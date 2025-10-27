AJC Varsity

Maxwell summary after Week 11: Lincoln County squeezes past Bowdon to claim top spot in Class A Div II

Harrison jumps into 6A top 10 after defeated of Hillgrove.
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 11 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
The Maxwell Ratings have been updated for Week 11 of the Georgia high school football season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Throughout the 2025 Georgia high school football season, the Maxwell Ratings will rank the 459 teams of the Georgia High School Association, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on-field results. The ratings do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA football ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight, and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

RELATED
High school football rankings: Unranked teams rewarded for beating top-10s

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 1,908 of 2,031 total games including 0 tie(s) (93.94%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.65 points and all game margins within 12.51 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Home advantage: 1.04

By class

AAAAAA AAAAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Grayson9-0 105.951(1)Hughes9-098.39
2(3)Buford9-0 100.172(2)Thomas County Central9-095.07
3(4)Lowndes9-0 97.363(4)Roswell8-187.90
4(2)Carrollton9-0 97.154(3)Gainesville8-284.20
5(5)McEachern9-0 91.525(5)Rome7-283.74
6(6)North Gwinnett8-1 90.696(6)Milton7-279.30
7(7)Douglas County7-2 89.247(8)Lee County7-277.91
8(8)Valdosta8-1 84.638(7)Houston County8-177.12
9(9)Colquitt County7-2 84.479(9)Sequoyah8-174.51
10(18)Harrison8-1 79.3010(11)Jackson County8-172.14
11(11)Newton6-3 79.1511(14)Newnan7-269.81
12(12)Mill Creek7-2 76.1812(13)Woodward Academy7-268.98
13(10)Hillgrove7-2 76.0313(18)Lovejoy8-168.09
14(14)North Cobb6-3 74.4314(10)Northgate7-267.71
15(17)Brookwood7-2 72.7615(15)Sprayberry8-167.36



AAAA AAA
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Creekside9-099.451(1)Sandy Creek9-081.47
2(3)Cartersville10-083.892(2)Troup9-079.61
3(2)North Oconee9-083.803(3)Jefferson8-174.46
4(5)Central (Carrollton)9-078.624(5)Jenkins8-173.46
5(4)Benedictine6-278.065(4)LaGrange7-271.16
6(6)Marist8-174.426(7)North Hall9-068.16
7(9)Kell8-273.607(9)Calhoun7-267.03
8(11)Blessed Trinity6-369.758(8)Douglass7-265.11
9(10)Cambridge7-267.399(11)West Laurens9-064.94
10(8)Cass8-267.2910(6)Peach County8-164.61
11(12)Eastside6-466.0311(12)Cairo7-263.32
12(7)Ware County7-264.1412(10)Westside (Augusta)9-062.74
13(13)Southwest DeKalb7-263.6413(16)Monroe Area7-258.49
14(16)Stockbridge7-263.4014(17)Stephenson8-158.44
15(14)Locust Grove8-163.1015(13)Mary Persons5-458.23



AA A Divison I
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Carver (Columbus)9-075.551(1)Toombs County8-170.02
2(2)Carver (Atlanta)10-070.872(2)Worth County10-068.99
3(3)Sumter County8-170.033(3)Thomasville6-362.85
4(4)Morgan County9-064.524(7)Northeast7-257.88
5(5)Hapeville Charter5-461.925(4)Swainsboro8-257.72
6(6)Rockmart8-159.746(6)Fitzgerald6-357.62
7(10)Callaway7-257.867(5)Heard County9-055.74
8(9)Pierce County8-156.408(8)Dublin7-254.57
9(8)Appling County6-355.799(9)Jasper County9-054.12
10(7)North Murray9-055.7010(10)Bleckley County7-252.90
11(11)Thomson6-355.6211(13)Lamar County9-052.15
12(12)Burke County7-251.7312(12)Jeff Davis7-250.68
13(16)Columbia3-651.5913(11)Dodge County7-248.45
14(13)Crisp County3-650.5114(14)Rabun County7-245.03
15(15)Laney7-250.1915(15)Pepperell6-343.51



A Division II Smaller Private
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(2)Lincoln County9-054.621(1)Hebron Christian7-177.72
2(1)Bowdon7-253.802(2)Fellowship Christian7-171.03
3(3)Clinch County9-051.733(3)Calvary Day8-167.89
4(4)Wheeler County9-050.214(4)Prince Avenue Christian7-261.51
5(6)Screven County9-048.215(6)Savannah Christian6-360.97
6(7)Brooks County4-547.296(5)Athens Academy9-156.41
7(5)Johnson County9-046.447(9)Greater Atlanta Christian7-255.38
8(8)Early County7-245.028(7)Holy Innocents6-354.82
9(9)Wilcox County6-341.459(8)Aquinas6-353.54
10(10)Emanuel County Institute7-241.0810(12)Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)3-653.34
11(13)Hawkinsville7-238.8111(10)Whitefield Academy8-153.12
12(12)Seminole County7-137.0512(11)Landmark Christian8-147.97
13(11)Taylor County7-236.7113(13)Lovett5-447.04
14(14)Charlton County4-535.2114(14)Wesleyan6-346.46
15(15)Atkinson County8-133.8715(16)Christian Heritage6-337.45



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA-A
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)John Milledge Academy8-151.021(1)Brentwood School9-137.97
2(2)Deerfield-Windsor10-047.312(2)Southwest Georgia Academy7-327.17
3(3)Stratford Academy8-241.133(3)Southland Academy6-421.46
4(4)First Presbyterian7-338.484(4)Robert Toombs Academy5-519.70
5(6)Brookstone8-238.465(5)Edmund Burke Academy6-412.74



GAPPS
Rank L/W Team Rec Rating
1(1)Lanier Christian6-35.39
2(2)Creekside Christian6-3-4.07
3(3)Cherokee Christian3-5-10.54
4(4)Skipstone Academy0-7-50.45



RELATED
Chattahoochee County football coach Mike Nash dies

All-class

Classification rankings are shown in brackets. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Grayson4-AAAAAA9-0105.9557.5951 [29]46.63-20.21
2 [2]Buford8-AAAAAA9-0100.1761.7521 [17]43.45-17.60
3 [1]Creekside4-AAAA9-099.4536.72288 [53]47.62-12.72
4 [1]Hughes3-AAAAA9-098.3952.07107 [26]46.29-12.99
5 [3]Lowndes1-AAAAAA9-097.3665.8010 [10]42.53-15.72
6 [4]Carrollton2-AAAAAA9-097.1560.6431 [22]43.45-14.58
7 [2]Thomas County Central2-AAAAA9-095.0754.9679 [16]38.69-17.26
8 [5]McEachern3-AAAAAA9-091.5257.0955 [31]36.83-15.57
9 [6]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA8-190.6961.4526 [19]35.62-15.95
10 [7]Douglas County2-AAAAAA7-289.2470.995 [5]36.23-13.90
11 [3]Roswell7-AAAAA8-187.9058.7245 [10]39.77-9.01
12 [8]Valdosta1-AAAAAA8-184.6357.8850 [28]36.52-9.00
13 [9]Colquitt County1-AAAAAA7-284.4774.863 [3]33.75-11.61
14 [4]Gainesville7-AAAAA8-284.2060.3135 [7]35.75-9.34
15 [2]Cartersville7-AAAA10-083.8951.14114 [23]39.35-5.43
16 [3]North Oconee8-AAAA9-083.8052.8398 [17]30.98-13.71
17 [5]Rome5-AAAAA7-283.7464.8312 [1]35.43-9.19
18 [1]Sandy Creek2-AAA9-081.4750.34125 [10]32.30-10.05
19 [2]Troup2-AAA9-079.6149.40136 [14]37.48-3.02
20 [10]Harrison3-AAAAAA8-179.3050.59121 [50]33.97-6.21
21 [6]Milton7-AAAAA7-279.3054.4686 [20]29.45-10.73
22 [11]Newton4-AAAAAA6-379.1561.0427 [20]33.88-6.15
23 [4]Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA9-078.6247.94155 [37]33.62-5.88
24 [5]Benedictine1-AAAA6-278.0661.4624 [1]32.99-5.96
25 [7]Lee County2-AAAAA7-277.9161.7222 [5]34.74-4.05
26 [1]Hebron Christian8-AA #7-177.7256.0066 [2]34.67-3.93
27 [8]Houston County2-AAAAA8-177.1259.5838 [9]31.54-6.46
28 [12]Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-276.1856.9457 [32]31.26-5.80
29 [13]Hillgrove3-AAAAAA7-276.0350.43124 [51]29.88-7.03
30 [1]Carver (Columbus)1-AA9-075.5529.42338 [36]28.45-7.98
31 [9]Sequoyah6-AAAAA8-174.5151.49109 [27]29.98-5.41
32 [3]Jefferson8-AAA8-174.4654.0691 [7]27.50-7.85
33 [14]North Cobb5-AAAAAA6-374.4366.459 [9]29.78-5.54
34 [6]Marist5-AAAA8-174.4239.51247 [46]27.51-7.79
35 [7]Kell6-AAAA8-273.6058.8744 [5]29.35-5.13
36 [4]Jenkins3-AAA8-173.4642.57213 [34]33.94-0.40
37 [15]Brookwood7-AAAAAA7-272.7655.2476 [40]29.56-4.08
38 [16]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-372.5664.1213 [12]25.32-8.12
39 [17]Archer4-AAAAAA6-372.3160.6232 [23]30.14-3.05
40 [10]Jackson County8-AAAAA8-172.1443.63199 [51]27.09-5.93
41 [18]Marietta5-AAAAAA5-471.7468.257 [7]28.85-3.77
42 [5]LaGrange2-AAA7-271.1655.5770 [5]26.98-5.06
43 [19]North Paulding5-AAAAAA7-271.1060.8829 [21]29.60-2.39
44 [2]Fellowship Christian5-A Division I #7-171.0339.28248 [10]28.16-3.75
45 [2]Carver (Atlanta)5-AA10-070.8741.14229 [15]26.47-5.29
46 [20]Collins Hill8-AAAAAA5-470.4265.4011 [11]23.41-7.89
47 [3]Sumter County1-AA8-170.0328.39344 [38]25.24-5.68
48 [1]Toombs County3-A Division I8-170.0241.48225 [9]29.69-1.21
49 [11]Newnan3-AAAAA7-269.8152.32105 [24]29.62-1.08
50 [8]Blessed Trinity6-AAAA6-369.7555.5272 [12]24.33-6.30
51 [21]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA6-369.6660.5134 [24]28.57-1.98
52 [22]Westlake2-AAAAAA4-669.3369.326 [6]27.84-2.37
53 [2]Worth County1-A Division I10-068.9936.33293 [25]29.58-0.30
54 [12]Woodward Academy4-AAAAA7-268.9851.13115 [30]26.24-3.62
55 [23]West Forsyth6-AAAAAA7-268.8856.6960 [35]28.46-1.30
56 [6]North Hall6-AAA9-068.1638.85260 [46]30.081.04
57 [13]Lovejoy3-AAAAA8-168.0943.97195 [50]25.69-3.28
58 [3]Calvary Day3-AAA #8-167.8933.16311 [14]28.32-0.45
59 [24]Walton5-AAAAAA5-567.8067.638 [8]26.47-2.21
60 [14]Northgate3-AAAAA7-267.7150.27126 [32]23.39-5.20
61 [25]Norcross7-AAAAAA6-367.4456.8759 [34]24.66-3.66
62 [9]Cambridge6-AAAA7-267.3948.71144 [33]27.41-0.86
63 [15]Sprayberry6-AAAAA8-167.3646.63175 [45]28.810.56
64 [10]Cass7-AAAA8-267.2948.86142 [32]26.80-1.37
65 [7]Calhoun7-AAA7-267.0350.16128 [11]27.83-0.08
66 [16]New Manchester5-AAAAA7-166.7942.76210 [54]24.52-3.15
67 [26]Camden County1-AAAAAA5-466.6179.991 [1]29.502.00
68 [11]Eastside8-AAAA6-466.0355.3375 [13]25.35-1.57
69 [27]Denmark6-AAAAAA6-365.2255.6269 [38]22.63-3.47
70 [8]Douglass5-AAA7-265.1148.73143 [16]22.67-3.32
71 [17]East Paulding5-AAAAA6-365.0154.1189 [21]25.47-0.43
72 [9]West Laurens4-AAA9-064.9436.89285 [51]26.630.81
73 [10]Peach County1-AAA8-164.6144.95189 [23]26.240.74
74 [4]Morgan County2-AA9-064.5233.31310 [31]29.654.25
75 [12]Ware County1-AAAA7-264.1454.3687 [14]25.790.77
76 [28]East Coweta2-AAAAAA2-763.7875.022 [2]27.963.30
77 [13]Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA7-263.6439.26250 [48]24.37-0.15
78 [14]Stockbridge2-AAAA7-263.4049.79132 [29]25.501.21
79 [11]Cairo1-AAA7-263.3255.0678 [6]24.350.14
80 [29]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-463.2662.7220 [16]19.48-4.66
81 [15]Locust Grove2-AAAA8-163.1046.39177 [41]23.31-0.68
82 [18]Lanier7-AAAAA5-463.0754.0790 [22]24.530.58
83 [3]Thomasville1-A Division I6-362.8548.17152 [2]26.843.10
84 [12]Westside (Augusta)4-AAA9-062.7432.91314 [58]20.69-2.93
85 [16]Ola2-AAAA7-262.6749.91131 [28]22.15-1.40
86 [5]Hapeville Charter5-AA5-461.9254.6283 [3]19.64-3.16
87 [17]Griffin3-AAAA6-361.8653.6492 [15]24.351.60
88 [18]Jonesboro3-AAAA5-461.8649.14140 [31]21.07-1.67
89 [4]Prince Avenue Christian8-AA #7-261.5145.47183 [6]27.074.68
90 [5]Savannah Christian3-A Division I #6-360.9749.15139 [4]24.943.09
91 [19]Brunswick1-AAAAA7-260.9645.66182 [47]23.411.57
92 [30]Tift County1-AAAAAA3-660.8273.644 [4]26.955.24
93 [31]Lambert6-AAAAAA5-460.8157.9349 [27]25.954.25
94 [32]North Atlanta6-AAAAAA5-460.5653.4593 [42]21.840.40
95 [19]Flowery Branch8-AAAA6-360.4956.2563 [9]24.483.11
96 [33]Parkview7-AAAAAA3-659.8563.7015 [14]24.794.06
97 [6]Rockmart7-AA8-159.7439.89240 [18]24.353.72
98 [34]North Forsyth6-AAAAAA5-459.4156.8858 [33]19.79-0.51
99 [35]Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-658.8664.0014 [13]23.573.83
100 [13]Monroe Area8-AAA7-258.4942.79209 [32]21.752.37
101 [14]Stephenson5-AAA8-158.4440.66232 [39]22.873.55
102 [20]Madison County8-AAAA6-358.4351.38111 [21]23.584.27
103 [21]Perry1-AAAA4-558.2858.1246 [6]20.070.91
104 [15]Mary Persons2-AAA5-458.2349.34137 [15]21.502.38
105 [4]Northeast2-A Division I7-257.8839.83241 [13]17.99-0.78
106 [20]River Ridge6-AAAAA6-357.8851.28113 [29]17.97-0.79
107 [7]Callaway2-AA7-257.8639.59245 [19]19.170.42
108 [21]Effingham County1-AAAAA7-257.7546.93168 [42]24.305.67
109 [5]Swainsboro3-A Division I8-257.7248.40148 [1]20.541.93
110 [6]Fitzgerald1-A Division I6-357.6242.89208 [7]17.72-0.78
111 [16]Harlem4-AAA7-257.5743.83196 [27]17.87-0.59
112 [22]Creekview6-AAAAA5-457.2152.63102 [23]20.652.55
113 [22]Lithonia5-AAAA7-257.1838.83261 [49]21.022.95
114 [23]Hampton2-AAAA6-357.0350.52123 [25]20.582.67
115 [23]Coffee2-AAAAA4-556.6955.8168 [14]21.203.63
116 [24]Jones County2-AAAA6-356.6047.75157 [38]22.164.68
117 [6]Athens Academy8-A Division I #9-156.4135.09297 [13]24.317.02
118 [8]Pierce County3-AA8-156.4037.54280 [26]20.192.91
119 [17]North Clayton5-AAA7-256.2539.71243 [42]23.025.89
120 [24]Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-555.8660.5933 [6]19.753.01
121 [36]Dacula8-AAAAAA4-555.8455.5273 [39]23.596.87
122 [9]Appling County3-AA6-355.7945.41184 [9]20.854.17
123 [7]Heard County6-A Division I9-055.7428.30347 [34]19.753.13
124 [10]North Murray7-AA9-055.7037.27282 [27]20.033.45
125 [11]Thomson4-AA6-355.6232.66318 [32]20.844.34
126 [7]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA #7-255.3843.17205 [7]22.346.08
127 [8]Holy Innocents5-AA #6-354.8240.26235 [9]18.632.93
128 [1]Lincoln County8-A Division II9-054.6225.67363 [28]19.644.13
129 [8]Dublin2-A Division I7-254.5737.70276 [22]19.183.73
130 [9]Jasper County4-A Division I9-054.1223.13382 [38]18.013.01
131 [25]Seckinger7-AAAAA5-453.8247.99154 [37]20.475.76
132 [2]Bowdon7-A Division II7-253.8036.86287 [7]21.286.60
133 [18]Whitewater2-AAA4-553.7857.3153 [4]23.328.65
134 [9]Aquinas4-AAA #6-353.5442.54214 [8]20.456.02
135 [10]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA #3-653.3457.9448 [1]20.506.27
136 [25]Tucker5-AAAA6-353.2436.89286 [52]20.115.99
137 [26]Glynn Academy1-AAAAA5-453.1847.92156 [38]20.916.84
138 [11]Whitefield Academy5-A Division I #8-153.1226.51358 [20]21.407.40
139 [10]Bleckley County2-A Division I7-252.9038.96257 [17]20.426.64
140 [26]Hiram7-AAAA5-552.8655.5571 [11]18.745.00
141 [19]Westover1-AAA6-252.4846.09179 [20]19.185.81
142 [20]Oconee County8-AAA6-352.4746.92169 [18]16.783.43
143 [27]Warner Robins1-AAAA5-452.3453.4194 [16]20.156.93
144 [21]Cherokee Bluff8-AAA5-452.2744.49191 [25]19.566.40
145 [11]Lamar County4-A Division I9-052.1525.96360 [35]13.960.92
146 [27]Shiloh4-AAAAA5-452.0245.30186 [48]15.712.81
147 [28]Habersham Central8-AAAAA7-251.8637.97272 [59]17.805.06
148 [3]Clinch County2-A Division II9-051.7332.34321 [11]16.674.06
149 [12]Burke County4-AA7-251.7324.72372 [42]19.026.41
150 [13]Columbia6-AA3-651.5961.4823 [1]15.943.47
151 [29]Woodstock6-AAAAA6-351.5443.04206 [53]16.794.37
152 [37]Duluth7-AAAAAA4-551.1249.50134 [52]20.128.12
153 [22]Pickens6-AAA7-251.0838.99256 [45]18.396.43
154 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-151.0228.00348 [4]17.005.09
155 [38]Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-450.7752.65101 [45]20.258.60
156 [12]Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-250.6837.91274 [20]17.415.85
157 [39]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-450.6651.04117 [48]18.456.90
158 [28]Eagle's Landing2-AAAA5-450.6150.95118 [24]17.926.43
159 [14]Crisp County3-AA3-650.5153.1096 [5]17.956.55
160 [23]Upson-Lee2-AAA5-450.3649.96130 [12]15.534.28
161 [4]Wheeler County4-A Division II9-050.2123.77378 [33]18.847.74
162 [15]Laney4-AA7-250.1923.81377 [43]17.065.98
163 [30]South Paulding5-AAAAA3-650.1460.0036 [8]19.828.80
164 [31]Statesboro1-AAAAA7-249.8542.72212 [55]18.447.71
165 [24]Richmond Academy4-AAA4-549.7344.81190 [24]17.777.15
166 [25]Northwest Whitfield7-AAA7-349.5537.62278 [50]18.397.96
167 [16]Stephens County8-AA4-549.5154.4985 [4]17.136.74
168 [29]M.L. King4-AAAA8-149.4132.94313 [56]15.645.34
169 [17]Hart County8-AA3-649.2855.3874 [2]14.544.37
170 [18]Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA6-348.8340.52234 [16]18.108.38
171 [13]Dodge County2-A Division I7-248.4534.87301 [27]18.018.68
172 [5]Screven County3-A Division II9-048.2122.06389 [38]14.365.26
173 [40]Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-648.0359.1441 [25]15.356.44
174 [26]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA6-348.0242.94207 [31]14.775.87
175 [12]Landmark Christian5-A Division I #8-147.9719.87395 [22]15.186.33
176 [41]Etowah5-AAAAAA3-747.7457.5252 [30]19.0710.44
177 [19]Franklin County8-AA6-347.5135.68294 [28]13.675.27
178 [2]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA10-047.3116.91407 [16]12.494.29
179 [6]Brooks County2-A Division II4-547.2947.30163 [1]13.104.93
180 [13]Lovett5-AA #5-447.0445.71181 [5]11.984.05
181 [32]Lassiter6-AAAAA5-446.7942.30217 [56]18.1910.52
182 [27]Spalding2-AAA2-846.5960.9428 [1]11.634.16
183 [14]Wesleyan5-A Division I #6-346.4632.67317 [15]15.227.88
184 [7]Johnson County5-A Division II9-046.4413.42424 [50]16.359.03
185 [28]Luella5-AAA4-546.2449.48135 [13]14.497.36
186 [29]Beach3-AAA5-346.2236.44292 [52]13.456.34
187 [30]Lumpkin County6-AAA5-446.1740.84230 [38]16.089.02
188 [30]New Hampstead1-AAAA2-746.1656.0067 [10]15.608.55
189 [31]Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-445.9641.44226 [45]14.337.49
190 [33]Veterans2-AAAAA2-745.9062.9818 [4]14.587.80
191 [20]Cook3-AA5-445.8043.73197 [11]14.527.84
192 [21]Ringgold7-AA6-345.7138.55265 [23]14.768.16
193 [32]Mays4-AAAA4-545.6552.59103 [19]12.405.87
194 [31]Long County3-AAA6-345.1939.01255 [44]18.0712.00
195 [14]Rabun County8-A Division I7-245.0333.06312 [30]16.4510.53
196 [33]McDonough2-AAAA3-645.0250.23127 [26]12.997.08
197 [8]Early County1-A Division II7-245.0229.06341 [19]14.598.68
198 [42]Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-944.7561.4525 [18]17.1611.53
199 [34]Allatoona7-AAAA3-744.6851.33112 [22]15.039.46
200 [22]East Jackson8-AA5-444.4047.05166 [8]15.189.89
201 [35]East Forsyth8-AAAA5-444.3248.38149 [35]11.726.51
202 [32]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-544.2142.32216 [36]14.129.03
203 [43]Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-744.1956.1464 [37]13.568.49
204 [33]Liberty County3-AAA7-244.1333.73307 [56]12.197.17
205 [34]Dutchtown3-AAAAA3-644.0556.0265 [13]14.129.19
206 [44]Campbell3-AAAAAA5-443.6548.46147 [53]13.368.83
207 [45]Paulding County3-AAAAAA4-543.6551.56108 [46]14.179.64
208 [15]Pepperell6-A Division I6-343.5134.88300 [26]15.6111.22
209 [16]Gordon Lee7-A Division I8-143.3520.73393 [42]15.2411.00
210 [34]Baldwin4-AAA3-643.1946.77172 [19]17.8413.76
211 [35]Gilmer7-AAA5-443.0942.23219 [37]16.5312.56
212 [36]Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-642.9550.02129 [27]12.058.22
213 [37]Dalton7-AAAA2-742.8857.2154 [7]18.5814.82
214 [36]Monroe1-AAA3-642.8050.79119 [9]11.998.31
215 [17]Social Circle4-A Division I5-442.6234.72302 [28]15.7812.27
216 [35]Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-542.4547.74158 [39]13.9810.64
217 [38]St. Pius X5-AAAA6-442.4236.50291 [54]13.249.94
218 [18]Haralson County6-A Division I7-342.0229.90334 [33]12.679.77
219 [19]Elbert County8-A Division I4-541.6739.64244 [14]11.408.84
220 [23]Jackson2-AA3-641.6443.68198 [12]14.5312.01
221 [24]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-441.6138.47267 [25]12.8610.37
222 [36]South Effingham1-AAAAA4-541.4746.71174 [44]10.508.14
223 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II6-341.4531.69326 [14]13.8111.47
224 [37]Decatur4-AAAAA3-641.3648.90141 [34]10.378.13
225 [3]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA8-241.1325.63364 [7]13.7111.70
226 [37]Dougherty1-AAA2-741.0952.71100 [8]14.3512.37
227 [10]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II7-241.0826.51357 [25]13.3311.36
228 [20]Washington County2-A Division I4-541.0539.58246 [15]12.4310.50
229 [38]Dunwoody4-AAAAA5-441.0437.65277 [60]12.0110.08
230 [39]McIntosh3-AAAAA3-641.0354.7081 [18]8.286.36
231 [25]Spencer1-AA5-440.8834.99298 [29]13.6111.85
232 [38]Dawson County6-AAA4-540.8434.88299 [54]12.4510.73
233 [39]Harris County3-AAAA4-640.5552.8099 [18]10.779.34
234 [40]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-740.4458.9043 [4]10.719.38
235 [39]Adairsville7-AAA4-540.1344.22192 [26]11.4010.38
236 [41]Wayne County1-AAAA1-840.1059.3040 [3]12.4411.46
237 [40]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-540.0140.21236 [58]15.2014.30
238 [26]Miller Grove6-AA8-239.7725.10368 [41]10.7510.09
239 [41]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-739.6852.27106 [25]16.0015.43
240 [42]Alexander5-AAAAA2-739.5455.2077 [15]11.7711.34
241 [40]Southeast Bulloch3-AAA4-539.5437.93273 [49]11.6211.19
242 [43]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-739.5257.9947 [11]11.9411.54
243 [27]Sonoraville7-AA5-539.3138.54266 [24]15.1114.92
244 [21]Oglethorpe County8-A Division I5-438.9538.26270 [18]10.2010.37
245 [41]Cedar Grove5-AAA4-538.8944.98187 [22]12.4312.65
246 [11]Hawkinsville4-A Division II7-238.8125.39365 [29]11.5411.84
247 [28]Westside (Macon)2-AA3-638.5247.56160 [6]11.5412.14
248 [4]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA7-338.4824.95369 [8]11.0611.69
249 [5]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA8-238.4628.32346 [3]10.6311.28
250 [22]Putnam County4-A Division I5-538.2933.89306 [29]11.3212.15
251 [44]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-638.2846.97167 [41]14.5015.33
252 [42]Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-738.0749.66133 [30]12.3913.43
253 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A9-137.9710.90429 [5]14.6015.75
254 [23]ACE Charter2-A Division I5-437.9636.53289 [24]11.9513.10
255 [24]Bacon County1-A Division I4-537.8744.98188 [5]10.3711.62
256 [43]Maynard Jackson4-AAAA6-337.8232.90315 [57]10.8112.11
257 [42]East Hall8-AAA3-637.7439.92239 [40]16.0017.37
258 [15]Christian Heritage7-A Division I #6-337.4529.35339 [18]11.7713.43
259 [12]Seminole County1-A Division II7-137.0516.91406 [43]10.8412.90
260 [16]North Cobb Christian7-AA #4-537.0437.47281 [11]13.8915.98
261 [45]Evans1-AAAAA2-736.8048.36151 [36]10.2712.58
262 [25]Bremen6-A Division I4-536.7431.49327 [31]8.4010.77
263 [13]Taylor County6-A Division II7-236.7113.90419 [48]11.2413.64
264 [46]Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-936.5863.2517 [3]4.977.50
265 [6]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA6-336.0920.48394 [12]12.8015.82
266 [17]Savannah Country Day3-A Division I #3-636.0854.5384 [3]9.3812.42
267 [44]Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-636.0448.38150 [36]8.0811.15
268 [43]White County6-AAA2-735.9548.10153 [17]8.7911.95
269 [14]Charlton County2-A Division II4-535.2137.61279 [5]15.1419.04
270 [47]Chamblee4-AAAAA3-635.2043.59202 [52]10.3214.24
271 [48]Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-734.8847.13165 [40]11.2415.47
272 [45]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-734.5848.59145 [34]11.8116.35
273 [46]Centennial6-AAAA5-434.5038.34268 [51]8.9513.56
274 [46]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA1-834.3953.0797 [44]10.2314.95
275 [44]Hephzibah4-AAA3-734.3243.62200 [28]9.5414.34
276 [7]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA7-334.3026.49359 [6]8.3613.18
277 [47]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-933.9657.0656 [8]5.8411.00
278 [47]Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-833.9459.1142 [26]11.0616.24
279 [15]Atkinson County2-A Division II †8-133.872.43449 [58]13.5918.84
280 [8]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA8-233.8017.69403 [14]12.0417.35
281 [48]Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-633.6350.69120 [49]9.8215.31
282 [49]Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA1-933.5046.80171 [43]9.1414.75
283 [45]Bainbridge1-AAA0-933.2060.6430 [2]8.0513.97
284 [49]South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-733.1247.38162 [54]10.8016.79
285 [9]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA7-333.0519.15397 [13]7.8213.89
286 [26]Commerce8-A Division I1-832.9243.29203 [6]9.2015.40
287 [27]East Laurens2-A Division I3-632.8337.81275 [21]6.4112.70
288 [28]Berrien1-A Division I3-632.6741.25227 [10]11.2217.66
289 [16]Treutlen4-A Division II6-332.3425.29366 [30]5.9012.67
290 [29]Vidalia3-A Division I1-832.3047.23164 [3]7.1413.95
291 [10]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA10-032.261.05451 [27]8.9015.75
292 [29]Columbus1-AA7-232.1518.34400 [46]5.0111.98
293 [48]Cedartown7-AAAA2-832.0947.69159 [39]7.0814.11
294 [50]Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-932.0962.8119 [15]10.0617.09
295 [50]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-631.7244.11193 [49]9.3016.70
296 [30]Pike County2-AA3-631.3641.53224 [14]7.0214.78
297 [49]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA2-731.3345.33185 [42]10.5318.31
298 [30]Temple6-A Division I5-431.1730.58332 [32]9.2317.18
299 [17]Mitchell County1-A Division II5-331.1223.35380 [35]8.4516.45
300 [50]Union Grove2-AAAA0-930.9952.48104 [20]6.8114.94
301 [18]Manchester7-A Division II3-530.8935.48295 [8]9.1117.34
302 [19]Bryan County3-A Division II5-430.5326.97355 [24]5.8714.46
303 [11]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-530.5227.39352 [5]7.1715.76
304 [20]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-430.1525.74362 [27]4.6213.59
305 [46]Chestatee6-AAA3-629.9538.27269 [48]9.1418.30
306 [47]Howard4-AAA2-729.9343.22204 [30]11.3420.53
307 [21]Jenkins County3-A Division II5-429.7827.36353 [23]8.1017.43
308 [48]LaFayette7-AAA4-529.7633.64308 [57]5.4314.79
309 [12]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA6-429.7117.51404 [15]7.6517.05
310 [51]Pope6-AAAAA0-929.6756.5062 [12]6.7416.19
311 [22]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-329.2522.49386 [36]6.9216.78
312 [18]Mount Vernon5-A Division I #4-529.1229.75336 [17]6.8416.84
313 [31]Union County7-AA2-729.0140.07237 [17]5.8515.95
314 [51]Druid Hills5-AAAA4-528.9634.61303 [55]5.5115.66
315 [52]Pace Academy4-AAAA3-628.7439.26249 [47]3.3113.69
316 [32]Coahulla Creek7-AA2-728.4339.09252 [20]5.2515.94
317 [19]Darlington6-A Division I #3-628.1136.51290 [12]9.3320.34
318 [33]Tattnall County3-AA2-827.5642.29218 [13]7.2318.79
319 [2]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A7-327.1712.54427 [3]5.7817.72
320 [20]Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I #5-427.0923.31381 [21]5.9718.00
321 [23]Warren County8-A Division II4-527.0531.80325 [13]3.7215.78
322 [24]Metter3-A Division II4-527.0228.49343 [20]3.3015.40
323 [25]Telfair County4-A Division II3-727.0033.51309 [9]4.3716.48
324 [31]Jefferson County2-A Division I2-726.7942.15220 [8]4.3616.69
325 [26]Schley County6-A Division II6-426.7317.07405 [42]4.3616.75
326 [32]Southwest2-A Division I2-726.6739.08253 [16]4.6417.09
327 [52]Riverwood6-AAAAA1-826.6148.49146 [35]2.2514.75
328 [53]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-626.4932.49319 [61]6.0318.65
329 [27]Turner County2-A Division II2-626.1538.94258 [4]4.8517.82
330 [33]McNair4-A Division I2-725.2337.23283 [23]5.2519.13
331 [49]Windsor Forest3-AAA3-625.1839.82242 [41]5.2219.16
332 [34]Fannin County7-A Division I5-425.0722.38387 [41]4.5718.62
333 [34]South Atlanta6-AA3-624.8031.28328 [34]1.5615.88
334 [53]Midtown4-AAAA3-624.4830.47333 [58]2.2716.90
335 [28]Trion7-A Division II4-524.4725.78361 [26]4.3919.04
336 [35]Rutland2-AA0-924.4147.45161 [7]0.7415.45
337 [51]Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-823.9653.3895 [43]1.2116.37
338 [52]South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-723.5540.60233 [56]2.2317.79
339 [29]Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-623.2030.90330 [15]7.1223.03
340 [36]Shaw1-AA2-723.0738.77262 [22]2.9118.96
341 [54]Banneker3-AAAAA1-823.0654.6482 [19]2.4718.53
342 [13]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-522.6024.87371 [9]1.7518.27
343 [53]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA1-722.2456.5461 [36]0.7817.65
344 [21]King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I #6-322.0813.89420 [23]2.5819.62
345 [55]Alcovy8-AAAAA1-822.0150.58122 [31]3.9821.08
346 [37]Redan6-AA3-621.9032.08323 [33]2.6319.85
347 [50]Ridgeland7-AAA2-721.7134.23305 [55]3.2120.62
348 [38]Therrell5-AA1-821.5844.04194 [10]0.6118.15
349 [14]Bethlehem ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-321.4915.78409 [17]1.7219.35
350 [3]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A6-421.4615.52411 [1]4.2921.95
351 [30]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-4-121.2819.04398 [40]5.0322.87
352 [31]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-521.1529.81335 [17]5.2323.20
353 [56]Apalachee8-AAAAA2-821.1241.66223 [57]1.5519.55
354 [54]Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-920.9959.8237 [2]2.1820.31
355 [32]Lanier County2-A Division II2-720.9632.84316 [10]3.5321.69
356 [15]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA4-620.8923.96375 [10]1.8420.06
357 [33]Macon County6-A Division II4-520.6115.30414 [45]4.4722.97
358 [16]Calvary ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA5-520.5415.52410 [18]1.2619.84
359 [34]Miller County1-A Division II3-619.8627.73350 [22]4.3223.57
360 [4]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA District 3-AA-A5-519.7015.35413 [2]1.4720.89
361 [35]Irwin County2-A Division II1-819.4439.03254 [3]0.6620.33
362 [57]Morrow3-AAAAA1-818.7154.8080 [17]2.0522.45
363 [36]Dooly County4-A Division II1-718.1340.00238 [2]-0.8320.16
364 [51]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-718.0435.14296 [53]1.7122.78
365 [35]Chattooga7-A Division I3-617.8824.03374 [37]1.2022.44
366 [58]Loganville8-AAAAA0-917.8649.21138 [33]-4.3816.88
367 [37]Crawford County6-A Division II4-517.7912.65426 [51]2.6623.99
368 [36]Gordon Central7-A Division I6-317.7213.07425 [46]0.6622.05
369 [52]Riverdale5-AAA1-817.5842.73211 [33]-4.0917.44
370 [54]Osborne3-AAAAAA1-817.2646.43176 [55]1.8523.71
371 [59]Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-916.8146.25178 [46]-1.1321.17
372 [22]Providence Christian8-A Division I #2-716.6432.43320 [16]0.5723.04
373 [53]West Hall8-AAA2-715.6639.18251 [43]0.0123.47
374 [55]North Springs5-AAAA1-815.6346.76173 [40]-2.5620.93
375 [17]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA7-315.6010.43431 [21]0.9824.49
376 [38]Portal3-A Division II3-615.4522.35388 [37]3.0826.75
377 [37]Model6-A Division I1-815.1338.14271 [19]2.1626.15
378 [54]Fayette County2-AAA0-914.7659.4039 [3]1.0225.38
379 [39]Murray County7-AA2-714.7134.30304 [30]-2.8621.54
380 [38]Dade County7-A Division I2-714.5724.49373 [36]-1.8622.68
381 [39]Towns County8-A Division II †6-314.307.48439 [54]0.7725.58
382 [39]Towers4-A Division I4-513.9422.92384 [40]-2.9422.24
383 [60]Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-813.5451.41110 [28]0.7126.29
384 [55]Islands3-AAA1-813.3438.77263 [47]-2.0923.69
385 [5]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A6-412.747.96438 [8]-5.2821.09
386 [55]Discovery8-AAAAAA0-812.2151.12116 [47]-0.6226.28
387 [40]Washington5-AA2-712.1538.87259 [21]-5.4921.48
388 [40]Greenville7-A Division II3-612.1421.41392 [39]0.2127.18
389 [41]Greene County8-A Division II2-712.1430.65331 [16]2.4329.41
390 [40]Banks County8-A Division I0-912.0141.23228 [11]-1.8325.27
391 [56]Forest Park4-AAAA2-611.4829.63337 [59]-3.9623.67
392 [56]Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-911.2054.1488 [41]-0.9726.94
393 [41]Brantley County1-A Division I0-910.5946.88170 [4]-7.4021.12
394 [18]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA5-510.578.93436 [23]-3.0825.46
395 [42]Montgomery County4-A Division II1-810.5132.24322 [12]-1.0027.60
396 [43]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-510.4315.01416 [47]-4.1224.57
397 [6]Briarwood AcademyGIAA District 4-AA-A7-310.405.40444 [11]-1.8226.90
398 [57]Northview5-AAAA1-89.7441.88221 [43]-2.8226.56
399 [41]Salem6-AA3-69.4122.57385 [44]-0.0129.69
400 [19]Piedmont AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA6-49.175.75443 [25]-5.6024.34
401 [44]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-88.6823.93376 [32]-10.0220.41
402 [42]Mount Bethel Christian5-A Division I †7-18.444.49447 [47]-5.0825.60
403 [45]Savannah3-A Division II1-78.2127.97349 [21]-6.0124.90
404 [7]Flint River AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A6-28.11-2.19453 [14]-2.1828.83
405 [61]Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-96.9063.4916 [2]-5.0827.13
406 [23]Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I #2-76.8627.70351 [19]-6.3225.94
407 [46]Baconton Charter1-A Division II †3-56.689.14435 [53]-8.2524.19
408 [43]Coosa7-A Division I2-76.0418.35399 [44]-4.0928.99
409 [8]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA District 3-AA-A5-55.6410.67430 [6]-5.5527.92
410 [44]Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-95.4740.81231 [12]-5.0828.57
411 [1]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-35.39-2.89454 [1]-8.2025.52
412 [42]Butler4-AA2-75.1525.20367 [40]-6.9527.02
413 [20]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA4-64.8314.80417 [20]-4.4929.79
414 [47]Hancock Central5-A Division II3-64.5413.46423 [49]-3.4431.14
415 [56]Groves3-AAA0-94.2945.86180 [21]-1.3233.52
416 [21]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-84.0821.95390 [11]-5.9329.11
417 [22]Athens ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA4-64.068.42437 [24]-8.2526.80
418 [9]Gatewood SchoolGIAA District 4-AA-A3-73.7410.14432 [7]-7.4527.93
419 [48]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II4-53.675.20445 [56]-7.9427.50
420 [57]Cross Creek4-AAA1-83.2242.52215 [35]-8.7927.10
421 [43]Kendrick1-AA4-52.5613.98418 [47]-8.5328.03
422 [49]Pelham1-A Division II0-92.1237.01284 [6]-9.1827.82
423 [50]Glascock County5-A Division II2-70.9115.14415 [46]-5.3732.84
424 [10]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-50.781.91450 [12]-8.5129.83
425 [58]Drew4-AAAA0-90.1938.75264 [50]-4.3234.61
426 [51]Terrell County1-A Division II1-7-0.2923.51379 [34]-11.5427.86
427 [59]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA †2-8-0.5213.80421 [60]-7.7931.84
428 [52]Claxton3-A Division II0-10-1.7029.18340 [18]-11.1829.64
429 [44]Hardaway1-AA1-8-1.9926.78356 [39]-11.0130.09
430 [23]Riverside PrepGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-7-2.002.95448 [26]-8.1033.01
431 [11]Windsor AcademyGIAA District 1-AA-A4-6-2.23-0.02452 [13]-8.5132.84
432 [24]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA0-10-3.9232.00324 [1]-14.9028.14
433 [58]Stone Mountain5-AAA †1-8-4.0627.07354 [59]-10.4132.76
434 [2]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA6-3-4.07-14.77458 [4]-8.4934.70
435 [25]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA3-7-5.0215.42412 [19]-7.5336.61
436 [26]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA1-9-5.0428.35345 [2]-10.5733.58
437 [53]Marion County6-A Division II0-9-5.1024.90370 [31]-6.1038.11
438 [59]Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-9-5.3143.61201 [29]-8.1236.31
439 [60]Clarkston5-AAAA0-9-5.3941.66222 [44]-12.5231.99
440 [12]Thomas JeffersonGIAA District 4-AA-A1-9-6.5811.00428 [4]-11.3334.38
441 [45]Josey4-AA1-8-7.4421.55391 [45]-12.0134.54
442 [13]Augusta PrepGIAA District 4-AA-A2-8-8.016.16441 [10]-13.4633.67
443 [14]Rock Springs ChristianGIAA District 1-AA-A5-2-8.05-20.82459 [15]-13.9433.23
444 [27]King's AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-9-8.759.86433 [22]-9.9437.92
445 [45]Armuchee7-A Division I0-8-9.3518.23402 [45]-14.0234.45
446 [54]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-5-10.135.85442 [55]-13.9535.29
447 [46]B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-8-10.4719.76396 [43]-19.1330.46
448 [3]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA3-5-10.54-2.94455 [2]-9.9139.74
449 [55]Calhoun County1-A Division II †1-6-13.889.56434 [52]-16.5436.46
450 [56]Twiggs County5-A Division II0-9-15.7818.34401 [41]-13.2541.65
451 [15]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 1-AA-A1-9-15.826.63440 [9]-10.6944.25
452 [24]Walker5-A Division I #2-7-17.3513.56422 [24]-14.4542.02
453 [47]Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-8-18.0123.10383 [39]-20.0337.10
454 [46]Glenn Hills4-AA0-9-25.5231.01329 [35]-20.7243.91
455 [57]Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II †2-6-26.944.97446 [57]-15.8050.26
456 [47]Jordan1-AA0-9-28.2528.81342 [37]-17.0550.33
457 [58]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-7-43.2816.06408 [44]-39.0643.34
458 [61]Cross Keys5-AAAA †1-9-44.44-3.60456 [61]-34.6548.91
459 [4]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA0-7-50.45-12.79457 [3]-31.2558.31

† - Plays a nonregion schedule / # - Qualifies for the smaller private school playoffs

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
11-AAAAAA684.3277.74
22-AAAAAA580.5968.69
34-AAAAAA776.4464.77
42-AAAAA675.2164.88
58-AAAAAA770.3156.80
67-AAAAA769.9655.53
75-AAAAAA767.6362.35
87-AAAAAA867.4355.62
93-AAAAA867.0253.86
102-AAA865.9756.99
116-AAAA565.0357.13
123-AAAAAA864.3651.07
138-AAAA764.3156.14
141-AAAA663.0356.51
155-AAAAA863.0155.04
168-AA461.7847.68
176-AAAAAA859.8453.32
186-AAAAA859.3351.45
193-A Division I358.7253.35
203-AAAA758.1448.77
218-AAA657.4448.52
227-AAAA756.2450.72
232-AAAA1056.0050.35
241-AAA655.4949.58
251-A Division I755.0945.89
265-AA553.7641.63
274-AAA853.0243.21
284-AAAA852.9137.15
293-AA551.8447.21
302-AA650.9243.05
311-AAAAA950.4645.19
325-AAA750.2346.67
337-AAA749.8442.75
346-AAA749.6438.12
353-AAA948.8934.38
368-AAAAA747.9538.21
374-AAAAA847.1639.20
387-AA846.6040.18
392-A Division I1045.8238.46
405-AAAA945.5737.76
411-AA843.4726.75
428-A Division I542.2134.12
436-A Division I642.1737.38
444-A Division I740.5829.76
452-A Division II640.2033.46
465-A Division I138.97-10.47
474-A Division II737.6431.21
487-A Division II537.3130.11
494-AA637.2321.62
506-AA537.0829.49
51GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA536.6626.16
52GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA533.5830.71
533-A Division II932.7425.41
548-A Division II531.8924.73
55GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA531.0421.16
56GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA428.0020.68
577-A Division I726.8716.47
58GIAA District 3-AA-A422.1918.49
595-A Division II621.8711.62
601-A Division II721.1322.31
616-A Division II719.308.16
62GIAA District 4-AA-A617.088.38
63GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA816.6610.30
64GIAA District 1-AA-A50.92-3.44
65GAPPS Region 1-AA4-5.04-14.91
RELATED
Friday football recap: No. 1 team survives in overtime after trailing 34-14

Least likely results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
09/12Cherokee BluffBanks County24 - 2139.2399.2%0.137
09/05North HallEast Hall51 - 4929.3897.4%0.199
08/22Jones CountyWoodland (Stockbridge)16 - 2019.5191.7%0.206
10/24Locust GroveUnion Grove18 - 1433.1598.4%0.209
09/26Douglas CountyColumbia6 - 038.6999.2%0.212
09/26Warner RobinsWayne County10 - 3211.2179.9%0.219
09/19Briarwood AcademyWindsor Academy15 - 3411.5980.7%0.219
09/19SequoyahRiver Ridge21 - 2815.5987.2%0.226
09/12FitzgeraldBrooks County3 - 2111.3680.2%0.227
09/12Monroe AreaWalnut Grove14 - 2413.5784.2%0.230
10/03Jasper CountyMcNair21 - 1827.8596.9%0.238
09/05Glynn AcademyBradwell Institute28 - 3513.8784.7%0.254
08/22Mill CreekNorcross28 - 459.7877.0%0.263
09/05Calvary DaySoutheast Bulloch28 - 2427.3196.7%0.270
09/05East ForsythChestatee20 - 2613.3483.8%0.275

Highest-rated matchups

These are the highest-rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
91.5009/05HughesDouglas County44 - 3110.1877.8%
91.4709/12BufordDouglas County34 - 2611.9781.4%
91.4710/31CarrolltonDouglas County - 8.9475.1%
90.0609/05BufordRoswell65 - 2113.3183.8%
89.9008/16North GwinnettDouglas County7 - 211.4454.4%
87.9010/31LowndesValdosta - 11.7080.9%
87.4709/12CarrolltonGainesville43 - 2111.9181.3%
86.9808/29CarrolltonRome28 - 2112.3882.2%
86.8408/15CreeksideRome48 - 2814.6885.9%
86.5909/26LowndesColquitt County31 - 1413.9384.8%
86.5808/29North GwinnettColquitt County21 - 77.2571.0%
86.3510/24RoswellGainesville37 - 352.6658.1%
85.0410/03Colquitt CountyValdosta18 - 170.8852.7%
82.5810/03McEachernHarrison48 - 2111.1879.9%
81.8110/10GainesvilleMilton28 - 163.8761.7%

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

More Stories

The Latest

Jonathan Thompson is in his first year as head football coach at Roswell High School. The Hornets are 8-1 overall and 5-0 in region play. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

Roswell first-year coach says school’s ‘commitment to being elite’ is key

35m ago

Northwest Georgia football team clinches school’s first region title since 1978

1h ago

Georgia high school football rankings: Roswell, Kell make big jumps

Keep Reading

Maxwell projections: Gainesville gets nod over Roswell in highest rated game

Projecting college playoff field: First rankings will bring controversy

Creekside, Thomas County Central keep statewide lead in scoring through Week 10

Featured

Code orange smog in Atlanta

Metro Atlantans sour on housing affordability, pessimism is growing, poll says

DeKalb schools superintendent pleads not guilty to federal charges

See video police say shows ex-PSC candidate Durand take Georgia Power secrets