Maxwell projections: Sandy Creek slim favorite over Troup in pivotal 3A game

AJC Varsity The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. By Loren Maxwell 51 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Oct 31 91.47 AAAAAA Carrollton 75.1% 28 - 20 8 Douglas County AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 87.90 AAAAAA Lowndes 80.9% 31 - 20 11 Valdosta AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 81.55 AAAAA Roswell 76.6% 28 - 18 10 Milton AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 81.04 AAA Public Sandy Creek 52.6% 28 - 27 1 Troup AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 78.03 AAAAA Houston County 50.8% 27 - 27 0 Lee County AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 77.27 AAAAAA Buford 95.6% 35 - 9 26 Mill Creek AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 75.85 AAAAAA Colquitt County 79.3% 23 - 12 11 Richmond Hill AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 73.92 AAAAAA Grayson 98.2% 41 - 6 35 Archer AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 71.85 AAAAAA Marietta 55.1% 26 - 24 2 North Paulding AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 69.90 AAAAA Hughes 97.4% 41 - 9 32 Lovejoy AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 69.43 AAAAAA Brookwood 68.6% 25 - 19 6 Norcross AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 69.03 AAAA Blessed Trinity 54.1% 21 - 20 1 Cambridge AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 65.13 AAAAAA Newton 89.0% 28 - 8 20 South Gwinnett AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 64.57 Smaller Private Hebron Christian 86.7% 36 - 21 15 Prince Avenue Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 31 64.04 AAA Public West Laurens 59.8% 22 - 20 2 Westside (Augusta) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 63.56 AAAAAA Camden County 64.2% 33 - 28 5 Tift County AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 63.22 A Division I Public Toombs County 77.6% 32 - 21 11 Savannah Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 31 62.45 AAAAAA Denmark 66.9% 21 - 14 7 North Atlanta AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 61.97 AAAAAA North Cobb 85.7% 31 - 16 15 Wheeler AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 61.35 AAA Public Douglass 66.7% 24 - 19 5 Stephenson AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 60.18 AAAAA Sequoyah 88.1% 30 - 14 16 Creekview AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 60.01 AA Public Morgan County 72.1% 28 - 21 7 Callaway AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 59.48 AAAA Locust Grove 66.3% 27 - 21 6 Jones County AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 59.08 AAAAA East Paulding 73.1% 27 - 18 9 Villa Rica AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 58.09 AAAAA Thomas County Central 99.0% 40 - 0 40 Coffee AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 57.47 AA Public Rockmart 65.2% 27 - 21 6 North Murray AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 56.53 AA Public Pierce County 55.0% 23 - 21 2 Appling County AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 56.08 AAAAA Lanier 78.1% 28 - 20 8 Seckinger AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 55.82 AAAA Marist 92.3% 31 - 8 23 Tucker AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 55.63 AAA Public Mary Persons 66.3% 28 - 23 5 Whitewater AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 54.71 AAA Public Cairo 81.2% 28 - 17 11 Westover AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 54.63 AAAAA Sprayberry 86.1% 31 - 14 17 Woodstock AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 54.42 AAAA Perry 70.3% 27 - 20 7 Warner Robins AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 53.74 AAA Public Jefferson 94.5% 30 - 0 30 Oconee County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 53.38 A Division I Public Jasper County 59.2% 17 - 14 3 Lamar County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 53.29 AAAAA Jackson County 93.3% 31 - 7 24 Habersham Central AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 52.94 AAAAA Effingham County 70.0% 30 - 22 8 Statesboro AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 52.85 A Division I Public Fitzgerald 72.8% 21 - 14 7 Jeff Davis A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 52.63 AAAAAA Dacula 68.3% 29 - 23 6 Central Gwinnett AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 51.92 Smaller Private Aquinas 58.5% 26 - 22 4 Richmond Academy AAA Public
Thu, Oct 30 51.74 AAA Public LaGrange 93.7% 30 - 6 24 Upson-Lee AAA Public
Thu, Oct 30 51.39 AAAAAA North Gwinnett 99.3% 42 - 0 42 Duluth AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 51.28 AA Public Burke County 57.9% 24 - 21 3 Laney AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 50.54 A Division I Public Dublin 70.8% 27 - 20 7 Dodge County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 50.08 AAAAA River Ridge 77.6% 27 - 14 13 Lassiter AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 48.90 AA Public Hart County 52.3% 17 - 16 1 Franklin County AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 48.69 AAA Public Pickens 61.7% 26 - 21 5 Lumpkin County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 48.26 AA Public Crisp County 61.2% 24 - 20 4 Cook AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 47.96 AAAA Ola 88.6% 28 - 7 21 McDonough AAAA
Thu, Oct 30 47.87 AAAA Benedictine 97.8% 39 - 6 33 New Hampstead AAAA
Thu, Oct 30 47.49 AAA Public North Clayton 79.5% 30 - 20 10 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 46.44 AAAAAA West Forsyth 94.9% 35 - 8 27 Alpharetta AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 46.36 AA Public Stephens County 68.1% 27 - 20 7 East Jackson AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 46.35 AAAA Madison County 86.6% 28 - 14 14 East Forsyth AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 46.27 AAAA North Oconee 99.2% 37 - 0 37 Walnut Grove AAAA
Thu, Oct 30 45.76 AAAA Jonesboro 90.1% 28 - 6 22 Starr's Mill AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 45.67 A Division I Public Heard County 83.7% 30 - 15 15 Pepperell A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 45.25 Smaller Private Calvary Day 95.5% 35 - 7 28 Liberty County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 45.17 AAAAA Northgate 95.5% 31 - 0 31 Dutchtown AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 44.33 AAAAA Shiloh 77.3% 24 - 13 11 Dunwoody AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 44.09 AAA Public Peach County 94.4% 34 - 7 27 Monroe AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 44.07 A Division II Screven County 68.0% 23 - 17 6 Emanuel County Institute A Division II
Thu, Oct 30 44.04 AAAAAA Harrison 98.9% 42 - 0 42 Paulding County AAAAAA
Thu, Oct 30 43.70 Smaller Private Holy Innocents 85.3% 28 - 13 15 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 43.70 A Division I Public Rabun County 57.1% 22 - 21 1 Elbert County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 43.22 AAA Public Heritage (Ringgold) 70.0% 22 - 14 8 Adairsville AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 42.98 AAAAA Brunswick 92.6% 30 - 7 23 South Effingham AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 42.94 AAAAA Newnan 96.8% 34 - 0 34 McIntosh AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 42.87 AAA Public North Hall 96.2% 38 - 12 26 Dawson County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 42.45 AAA Public Beach 66.7% 22 - 16 6 Southeast Bulloch AAA Public
Thu, Oct 30 41.91 AAA Public Luella 68.6% 26 - 19 7 Cedar Grove AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 41.78 AAAAA South Paulding 80.8% 30 - 19 11 Alexander AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 41.55 AAAAA New Manchester 96.2% 34 - 0 34 Lithia Springs AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 41.38 AAAAA Clarke Central 60.6% 28 - 24 4 Winder-Barrow AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 41.18 AAAA Ware County 95.7% 35 - 7 28 Wayne County AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 40.93 AAA Public Cherokee Bluff 84.1% 35 - 21 14 East Hall AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 40.46 AA Public Jackson 56.4% 24 - 21 3 Westside (Macon) AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 39.86 AAAAA Rome 99.6% 46 - 0 46 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 39.81 AAAAA Veterans 73.5% 20 - 10 10 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 39.64 AAAA Hampton 92.2% 34 - 13 21 Eagle's Landing Christian AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 39.51 A Division I Public Washington County 62.4% 24 - 21 3 ACE Charter A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 38.07 AAAA Stockbridge 96.3% 35 - 6 29 Woodland (Stockbridge) AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 37.87 AAAAA Bradwell Institute 57.7% 27 - 23 4 Evans AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 37.75 AAAAA Glynn Academy 89.4% 35 - 16 19 Greenbrier AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 37.27 AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 64.7% 21 - 17 4 Centennial AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 36.61 AAAAAA North Forsyth 95.1% 33 - 6 27 Forsyth Central AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 35.96 AAAAAA Grovetown 86.6% 30 - 14 16 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 35.88 AAAAAA Campbell 79.6% 28 - 15 13 Pebblebrook AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 35.42 AAA Public Dougherty 75.0% 28 - 18 10 Bainbridge AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 35.12 AAAAAA Lambert 96.4% 40 - 14 26 South Forsyth AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 34.85 AAAA Flowery Branch 96.8% 35 - 0 35 Cedar Shoals AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 34.75 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 99.6% 45 - 0 45 Northside (Columbus) AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 34.63 AAAA Dalton 78.5% 35 - 24 11 Woodland (Cartersville) AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 34.02 A Division II Wheeler County 91.1% 30 - 9 21 Treutlen A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 34.01 Smaller Private Savannah Country Day 64.4% 21 - 17 4 Vidalia A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 33.89 A Division II Seminole County 64.7% 26 - 20 6 Mitchell County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 33.83 A Division I Public Northeast 96.1% 29 - 0 29 East Laurens A Division I Public
Thu, Oct 30 33.73 AAAA Eagle's Landing 90.8% 31 - 10 21 Union Grove AAAA
Thu, Oct 30 33.58 AA Public Sumter County 98.9% 35 - 0 35 Columbus AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 33.37 AAAAA Chamblee 63.5% 27 - 21 6 Arabia Mountain AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 33.32 A Division I Public Thomasville 97.9% 42 - 10 32 Berrien A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 32.02 AAA Public Baldwin 85.4% 37 - 22 15 Howard AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 31.40 AA Public Ringgold 88.1% 28 - 12 16 Coahulla Creek AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 31.29 A Division I Public Bremen 71.8% 27 - 20 7 Darlington Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 31 31.25 Smaller Private North Cobb Christian 75.3% 28 - 20 8 Union County AA Public
Thu, Oct 30 31.00 AAAA Maynard Jackson 77.7% 23 - 13 10 Pace Academy AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 30.92 Smaller Private Greater Atlanta Christian 96.3% 39 - 13 26 Chestatee AAA Public
Thu, Oct 30 30.10 AAA Public Calhoun 99.1% 41 - 0 41 LaFayette AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 29.39 AAAA Southwest DeKalb 98.8% 38 - 0 38 Druid Hills AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 29.36 A Division II Charlton County 72.9% 31 - 22 9 Turner County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 29.10 A Division II Bryan County 57.6% 20 - 15 5 Metter A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 28.15 AAAAA Pope 62.4% 21 - 14 7 Riverwood AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 27.21 A Division I Public Jefferson County 53.6% 21 - 20 1 Southwest A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 26.70 AAAAA Woodward Academy 99.5% 42 - 0 42 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 26.70 A Division I Public Gordon Lee 91.5% 34 - 13 21 Fannin County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 26.58 AA Public Pike County 72.8% 21 - 13 8 Rutland AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 26.34 A Division II Bowdon 97.0% 38 - 7 31 Trion A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 24.68 AAAAAA Hillgrove 99.8% 42 - 0 42 South Cobb AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 24.49 AAAA Creekside 100.0% 55 - 0 55 Midtown AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 24.28 AAA Public Gilmer 92.5% 35 - 14 21 Ridgeland AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 24.22 AAAAAA East Coweta 99.4% 42 - 0 42 Chapel Hill AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 23.68 A Division II Taylor County 86.5% 33 - 16 17 Macon County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 23.40 AA Public South Atlanta 61.9% 21 - 15 6 Redan AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 23.22 A Division II Warren County 70.2% 27 - 19 8 Washington-Wilkes A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 22.73 A Division II Clinch County 97.5% 35 - 0 35 Lanier County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 22.57 AAAAAA Parkview 99.2% 41 - 0 41 Meadowcreek AAAAAA
Thu, Oct 30 21.83 AA Public Hapeville Charter 99.4% 36 - 0 36 Therrell AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 21.22 AAAA Griffin 99.4% 42 - 0 42 Mundy's Mill AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 20.90 A Division II Randolph-Clay 57.5% 28 - 26 2 Miller County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 20.54 AAAAA Banneker 66.0% 24 - 19 5 Morrow AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 20.24 A Division II Brooks County 97.2% 33 - 0 33 Irwin County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 20.16 AAAAA Alcovy 59.5% 19 - 14 5 Loganville AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 19.53 A Division II Hawkinsville 93.6% 31 - 6 25 Dooly County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 18.62 A Division II McIntosh County Academy 84.3% 28 - 14 14 Portal A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 18.47 A Division I Public Commerce 89.4% 31 - 14 17 Providence Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 31 18.30 AAAAAA McEachern 100.0% 51 - 0 51 Osborne AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 18.09 AAA Public Jenkins 99.9% 49 - 0 49 Johnson (Savannah) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 17.86 AAAAA Decatur 95.9% 30 - 0 30 Tri-Cities AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 16.98 A Division I Public Temple 89.1% 35 - 17 18 Model A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 16.30 AA Public Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 98.3% 37 - 0 37 Murray County AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 16.15 Smaller Private Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg) 99.0% 42 - 0 42 Fayette County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 16.14 A Division I Public Gordon Central 62.6% 21 - 18 3 Dade County A Division I Public
Thu, Oct 30 15.86 AAA Public Monroe Area 99.6% 42 - 0 42 West Hall AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 14.68 A Division I Public Social Circle 97.5% 36 - 0 36 Towers A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 14.07 A Division I Public Oglethorpe County 96.1% 34 - 0 34 Banks County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 13.90 AAA Public Long County 98.3% 41 - 0 41 Islands AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 13.73 A Division II Manchester 92.0% 35 - 14 21 Greenville A Division II
Thu, Oct 30 13.70 Smaller Private Lovett 98.5% 31 - 0 31 Washington AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 13.42 A Division II Lincoln County 99.4% 44 - 0 44 Greene County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 12.62 A Division I Public Bacon County 96.2% 29 - 0 29 Brantley County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 12.50 AAAA North Springs 64.5% 21 - 16 5 Northview AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 12.29 AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 99.9% 48 - 0 48 Berkmar AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 12.28 A Division II Wilcox County 97.6% 39 - 7 32 Montgomery County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 12.25 AAAAAA Collins Hill 99.9% 45 - 0 45 Discovery AAAAAA
Thu, Oct 30 11.80 AAAA M.L. King 99.2% 38 - 0 38 Forest Park AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 10.81 A Division II Johnson County 99.0% 40 - 0 40 Georgia Military Prep A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 10.75 A Division II Jenkins County 92.6% 31 - 7 24 Savannah A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 9.62 AA Public Columbia 99.5% 42 - 0 42 Salem AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 9.33 A Division I Public Chattooga 79.1% 28 - 17 11 Coosa A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 9.05 AAAAA Chattahoochee 72.0% 27 - 20 7 Johns Creek AAAAA
Fri, Oct 31 6.88 A Division II Crawford County 83.4% 28 - 14 14 Chattahoochee County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 6.29 AA Public Thomson 99.8% 43 - 0 43 Butler AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 5.66 AAA Public Windsor Forest 93.7% 37 - 14 23 Groves AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 5.59 A Division I Public Bleckley County 99.7% 45 - 0 45 Central (Macon) A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 3.28 AAA Public Harlem 99.9% 42 - 0 42 Cross Creek AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 2.59 A Division II Hancock Central 64.0% 28 - 24 4 Glascock County A Division II
Thu, Oct 30 2.57 AA Public Carver (Columbus) 100.0% 49 - 0 49 Kendrick AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 1.41 AAAA Mays 99.6% 42 - 0 42 Drew AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 1.07 A Division II Pelham 60.5% 17 - 14 3 Terrell County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 -0.71 AA Public Spencer 99.4% 41 - 0 41 Hardaway AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 -1.52 AAA Public Riverdale 92.7% 27 - 0 27 Stone Mountain AAA Public
Fri, Oct 31 -1.81 GAPPS AA Lanier Christian 78.5% 26 - 14 12 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA
Fri, Oct 31 -5.08 AAA Public White County 99.5% 42 - 0 42 Johnson (Gainesville) AAA Public
Thu, Oct 30 -5.36 AAAA Lithonia 100.0% 48 - 0 48 Clarkston AAAA
Fri, Oct 31 -6.81 A Division II Towns County 94.7% 34 - 7 27 Rock Springs Christian GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 31 -9.22 Smaller Private Christian Heritage 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Armuchee A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 -12.48 A Division II Baconton Charter 93.5% 28 - 0 28 Calhoun County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 -14.39 A Division II Wilkinson County 99.1% 44 - 6 38 Twiggs County A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 -16.75 A Division I Public McNair 99.5% 40 - 0 40 Utopian Academy A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31 -22.63 AA Public Josey 89.1% 29 - 12 17 Glenn Hills AA Public
Fri, Oct 31 -25.16 A Division II Pataula Charter 90.0% 35 - 17 18 Southwest Georgia STEM A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 -28.17 AA Public Shaw 99.8% 48 - 0 48 Jordan AA Public
Thu, Oct 30 -42.97 A Division II Marion County 99.2% 35 - 0 35 Central (Talbotton) A Division II
Fri, Oct 31 -49.09 GAPPS AA Cherokee Christian 99.2% 43 - 0 43 Skipstone Academy GAPPS AA