a 36-26 victory over Parkview.

Richmond Hill WR/DB Eli Grant intercepted two passes, made six solo tackles and caught five passes for 55 yards in a 49-23 loss to Lowndes.

Rockmart RB/LB Nate Davis rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, caught two passes for 12 yards and had 10 solo tackles, four assists and two QB hurries in a 65-10 victory over Murray County.

Rome QB Aidan McPherson was 18-of-21 passing for 260 yards and rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown in a 38-7 victory over New Manchester.

Roswell WR Wills Campbell had nine receptions for 155 yards in a 37-35 victory over Gainesville.

Savannah Christian QB Blaise Thomas was 14-of-18 passing for 262 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a 45-19 victory over Swainsboro.

Seckinger RB Bryce Gindlesperger rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and caught a 26-yard TD pass in a 56-21 victory over Chattahoochee.

Seminole County ATH Zakari Henderson scored four touchdowns — a run, a punt return and two receptions — and made eight tackles in a 45-25 victory over Randolph-Clay.

Southwest DeKalb QB Braylon Carter was 11-of-21 passing for 320 yards and six touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 69-0 victory over Northview.

Sprayberry DE Gabe Clarke had three tackles for a loss and two sacks in a 55-21 victory over Pope.

Stephenson RB Anthony Booker rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-0 victory over Luella.

Stockbridge RB/WR Gavin Kinchen had six receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown in a 40-7 victory over Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Temple RB/LB Hudson Nix rushed for 160 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries, scored two two-point conversions and had a solo tackle, a tackle for a loss, five assists and a fumble recovery in a 44-41 victory over Darlington.

Thomas County Central LB Jacoby Herring intercepted two passes and had six solo tackles, three assists and three tackles for loss in a 31-7 victory over Houston County.

Tift County RB Kamari Holloman rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries and caught a 13-yard pass in a 48-35 loss to Valdosta.

Toombs County WR Nick Carroll had six receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown and returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in a 56-16 victory over Vidalia.

Towns County RB Alex Baert rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries in a 54-35 victory over Southeast Whitfield.