Maxwell summary after Week 11: Lincoln County squeezes past Bowdon to claim top spot in Class A Div II

AJC Varsity Harrison jumps into 6A top 10 after defeated of Hillgrove.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 11 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA football ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,908 of 2,031 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.94%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.65 points and all game margins within 12.51 points.
Home advantage: 1.04
By class All-class
Rank
Team
Region
Rec
Rating
Sch Str
Rank
Offense
Defense
1 [1] Grayson 4-AAAAAA 9-0 105.95 57.59 51 [29] 46.63 -20.21
2 [2] Buford 8-AAAAAA 9-0 100.17 61.75 21 [17] 43.45 -17.60
3 [1] Creekside 4-AAAA 9-0 99.45 36.72 288 [53] 47.62 -12.72
4 [1] Hughes 3-AAAAA 9-0 98.39 52.07 107 [26] 46.29 -12.99
5 [3] Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 9-0 97.36 65.80 10 [10] 42.53 -15.72
6 [4] Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 9-0 97.15 60.64 31 [22] 43.45 -14.58
7 [2] Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 9-0 95.07 54.96 79 [16] 38.69 -17.26
8 [5] McEachern 3-AAAAAA 9-0 91.52 57.09 55 [31] 36.83 -15.57
9 [6] North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 8-1 90.69 61.45 26 [19] 35.62 -15.95
10 [7] Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 7-2 89.24 70.99 5 [5] 36.23 -13.90
11 [3] Roswell 7-AAAAA 8-1 87.90 58.72 45 [10] 39.77 -9.01
12 [8] Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 8-1 84.63 57.88 50 [28] 36.52 -9.00
13 [9] Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 7-2 84.47 74.86 3 [3] 33.75 -11.61
14 [4] Gainesville 7-AAAAA 8-2 84.20 60.31 35 [7] 35.75 -9.34
15 [2] Cartersville 7-AAAA 10-0 83.89 51.14 114 [23] 39.35 -5.43
16 [3] North Oconee 8-AAAA 9-0 83.80 52.83 98 [17] 30.98 -13.71
17 [5] Rome 5-AAAAA 7-2 83.74 64.83 12 [1] 35.43 -9.19
18 [1] Sandy Creek 2-AAA 9-0 81.47 50.34 125 [10] 32.30 -10.05
19 [2] Troup 2-AAA 9-0 79.61 49.40 136 [14] 37.48 -3.02
20 [10] Harrison 3-AAAAAA 8-1 79.30 50.59 121 [50] 33.97 -6.21
21 [6] Milton 7-AAAAA 7-2 79.30 54.46 86 [20] 29.45 -10.73
22 [11] Newton 4-AAAAAA 6-3 79.15 61.04 27 [20] 33.88 -6.15
23 [4] Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 9-0 78.62 47.94 155 [37] 33.62 -5.88
24 [5] Benedictine 1-AAAA 6-2 78.06 61.46 24 [1] 32.99 -5.96
25 [7] Lee County 2-AAAAA 7-2 77.91 61.72 22 [5] 34.74 -4.05
26 [1] Hebron Christian 8-AA # 7-1 77.72 56.00 66 [2] 34.67 -3.93
27 [8] Houston County 2-AAAAA 8-1 77.12 59.58 38 [9] 31.54 -6.46
28 [12] Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-2 76.18 56.94 57 [32] 31.26 -5.80
29 [13] Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 7-2 76.03 50.43 124 [51] 29.88 -7.03
30 [1] Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 9-0 75.55 29.42 338 [36] 28.45 -7.98
31 [9] Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 8-1 74.51 51.49 109 [27] 29.98 -5.41
32 [3] Jefferson 8-AAA 8-1 74.46 54.06 91 [7] 27.50 -7.85
33 [14] North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 6-3 74.43 66.45 9 [9] 29.78 -5.54
34 [6] Marist 5-AAAA 8-1 74.42 39.51 247 [46] 27.51 -7.79
35 [7] Kell 6-AAAA 8-2 73.60 58.87 44 [5] 29.35 -5.13
36 [4] Jenkins 3-AAA 8-1 73.46 42.57 213 [34] 33.94 -0.40
37 [15] Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 7-2 72.76 55.24 76 [40] 29.56 -4.08
38 [16] Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-3 72.56 64.12 13 [12] 25.32 -8.12
39 [17] Archer 4-AAAAAA 6-3 72.31 60.62 32 [23] 30.14 -3.05
40 [10] Jackson County 8-AAAAA 8-1 72.14 43.63 199 [51] 27.09 -5.93
41 [18] Marietta 5-AAAAAA 5-4 71.74 68.25 7 [7] 28.85 -3.77
42 [5] LaGrange 2-AAA 7-2 71.16 55.57 70 [5] 26.98 -5.06
43 [19] North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 7-2 71.10 60.88 29 [21] 29.60 -2.39
44 [2] Fellowship Christian 5-A Division I # 7-1 71.03 39.28 248 [10] 28.16 -3.75
45 [2] Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 10-0 70.87 41.14 229 [15] 26.47 -5.29
46 [20] Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 5-4 70.42 65.40 11 [11] 23.41 -7.89
47 [3] Sumter County 1-AA 8-1 70.03 28.39 344 [38] 25.24 -5.68
48 [1] Toombs County 3-A Division I 8-1 70.02 41.48 225 [9] 29.69 -1.21
49 [11] Newnan 3-AAAAA 7-2 69.81 52.32 105 [24] 29.62 -1.08
50 [8] Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 6-3 69.75 55.52 72 [12] 24.33 -6.30
51 [21] Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 6-3 69.66 60.51 34 [24] 28.57 -1.98
52 [22] Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-6 69.33 69.32 6 [6] 27.84 -2.37
53 [2] Worth County 1-A Division I 10-0 68.99 36.33 293 [25] 29.58 -0.30
54 [12] Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 7-2 68.98 51.13 115 [30] 26.24 -3.62
55 [23] West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 7-2 68.88 56.69 60 [35] 28.46 -1.30
56 [6] North Hall 6-AAA 9-0 68.16 38.85 260 [46] 30.08 1.04
57 [13] Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 8-1 68.09 43.97 195 [50] 25.69 -3.28
58 [3] Calvary Day 3-AAA # 8-1 67.89 33.16 311 [14] 28.32 -0.45
59 [24] Walton 5-AAAAAA 5-5 67.80 67.63 8 [8] 26.47 -2.21
60 [14] Northgate 3-AAAAA 7-2 67.71 50.27 126 [32] 23.39 -5.20
61 [25] Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-3 67.44 56.87 59 [34] 24.66 -3.66
62 [9] Cambridge 6-AAAA 7-2 67.39 48.71 144 [33] 27.41 -0.86
63 [15] Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 8-1 67.36 46.63 175 [45] 28.81 0.56
64 [10] Cass 7-AAAA 8-2 67.29 48.86 142 [32] 26.80 -1.37
65 [7] Calhoun 7-AAA 7-2 67.03 50.16 128 [11] 27.83 -0.08
66 [16] New Manchester 5-AAAAA 7-1 66.79 42.76 210 [54] 24.52 -3.15
67 [26] Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-4 66.61 79.99 1 [1] 29.50 2.00
68 [11] Eastside 8-AAAA 6-4 66.03 55.33 75 [13] 25.35 -1.57
69 [27] Denmark 6-AAAAAA 6-3 65.22 55.62 69 [38] 22.63 -3.47
70 [8] Douglass 5-AAA 7-2 65.11 48.73 143 [16] 22.67 -3.32
71 [17] East Paulding 5-AAAAA 6-3 65.01 54.11 89 [21] 25.47 -0.43
72 [9] West Laurens 4-AAA 9-0 64.94 36.89 285 [51] 26.63 0.81
73 [10] Peach County 1-AAA 8-1 64.61 44.95 189 [23] 26.24 0.74
74 [4] Morgan County 2-AA 9-0 64.52 33.31 310 [31] 29.65 4.25
75 [12] Ware County 1-AAAA 7-2 64.14 54.36 87 [14] 25.79 0.77
76 [28] East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 2-7 63.78 75.02 2 [2] 27.96 3.30
77 [13] Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 7-2 63.64 39.26 250 [48] 24.37 -0.15
78 [14] Stockbridge 2-AAAA 7-2 63.40 49.79 132 [29] 25.50 1.21
79 [11] Cairo 1-AAA 7-2 63.32 55.06 78 [6] 24.35 0.14
80 [29] South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-4 63.26 62.72 20 [16] 19.48 -4.66
81 [15] Locust Grove 2-AAAA 8-1 63.10 46.39 177 [41] 23.31 -0.68
82 [18] Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-4 63.07 54.07 90 [22] 24.53 0.58
83 [3] Thomasville 1-A Division I 6-3 62.85 48.17 152 [2] 26.84 3.10
84 [12] Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 9-0 62.74 32.91 314 [58] 20.69 -2.93
85 [16] Ola 2-AAAA 7-2 62.67 49.91 131 [28] 22.15 -1.40
86 [5] Hapeville Charter 5-AA 5-4 61.92 54.62 83 [3] 19.64 -3.16
87 [17] Griffin 3-AAAA 6-3 61.86 53.64 92 [15] 24.35 1.60
88 [18] Jonesboro 3-AAAA 5-4 61.86 49.14 140 [31] 21.07 -1.67
89 [4] Prince Avenue Christian 8-AA # 7-2 61.51 45.47 183 [6] 27.07 4.68
90 [5] Savannah Christian 3-A Division I # 6-3 60.97 49.15 139 [4] 24.94 3.09
91 [19] Brunswick 1-AAAAA 7-2 60.96 45.66 182 [47] 23.41 1.57
92 [30] Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-6 60.82 73.64 4 [4] 26.95 5.24
93 [31] Lambert 6-AAAAAA 5-4 60.81 57.93 49 [27] 25.95 4.25
94 [32] North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 5-4 60.56 53.45 93 [42] 21.84 0.40
95 [19] Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 6-3 60.49 56.25 63 [9] 24.48 3.11
96 [33] Parkview 7-AAAAAA 3-6 59.85 63.70 15 [14] 24.79 4.06
97 [6] Rockmart 7-AA 8-1 59.74 39.89 240 [18] 24.35 3.72
98 [34] North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 5-4 59.41 56.88 58 [33] 19.79 -0.51
99 [35] Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-6 58.86 64.00 14 [13] 23.57 3.83
100 [13] Monroe Area 8-AAA 7-2 58.49 42.79 209 [32] 21.75 2.37
101 [14] Stephenson 5-AAA 8-1 58.44 40.66 232 [39] 22.87 3.55
102 [20] Madison County 8-AAAA 6-3 58.43 51.38 111 [21] 23.58 4.27
103 [21] Perry 1-AAAA 4-5 58.28 58.12 46 [6] 20.07 0.91
104 [15] Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-4 58.23 49.34 137 [15] 21.50 2.38
105 [4] Northeast 2-A Division I 7-2 57.88 39.83 241 [13] 17.99 -0.78
106 [20] River Ridge 6-AAAAA 6-3 57.88 51.28 113 [29] 17.97 -0.79
107 [7] Callaway 2-AA 7-2 57.86 39.59 245 [19] 19.17 0.42
108 [21] Effingham County 1-AAAAA 7-2 57.75 46.93 168 [42] 24.30 5.67
109 [5] Swainsboro 3-A Division I 8-2 57.72 48.40 148 [1] 20.54 1.93
110 [6] Fitzgerald 1-A Division I 6-3 57.62 42.89 208 [7] 17.72 -0.78
111 [16] Harlem 4-AAA 7-2 57.57 43.83 196 [27] 17.87 -0.59
112 [22] Creekview 6-AAAAA 5-4 57.21 52.63 102 [23] 20.65 2.55
113 [22] Lithonia 5-AAAA 7-2 57.18 38.83 261 [49] 21.02 2.95
114 [23] Hampton 2-AAAA 6-3 57.03 50.52 123 [25] 20.58 2.67
115 [23] Coffee 2-AAAAA 4-5 56.69 55.81 68 [14] 21.20 3.63
116 [24] Jones County 2-AAAA 6-3 56.60 47.75 157 [38] 22.16 4.68
117 [6] Athens Academy 8-A Division I # 9-1 56.41 35.09 297 [13] 24.31 7.02
118 [8] Pierce County 3-AA 8-1 56.40 37.54 280 [26] 20.19 2.91
119 [17] North Clayton 5-AAA 7-2 56.25 39.71 243 [42] 23.02 5.89
120 [24] Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-5 55.86 60.59 33 [6] 19.75 3.01
121 [36] Dacula 8-AAAAAA 4-5 55.84 55.52 73 [39] 23.59 6.87
122 [9] Appling County 3-AA 6-3 55.79 45.41 184 [9] 20.85 4.17
123 [7] Heard County 6-A Division I 9-0 55.74 28.30 347 [34] 19.75 3.13
124 [10] North Murray 7-AA 9-0 55.70 37.27 282 [27] 20.03 3.45
125 [11] Thomson 4-AA 6-3 55.62 32.66 318 [32] 20.84 4.34
126 [7] Greater Atlanta Christian 6-AAA # 7-2 55.38 43.17 205 [7] 22.34 6.08
127 [8] Holy Innocents 5-AA # 6-3 54.82 40.26 235 [9] 18.63 2.93
128 [1] Lincoln County 8-A Division II 9-0 54.62 25.67 363 [28] 19.64 4.13
129 [8] Dublin 2-A Division I 7-2 54.57 37.70 276 [22] 19.18 3.73
130 [9] Jasper County 4-A Division I 9-0 54.12 23.13 382 [38] 18.01 3.01
131 [25] Seckinger 7-AAAAA 5-4 53.82 47.99 154 [37] 20.47 5.76
132 [2] Bowdon 7-A Division II 7-2 53.80 36.86 287 [7] 21.28 6.60
133 [18] Whitewater 2-AAA 4-5 53.78 57.31 53 [4] 23.32 8.65
134 [9] Aquinas 4-AAA # 6-3 53.54 42.54 214 [8] 20.45 6.02
135 [10] Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 2-AAA # 3-6 53.34 57.94 48 [1] 20.50 6.27
136 [25] Tucker 5-AAAA 6-3 53.24 36.89 286 [52] 20.11 5.99
137 [26] Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 5-4 53.18 47.92 156 [38] 20.91 6.84
138 [11] Whitefield Academy 5-A Division I # 8-1 53.12 26.51 358 [20] 21.40 7.40
139 [10] Bleckley County 2-A Division I 7-2 52.90 38.96 257 [17] 20.42 6.64
140 [26] Hiram 7-AAAA 5-5 52.86 55.55 71 [11] 18.74 5.00
141 [19] Westover 1-AAA 6-2 52.48 46.09 179 [20] 19.18 5.81
142 [20] Oconee County 8-AAA 6-3 52.47 46.92 169 [18] 16.78 3.43
143 [27] Warner Robins 1-AAAA 5-4 52.34 53.41 94 [16] 20.15 6.93
144 [21] Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 5-4 52.27 44.49 191 [25] 19.56 6.40
145 [11] Lamar County 4-A Division I 9-0 52.15 25.96 360 [35] 13.96 0.92
146 [27] Shiloh 4-AAAAA 5-4 52.02 45.30 186 [48] 15.71 2.81
147 [28] Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 7-2 51.86 37.97 272 [59] 17.80 5.06
148 [3] Clinch County 2-A Division II 9-0 51.73 32.34 321 [11] 16.67 4.06
149 [12] Burke County 4-AA 7-2 51.73 24.72 372 [42] 19.02 6.41
150 [13] Columbia 6-AA 3-6 51.59 61.48 23 [1] 15.94 3.47
151 [29] Woodstock 6-AAAAA 6-3 51.54 43.04 206 [53] 16.79 4.37
152 [37] Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-5 51.12 49.50 134 [52] 20.12 8.12
153 [22] Pickens 6-AAA 7-2 51.08 38.99 256 [45] 18.39 6.43
154 [1] John Milledge Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-1 51.02 28.00 348 [4] 17.00 5.09
155 [38] Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-4 50.77 52.65 101 [45] 20.25 8.60
156 [12] Jeff Davis 1-A Division I 7-2 50.68 37.91 274 [20] 17.41 5.85
157 [39] Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-4 50.66 51.04 117 [48] 18.45 6.90
158 [28] Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 5-4 50.61 50.95 118 [24] 17.92 6.43
159 [14] Crisp County 3-AA 3-6 50.51 53.10 96 [5] 17.95 6.55
160 [23] Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-4 50.36 49.96 130 [12] 15.53 4.28
161 [4] Wheeler County 4-A Division II 9-0 50.21 23.77 378 [33] 18.84 7.74
162 [15] Laney 4-AA 7-2 50.19 23.81 377 [43] 17.06 5.98
163 [30] South Paulding 5-AAAAA 3-6 50.14 60.00 36 [8] 19.82 8.80
164 [31] Statesboro 1-AAAAA 7-2 49.85 42.72 212 [55] 18.44 7.71
165 [24] Richmond Academy 4-AAA 4-5 49.73 44.81 190 [24] 17.77 7.15
166 [25] Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 7-3 49.55 37.62 278 [50] 18.39 7.96
167 [16] Stephens County 8-AA 4-5 49.51 54.49 85 [4] 17.13 6.74
168 [29] M.L. King 4-AAAA 8-1 49.41 32.94 313 [56] 15.64 5.34
169 [17] Hart County 8-AA 3-6 49.28 55.38 74 [2] 14.54 4.37
170 [18] Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 6-3 48.83 40.52 234 [16] 18.10 8.38
171 [13] Dodge County 2-A Division I 7-2 48.45 34.87 301 [27] 18.01 8.68
172 [5] Screven County 3-A Division II 9-0 48.21 22.06 389 [38] 14.36 5.26
173 [40] Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-6 48.03 59.14 41 [25] 15.35 6.44
174 [26] Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 6-3 48.02 42.94 207 [31] 14.77 5.87
175 [12] Landmark Christian 5-A Division I # 8-1 47.97 19.87 395 [22] 15.18 6.33
176 [41] Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-7 47.74 57.52 52 [30] 19.07 10.44
177 [19] Franklin County 8-AA 6-3 47.51 35.68 294 [28] 13.67 5.27
178 [2] Deerfield-Windsor GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 10-0 47.31 16.91 407 [16] 12.49 4.29
179 [6] Brooks County 2-A Division II 4-5 47.29 47.30 163 [1] 13.10 4.93
180 [13] Lovett 5-AA # 5-4 47.04 45.71 181 [5] 11.98 4.05
181 [32] Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-4 46.79 42.30 217 [56] 18.19 10.52
182 [27] Spalding 2-AAA 2-8 46.59 60.94 28 [1] 11.63 4.16
183 [14] Wesleyan 5-A Division I # 6-3 46.46 32.67 317 [15] 15.22 7.88
184 [7] Johnson County 5-A Division II 9-0 46.44 13.42 424 [50] 16.35 9.03
185 [28] Luella 5-AAA 4-5 46.24 49.48 135 [13] 14.49 7.36
186 [29] Beach 3-AAA 5-3 46.22 36.44 292 [52] 13.45 6.34
187 [30] Lumpkin County 6-AAA 5-4 46.17 40.84 230 [38] 16.08 9.02
188 [30] New Hampstead 1-AAAA 2-7 46.16 56.00 67 [10] 15.60 8.55
189 [31] Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-4 45.96 41.44 226 [45] 14.33 7.49
190 [33] Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-7 45.90 62.98 18 [4] 14.58 7.80
191 [20] Cook 3-AA 5-4 45.80 43.73 197 [11] 14.52 7.84
192 [21] Ringgold 7-AA 6-3 45.71 38.55 265 [23] 14.76 8.16
193 [32] Mays 4-AAAA 4-5 45.65 52.59 103 [19] 12.40 5.87
194 [31] Long County 3-AAA 6-3 45.19 39.01 255 [44] 18.07 12.00
195 [14] Rabun County 8-A Division I 7-2 45.03 33.06 312 [30] 16.45 10.53
196 [33] McDonough 2-AAAA 3-6 45.02 50.23 127 [26] 12.99 7.08
197 [8] Early County 1-A Division II 7-2 45.02 29.06 341 [19] 14.59 8.68
198 [42] Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-9 44.75 61.45 25 [18] 17.16 11.53
199 [34] Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-7 44.68 51.33 112 [22] 15.03 9.46
200 [22] East Jackson 8-AA 5-4 44.40 47.05 166 [8] 15.18 9.89
201 [35] East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-4 44.32 48.38 149 [35] 11.72 6.51
202 [32] Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-5 44.21 42.32 216 [36] 14.12 9.03
203 [43] Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-7 44.19 56.14 64 [37] 13.56 8.49
204 [33] Liberty County 3-AAA 7-2 44.13 33.73 307 [56] 12.19 7.17
205 [34] Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 3-6 44.05 56.02 65 [13] 14.12 9.19
206 [44] Campbell 3-AAAAAA 5-4 43.65 48.46 147 [53] 13.36 8.83
207 [45] Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 4-5 43.65 51.56 108 [46] 14.17 9.64
208 [15] Pepperell 6-A Division I 6-3 43.51 34.88 300 [26] 15.61 11.22
209 [16] Gordon Lee 7-A Division I 8-1 43.35 20.73 393 [42] 15.24 11.00
210 [34] Baldwin 4-AAA 3-6 43.19 46.77 172 [19] 17.84 13.76
211 [35] Gilmer 7-AAA 5-4 43.09 42.23 219 [37] 16.53 12.56
212 [36] Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-6 42.95 50.02 129 [27] 12.05 8.22
213 [37] Dalton 7-AAAA 2-7 42.88 57.21 54 [7] 18.58 14.82
214 [36] Monroe 1-AAA 3-6 42.80 50.79 119 [9] 11.99 8.31
215 [17] Social Circle 4-A Division I 5-4 42.62 34.72 302 [28] 15.78 12.27
216 [35] Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 4-5 42.45 47.74 158 [39] 13.98 10.64
217 [38] St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-4 42.42 36.50 291 [54] 13.24 9.94
218 [18] Haralson County 6-A Division I 7-3 42.02 29.90 334 [33] 12.67 9.77
219 [19] Elbert County 8-A Division I 4-5 41.67 39.64 244 [14] 11.40 8.84
220 [23] Jackson 2-AA 3-6 41.64 43.68 198 [12] 14.53 12.01
221 [24] KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-4 41.61 38.47 267 [25] 12.86 10.37
222 [36] South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-5 41.47 46.71 174 [44] 10.50 8.14
223 [9] Wilcox County 4-A Division II 6-3 41.45 31.69 326 [14] 13.81 11.47
224 [37] Decatur 4-AAAAA 3-6 41.36 48.90 141 [34] 10.37 8.13
225 [3] Stratford Academy GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 8-2 41.13 25.63 364 [7] 13.71 11.70
226 [37] Dougherty 1-AAA 2-7 41.09 52.71 100 [8] 14.35 12.37
227 [10] Emanuel County Institute 3-A Division II 7-2 41.08 26.51 357 [25] 13.33 11.36
228 [20] Washington County 2-A Division I 4-5 41.05 39.58 246 [15] 12.43 10.50
229 [38] Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 5-4 41.04 37.65 277 [60] 12.01 10.08
230 [39] McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-6 41.03 54.70 81 [18] 8.28 6.36
231 [25] Spencer 1-AA 5-4 40.88 34.99 298 [29] 13.61 11.85
232 [38] Dawson County 6-AAA 4-5 40.84 34.88 299 [54] 12.45 10.73
233 [39] Harris County 3-AAAA 4-6 40.55 52.80 99 [18] 10.77 9.34
234 [40] Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-7 40.44 58.90 43 [4] 10.71 9.38
235 [39] Adairsville 7-AAA 4-5 40.13 44.22 192 [26] 11.40 10.38
236 [41] Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-8 40.10 59.30 40 [3] 12.44 11.46
237 [40] Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-5 40.01 40.21 236 [58] 15.20 14.30
238 [26] Miller Grove 6-AA 8-2 39.77 25.10 368 [41] 10.75 10.09
239 [41] Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-7 39.68 52.27 106 [25] 16.00 15.43
240 [42] Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-7 39.54 55.20 77 [15] 11.77 11.34
241 [40] Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 4-5 39.54 37.93 273 [49] 11.62 11.19
242 [43] Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-7 39.52 57.99 47 [11] 11.94 11.54
243 [27] Sonoraville 7-AA 5-5 39.31 38.54 266 [24] 15.11 14.92
244 [21] Oglethorpe County 8-A Division I 5-4 38.95 38.26 270 [18] 10.20 10.37
245 [41] Cedar Grove 5-AAA 4-5 38.89 44.98 187 [22] 12.43 12.65
246 [11] Hawkinsville 4-A Division II 7-2 38.81 25.39 365 [29] 11.54 11.84
247 [28] Westside (Macon) 2-AA 3-6 38.52 47.56 160 [6] 11.54 12.14
248 [4] First Presbyterian GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 7-3 38.48 24.95 369 [8] 11.06 11.69
249 [5] Brookstone GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 8-2 38.46 28.32 346 [3] 10.63 11.28
250 [22] Putnam County 4-A Division I 5-5 38.29 33.89 306 [29] 11.32 12.15
251 [44] Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-6 38.28 46.97 167 [41] 14.50 15.33
252 [42] Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-7 38.07 49.66 133 [30] 12.39 13.43
253 [1] Brentwood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 9-1 37.97 10.90 429 [5] 14.60 15.75
254 [23] ACE Charter 2-A Division I 5-4 37.96 36.53 289 [24] 11.95 13.10
255 [24] Bacon County 1-A Division I 4-5 37.87 44.98 188 [5] 10.37 11.62
256 [43] Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 6-3 37.82 32.90 315 [57] 10.81 12.11
257 [42] East Hall 8-AAA 3-6 37.74 39.92 239 [40] 16.00 17.37
258 [15] Christian Heritage 7-A Division I # 6-3 37.45 29.35 339 [18] 11.77 13.43
259 [12] Seminole County 1-A Division II 7-1 37.05 16.91 406 [43] 10.84 12.90
260 [16] North Cobb Christian 7-AA # 4-5 37.04 37.47 281 [11] 13.89 15.98
261 [45] Evans 1-AAAAA 2-7 36.80 48.36 151 [36] 10.27 12.58
262 [25] Bremen 6-A Division I 4-5 36.74 31.49 327 [31] 8.40 10.77
263 [13] Taylor County 6-A Division II 7-2 36.71 13.90 419 [48] 11.24 13.64
264 [46] Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-9 36.58 63.25 17 [3] 4.97 7.50
265 [6] Valwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6-3 36.09 20.48 394 [12] 12.80 15.82
266 [17] Savannah Country Day 3-A Division I # 3-6 36.08 54.53 84 [3] 9.38 12.42
267 [44] Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-6 36.04 48.38 150 [36] 8.08 11.15
268 [43] White County 6-AAA 2-7 35.95 48.10 153 [17] 8.79 11.95
269 [14] Charlton County 2-A Division II 4-5 35.21 37.61 279 [5] 15.14 19.04
270 [47] Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-6 35.20 43.59 202 [52] 10.32 14.24
271 [48] Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-7 34.88 47.13 165 [40] 11.24 15.47
272 [45] Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-7 34.58 48.59 145 [34] 11.81 16.35
273 [46] Centennial 6-AAAA 5-4 34.50 38.34 268 [51] 8.95 13.56
274 [46] Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 1-8 34.39 53.07 97 [44] 10.23 14.95
275 [44] Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-7 34.32 43.62 200 [28] 9.54 14.34
276 [7] Westfield School GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 7-3 34.30 26.49 359 [6] 8.36 13.18
277 [47] Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-9 33.96 57.06 56 [8] 5.84 11.00
278 [47] Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-8 33.94 59.11 42 [26] 11.06 16.24
279 [15] Atkinson County 2-A Division II † 8-1 33.87 2.43 449 [58] 13.59 18.84
280 [8] Bulloch Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 8-2 33.80 17.69 403 [14] 12.04 17.35
281 [48] Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-6 33.63 50.69 120 [49] 9.82 15.31
282 [49] Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 1-9 33.50 46.80 171 [43] 9.14 14.75
283 [45] Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-9 33.20 60.64 30 [2] 8.05 13.97
284 [49] South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-7 33.12 47.38 162 [54] 10.80 16.79
285 [9] Frederica Academy GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 7-3 33.05 19.15 397 [13] 7.82 13.89
286 [26] Commerce 8-A Division I 1-8 32.92 43.29 203 [6] 9.20 15.40
287 [27] East Laurens 2-A Division I 3-6 32.83 37.81 275 [21] 6.41 12.70
288 [28] Berrien 1-A Division I 3-6 32.67 41.25 227 [10] 11.22 17.66
289 [16] Treutlen 4-A Division II 6-3 32.34 25.29 366 [30] 5.90 12.67
290 [29] Vidalia 3-A Division I 1-8 32.30 47.23 164 [3] 7.14 13.95
291 [10] George Walton Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 10-0 32.26 1.05 451 [27] 8.90 15.75
292 [29] Columbus 1-AA 7-2 32.15 18.34 400 [46] 5.01 11.98
293 [48] Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-8 32.09 47.69 159 [39] 7.08 14.11
294 [50] Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-9 32.09 62.81 19 [15] 10.06 17.09
295 [50] Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-6 31.72 44.11 193 [49] 9.30 16.70
296 [30] Pike County 2-AA 3-6 31.36 41.53 224 [14] 7.02 14.78
297 [49] Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 2-7 31.33 45.33 185 [42] 10.53 18.31
298 [30] Temple 6-A Division I 5-4 31.17 30.58 332 [32] 9.23 17.18
299 [17] Mitchell County 1-A Division II 5-3 31.12 23.35 380 [35] 8.45 16.45
300 [50] Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-9 30.99 52.48 104 [20] 6.81 14.94
301 [18] Manchester 7-A Division II 3-5 30.89 35.48 295 [8] 9.11 17.34
302 [19] Bryan County 3-A Division II 5-4 30.53 26.97 355 [24] 5.87 14.46
303 [11] St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-5 30.52 27.39 352 [5] 7.17 15.76
304 [20] McIntosh County Academy 3-A Division II 5-4 30.15 25.74 362 [27] 4.62 13.59
305 [46] Chestatee 6-AAA 3-6 29.95 38.27 269 [48] 9.14 18.30
306 [47] Howard 4-AAA 2-7 29.93 43.22 204 [30] 11.34 20.53
307 [21] Jenkins County 3-A Division II 5-4 29.78 27.36 353 [23] 8.10 17.43
308 [48] LaFayette 7-AAA 4-5 29.76 33.64 308 [57] 5.43 14.79
309 [12] Strong Rock Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 6-4 29.71 17.51 404 [15] 7.65 17.05
310 [51] Pope 6-AAAAA 0-9 29.67 56.50 62 [12] 6.74 16.19
311 [22] Mount Zion (Carroll) 7-A Division II 7-3 29.25 22.49 386 [36] 6.92 16.78
312 [18] Mount Vernon 5-A Division I # 4-5 29.12 29.75 336 [17] 6.84 16.84
313 [31] Union County 7-AA 2-7 29.01 40.07 237 [17] 5.85 15.95
314 [51] Druid Hills 5-AAAA 4-5 28.96 34.61 303 [55] 5.51 15.66
315 [52] Pace Academy 4-AAAA 3-6 28.74 39.26 249 [47] 3.31 13.69
316 [32] Coahulla Creek 7-AA 2-7 28.43 39.09 252 [20] 5.25 15.94
317 [19] Darlington 6-A Division I # 3-6 28.11 36.51 290 [12] 9.33 20.34
318 [33] Tattnall County 3-AA 2-8 27.56 42.29 218 [13] 7.23 18.79
319 [2] Southwest Georgia Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 7-3 27.17 12.54 427 [3] 5.78 17.72
320 [20] Mount Paran Christian 5-A Division I # 5-4 27.09 23.31 381 [21] 5.97 18.00
321 [23] Warren County 8-A Division II 4-5 27.05 31.80 325 [13] 3.72 15.78
322 [24] Metter 3-A Division II 4-5 27.02 28.49 343 [20] 3.30 15.40
323 [25] Telfair County 4-A Division II 3-7 27.00 33.51 309 [9] 4.37 16.48
324 [31] Jefferson County 2-A Division I 2-7 26.79 42.15 220 [8] 4.36 16.69
325 [26] Schley County 6-A Division II 6-4 26.73 17.07 405 [42] 4.36 16.75
326 [32] Southwest 2-A Division I 2-7 26.67 39.08 253 [16] 4.64 17.09
327 [52] Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-8 26.61 48.49 146 [35] 2.25 14.75
328 [53] Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-6 26.49 32.49 319 [61] 6.03 18.65
329 [27] Turner County 2-A Division II 2-6 26.15 38.94 258 [4] 4.85 17.82
330 [33] McNair 4-A Division I 2-7 25.23 37.23 283 [23] 5.25 19.13
331 [49] Windsor Forest 3-AAA 3-6 25.18 39.82 242 [41] 5.22 19.16
332 [34] Fannin County 7-A Division I 5-4 25.07 22.38 387 [41] 4.57 18.62
333 [34] South Atlanta 6-AA 3-6 24.80 31.28 328 [34] 1.56 15.88
334 [53] Midtown 4-AAAA 3-6 24.48 30.47 333 [58] 2.27 16.90
335 [28] Trion 7-A Division II 4-5 24.47 25.78 361 [26] 4.39 19.04
336 [35] Rutland 2-AA 0-9 24.41 47.45 161 [7] 0.74 15.45
337 [51] Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-8 23.96 53.38 95 [43] 1.21 16.37
338 [52] South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-7 23.55 40.60 233 [56] 2.23 17.79
339 [29] Wilkinson County 5-A Division II 3-6 23.20 30.90 330 [15] 7.12 23.03
340 [36] Shaw 1-AA 2-7 23.07 38.77 262 [22] 2.91 18.96
341 [54] Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-8 23.06 54.64 82 [19] 2.47 18.53
342 [13] Tiftarea Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-5 22.60 24.87 371 [9] 1.75 18.27
343 [53] Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 1-7 22.24 56.54 61 [36] 0.78 17.65
344 [21] King's Ridge Christian 5-A Division I # 6-3 22.08 13.89 420 [23] 2.58 19.62
345 [55] Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-8 22.01 50.58 122 [31] 3.98 21.08
346 [37] Redan 6-AA 3-6 21.90 32.08 323 [33] 2.63 19.85
347 [50] Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-7 21.71 34.23 305 [55] 3.21 20.62
348 [38] Therrell 5-AA 1-8 21.58 44.04 194 [10] 0.61 18.15
349 [14] Bethlehem Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-3 21.49 15.78 409 [17] 1.72 19.35
350 [3] Southland Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 6-4 21.46 15.52 411 [1] 4.29 21.95
351 [30] Randolph-Clay 1-A Division II 3-4-1 21.28 19.04 398 [40] 5.03 22.87
352 [31] Washington-Wilkes 8-A Division II 4-5 21.15 29.81 335 [17] 5.23 23.20
353 [56] Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-8 21.12 41.66 223 [57] 1.55 19.55
354 [54] Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-9 20.99 59.82 37 [2] 2.18 20.31
355 [32] Lanier County 2-A Division II 2-7 20.96 32.84 316 [10] 3.53 21.69
356 [15] Pinewood Christian GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4-6 20.89 23.96 375 [10] 1.84 20.06
357 [33] Macon County 6-A Division II 4-5 20.61 15.30 414 [45] 4.47 22.97
358 [16] Calvary Christian GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5-5 20.54 15.52 410 [18] 1.26 19.84
359 [34] Miller County 1-A Division II 3-6 19.86 27.73 350 [22] 4.32 23.57
360 [4] Robert Toombs Academy GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-5 19.70 15.35 413 [2] 1.47 20.89
361 [35] Irwin County 2-A Division II 1-8 19.44 39.03 254 [3] 0.66 20.33
362 [57] Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-8 18.71 54.80 80 [17] 2.05 22.45
363 [36] Dooly County 4-A Division II 1-7 18.13 40.00 238 [2] -0.83 20.16
364 [51] Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-7 18.04 35.14 296 [53] 1.71 22.78
365 [35] Chattooga 7-A Division I 3-6 17.88 24.03 374 [37] 1.20 22.44
366 [58] Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-9 17.86 49.21 138 [33] -4.38 16.88
367 [37] Crawford County 6-A Division II 4-5 17.79 12.65 426 [51] 2.66 23.99
368 [36] Gordon Central 7-A Division I 6-3 17.72 13.07 425 [46] 0.66 22.05
369 [52] Riverdale 5-AAA 1-8 17.58 42.73 211 [33] -4.09 17.44
370 [54] Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-8 17.26 46.43 176 [55] 1.85 23.71
371 [59] Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-9 16.81 46.25 178 [46] -1.13 21.17
372 [22] Providence Christian 8-A Division I # 2-7 16.64 32.43 320 [16] 0.57 23.04
373 [53] West Hall 8-AAA 2-7 15.66 39.18 251 [43] 0.01 23.47
374 [55] North Springs 5-AAAA 1-8 15.63 46.76 173 [40] -2.56 20.93
375 [17] Loganville Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 7-3 15.60 10.43 431 [21] 0.98 24.49
376 [38] Portal 3-A Division II 3-6 15.45 22.35 388 [37] 3.08 26.75
377 [37] Model 6-A Division I 1-8 15.13 38.14 271 [19] 2.16 26.15
378 [54] Fayette County 2-AAA 0-9 14.76 59.40 39 [3] 1.02 25.38
379 [39] Murray County 7-AA 2-7 14.71 34.30 304 [30] -2.86 21.54
380 [38] Dade County 7-A Division I 2-7 14.57 24.49 373 [36] -1.86 22.68
381 [39] Towns County 8-A Division II † 6-3 14.30 7.48 439 [54] 0.77 25.58
382 [39] Towers 4-A Division I 4-5 13.94 22.92 384 [40] -2.94 22.24
383 [60] Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-8 13.54 51.41 110 [28] 0.71 26.29
384 [55] Islands 3-AAA 1-8 13.34 38.77 263 [47] -2.09 23.69
385 [5] Edmund Burke Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 6-4 12.74 7.96 438 [8] -5.28 21.09
386 [55] Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-8 12.21 51.12 116 [47] -0.62 26.28
387 [40] Washington 5-AA 2-7 12.15 38.87 259 [21] -5.49 21.48
388 [40] Greenville 7-A Division II 3-6 12.14 21.41 392 [39] 0.21 27.18
389 [41] Greene County 8-A Division II 2-7 12.14 30.65 331 [16] 2.43 29.41
390 [40] Banks County 8-A Division I 0-9 12.01 41.23 228 [11] -1.83 25.27
391 [56] Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-6 11.48 29.63 337 [59] -3.96 23.67
392 [56] Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-9 11.20 54.14 88 [41] -0.97 26.94
393 [41] Brantley County 1-A Division I 0-9 10.59 46.88 170 [4] -7.40 21.12
394 [18] Lakeview Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5-5 10.57 8.93 436 [23] -3.08 25.46
395 [42] Montgomery County 4-A Division II 1-8 10.51 32.24 322 [12] -1.00 27.60
396 [43] Georgia Military Prep 5-A Division II 4-5 10.43 15.01 416 [47] -4.12 24.57
397 [6] Briarwood Academy GIAA District 4-AA-A 7-3 10.40 5.40 444 [11] -1.82 26.90
398 [57] Northview 5-AAAA 1-8 9.74 41.88 221 [43] -2.82 26.56
399 [41] Salem 6-AA 3-6 9.41 22.57 385 [44] -0.01 29.69
400 [19] Piedmont Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 6-4 9.17 5.75 443 [25] -5.60 24.34
401 [44] Lake Oconee Academy 8-A Division II 2-8 8.68 23.93 376 [32] -10.02 20.41
402 [42] Mount Bethel Christian 5-A Division I † 7-1 8.44 4.49 447 [47] -5.08 25.60
403 [45] Savannah 3-A Division II 1-7 8.21 27.97 349 [21] -6.01 24.90
404 [7] Flint River Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 6-2 8.11 -2.19 453 [14] -2.18 28.83
405 [61] Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-9 6.90 63.49 16 [2] -5.08 27.13
406 [23] Mount Pisgah Christian 5-A Division I # 2-7 6.86 27.70 351 [19] -6.32 25.94
407 [46] Baconton Charter 1-A Division II † 3-5 6.68 9.14 435 [53] -8.25 24.19
408 [43] Coosa 7-A Division I 2-7 6.04 18.35 399 [44] -4.09 28.99
409 [8] Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA District 3-AA-A 5-5 5.64 10.67 430 [6] -5.55 27.92
410 [44] Central (Macon) 2-A Division I 0-9 5.47 40.81 231 [12] -5.08 28.57
411 [1] Lanier Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 6-3 5.39 -2.89 454 [1] -8.20 25.52
412 [42] Butler 4-AA 2-7 5.15 25.20 367 [40] -6.95 27.02
413 [20] Terrell Academy GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 4-6 4.83 14.80 417 [20] -4.49 29.79
414 [47] Hancock Central 5-A Division II 3-6 4.54 13.46 423 [49] -3.44 31.14
415 [56] Groves 3-AAA 0-9 4.29 45.86 180 [21] -1.32 33.52
416 [21] Mount de Sales GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 2-8 4.08 21.95 390 [11] -5.93 29.11
417 [22] Athens Christian GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 4-6 4.06 8.42 437 [24] -8.25 26.80
418 [9] Gatewood School GIAA District 4-AA-A 3-7 3.74 10.14 432 [7] -7.45 27.93
419 [48] Chattahoochee County 6-A Division II 4-5 3.67 5.20 445 [56] -7.94 27.50
420 [57] Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-8 3.22 42.52 215 [35] -8.79 27.10
421 [43] Kendrick 1-AA 4-5 2.56 13.98 418 [47] -8.53 28.03
422 [49] Pelham 1-A Division II 0-9 2.12 37.01 284 [6] -9.18 27.82
423 [50] Glascock County 5-A Division II 2-7 0.91 15.14 415 [46] -5.37 32.84
424 [10] Central Fellowship Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-5 0.78 1.91 450 [12] -8.51 29.83
425 [58] Drew 4-AAAA 0-9 0.19 38.75 264 [50] -4.32 34.61
426 [51] Terrell County 1-A Division II 1-7 -0.29 23.51 379 [34] -11.54 27.86
427 [59] Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA † 2-8 -0.52 13.80 421 [60] -7.79 31.84
428 [52] Claxton 3-A Division II 0-10 -1.70 29.18 340 [18] -11.18 29.64
429 [44] Hardaway 1-AA 1-8 -1.99 26.78 356 [39] -11.01 30.09
430 [23] Riverside Prep GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -2.00 2.95 448 [26] -8.10 33.01
431 [11] Windsor Academy GIAA District 1-AA-A 4-6 -2.23 -0.02 452 [13] -8.51 32.84
432 [24] Tattnall Square GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 0-10 -3.92 32.00 324 [1] -14.90 28.14
433 [58] Stone Mountain 5-AAA † 1-8 -4.06 27.07 354 [59] -10.41 32.76
434 [2] Creekside Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 6-3 -4.07 -14.77 458 [4] -8.49 34.70
435 [25] St. Andrew's School GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 3-7 -5.02 15.42 412 [19] -7.53 36.61
436 [26] Brookwood School GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -5.04 28.35 345 [2] -10.57 33.58
437 [53] Marion County 6-A Division II 0-9 -5.10 24.90 370 [31] -6.10 38.11
438 [59] Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-9 -5.31 43.61 201 [29] -8.12 36.31
439 [60] Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-9 -5.39 41.66 222 [44] -12.52 31.99
440 [12] Thomas Jefferson GIAA District 4-AA-A 1-9 -6.58 11.00 428 [4] -11.33 34.38
441 [45] Josey 4-AA 1-8 -7.44 21.55 391 [45] -12.01 34.54
442 [13] Augusta Prep GIAA District 4-AA-A 2-8 -8.01 6.16 441 [10] -13.46 33.67
443 [14] Rock Springs Christian GIAA District 1-AA-A 5-2 -8.05 -20.82 459 [15] -13.94 33.23
444 [27] King's Academy GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 1-9 -8.75 9.86 433 [22] -9.94 37.92
445 [45] Armuchee 7-A Division I 0-8 -9.35 18.23 402 [45] -14.02 34.45
446 [54] Pataula Charter 1-A Division II † 2-5 -10.13 5.85 442 [55] -13.95 35.29
447 [46] B.E.S.T. Academy 5-A Division I 1-8 -10.47 19.76 396 [43] -19.13 30.46
448 [3] Cherokee Christian GAPPS Region 1-AA 3-5 -10.54 -2.94 455 [2] -9.91 39.74
449 [55] Calhoun County 1-A Division II † 1-6 -13.88 9.56 434 [52] -16.54 36.46
450 [56] Twiggs County 5-A Division II 0-9 -15.78 18.34 401 [41] -13.25 41.65
451 [15] Heritage (Newnan) GIAA District 1-AA-A 1-9 -15.82 6.63 440 [9] -10.69 44.25
452 [24] Walker 5-A Division I # 2-7 -17.35 13.56 422 [24] -14.45 42.02
453 [47] Utopian Academy 4-A Division I 1-8 -18.01 23.10 383 [39] -20.03 37.10
454 [46] Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-9 -25.52 31.01 329 [35] -20.72 43.91
455 [57] Southwest Georgia STEM 1-A Division II † 2-6 -26.94 4.97 446 [57] -15.80 50.26
456 [47] Jordan 1-AA 0-9 -28.25 28.81 342 [37] -17.05 50.33
457 [58] Central (Talbotton) 6-A Division II 0-7 -43.28 16.06 408 [44] -39.06 43.34
458 [61] Cross Keys 5-AAAA † 1-9 -44.44 -3.60 456 [61] -34.65 48.91
459 [4] Skipstone Academy GAPPS Region 1-AA 0-7 -50.45 -12.79 457 [3] -31.25 58.31
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
Rank
Region
Teams
Comp Rating
Avg Rating
1 1-AAAAAA 6 84.32 77.74
2 2-AAAAAA 5 80.59 68.69
3 4-AAAAAA 7 76.44 64.77
4 2-AAAAA 6 75.21 64.88
5 8-AAAAAA 7 70.31 56.80
6 7-AAAAA 7 69.96 55.53
7 5-AAAAAA 7 67.63 62.35
8 7-AAAAAA 8 67.43 55.62
9 3-AAAAA 8 67.02 53.86
10 2-AAA 8 65.97 56.99
11 6-AAAA 5 65.03 57.13
12 3-AAAAAA 8 64.36 51.07
13 8-AAAA 7 64.31 56.14
14 1-AAAA 6 63.03 56.51
15 5-AAAAA 8 63.01 55.04
16 8-AA 4 61.78 47.68
17 6-AAAAAA 8 59.84 53.32
18 6-AAAAA 8 59.33 51.45
19 3-A Division I 3 58.72 53.35
20 3-AAAA 7 58.14 48.77
21 8-AAA 6 57.44 48.52
22 7-AAAA 7 56.24 50.72
23 2-AAAA 10 56.00 50.35
24 1-AAA 6 55.49 49.58
25 1-A Division I 7 55.09 45.89
26 5-AA 5 53.76 41.63
27 4-AAA 8 53.02 43.21
28 4-AAAA 8 52.91 37.15
29 3-AA 5 51.84 47.21
30 2-AA 6 50.92 43.05
31 1-AAAAA 9 50.46 45.19
32 5-AAA 7 50.23 46.67
33 7-AAA 7 49.84 42.75
34 6-AAA 7 49.64 38.12
35 3-AAA 9 48.89 34.38
36 8-AAAAA 7 47.95 38.21
37 4-AAAAA 8 47.16 39.20
38 7-AA 8 46.60 40.18
39 2-A Division I 10 45.82 38.46
40 5-AAAA 9 45.57 37.76
41 1-AA 8 43.47 26.75
42 8-A Division I 5 42.21 34.12
43 6-A Division I 6 42.17 37.38
44 4-A Division I 7 40.58 29.76
45 2-A Division II 6 40.20 33.46
46 5-A Division I 1 38.97 -10.47
47 4-A Division II 7 37.64 31.21
48 7-A Division II 5 37.31 30.11
49 4-AA 6 37.23 21.62
50 6-AA 5 37.08 29.49
51 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 36.66 26.16
52 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 33.58 30.71
53 3-A Division II 9 32.74 25.41
54 8-A Division II 5 31.89 24.73
55 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 5 31.04 21.16
56 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 28.00 20.68
57 7-A Division I 7 26.87 16.47
58 GIAA District 3-AA-A 4 22.19 18.49
59 5-A Division II 6 21.87 11.62
60 1-A Division II 7 21.13 22.31
61 6-A Division II 7 19.30 8.16
62 GIAA District 4-AA-A 6 17.08 8.38
63 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 8 16.66 10.30
64 GIAA District 1-AA-A 5 0.92 -3.44
65 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 -5.04 -14.91 Least likely results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.
Date
Favorite
Underdog
Score
Diff
Prob
Likelihood
09/12 Cherokee Bluff Banks County 24 - 21 39.23 99.2% 0.137
09/05 North Hall East Hall 51 - 49 29.38 97.4% 0.199
08/22 Jones County Woodland (Stockbridge) 16 - 20 19.51 91.7% 0.206
10/24 Locust Grove Union Grove 18 - 14 33.15 98.4% 0.209
09/26 Douglas County Columbia 6 - 0 38.69 99.2% 0.212
09/26 Warner Robins Wayne County 10 - 32 11.21 79.9% 0.219
09/19 Briarwood Academy Windsor Academy 15 - 34 11.59 80.7% 0.219
09/19 Sequoyah River Ridge 21 - 28 15.59 87.2% 0.226
09/12 Fitzgerald Brooks County 3 - 21 11.36 80.2% 0.227
09/12 Monroe Area Walnut Grove 14 - 24 13.57 84.2% 0.230
10/03 Jasper County McNair 21 - 18 27.85 96.9% 0.238
09/05 Glynn Academy Bradwell Institute 28 - 35 13.87 84.7% 0.254
08/22 Mill Creek Norcross 28 - 45 9.78 77.0% 0.263
09/05 Calvary Day Southeast Bulloch 28 - 24 27.31 96.7% 0.270
09/05 East Forsyth Chestatee 20 - 26 13.34 83.8% 0.275 Highest-rated matchups
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
Game Rating
Date
Team
Opponent
Score
Diff
Prob
91.50 09/05 Hughes Douglas County 44 - 31 10.18 77.8%
91.47 09/12 Buford Douglas County 34 - 26 11.97 81.4%
91.47 10/31 Carrollton Douglas County - 8.94 75.1%
90.06 09/05 Buford Roswell 65 - 21 13.31 83.8%
89.90 08/16 North Gwinnett Douglas County 7 - 21 1.44 54.4%
87.90 10/31 Lowndes Valdosta - 11.70 80.9%
87.47 09/12 Carrollton Gainesville 43 - 21 11.91 81.3%
86.98 08/29 Carrollton Rome 28 - 21 12.38 82.2%
86.84 08/15 Creekside Rome 48 - 28 14.68 85.9%
86.59 09/26 Lowndes Colquitt County 31 - 14 13.93 84.8%
86.58 08/29 North Gwinnett Colquitt County 21 - 7 7.25 71.0%
86.35 10/24 Roswell Gainesville 37 - 35 2.66 58.1%
85.04 10/03 Colquitt County Valdosta 18 - 17 0.88 52.7%
82.58 10/03 McEachern Harrison 48 - 21 11.18 79.9%
81.81 10/10 Gainesville Milton 28 - 16 3.87 61.7%