Maxwell projections: Sandy Creek slim favorite over Troup in pivotal 3A game

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
By Loren Maxwell
51 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Oct 3191.47AAAAAACarrollton75.1%28 - 208Douglas CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3187.90AAAAAALowndes80.9%31 - 2011ValdostaAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3181.55AAAAARoswell76.6%28 - 1810MiltonAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3181.04AAA PublicSandy Creek52.6%28 - 271TroupAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3178.03AAAAAHouston County50.8%27 - 270Lee CountyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3177.27AAAAAABuford95.6%35 - 926Mill CreekAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3175.85AAAAAAColquitt County79.3%23 - 1211Richmond HillAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3173.92AAAAAAGrayson98.2%41 - 635ArcherAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3171.85AAAAAAMarietta55.1%26 - 242North PauldingAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3169.90AAAAAHughes97.4%41 - 932LovejoyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3169.43AAAAAABrookwood68.6%25 - 196NorcrossAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3169.03AAAABlessed Trinity54.1%21 - 201CambridgeAAAA
Fri, Oct 3165.13AAAAAANewton89.0%28 - 820South GwinnettAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3164.57Smaller PrivateHebron Christian86.7%36 - 2115Prince Avenue ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 3164.04AAA PublicWest Laurens59.8%22 - 202Westside (Augusta)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 3163.56AAAAAACamden County64.2%33 - 285Tift CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3163.22A Division I PublicToombs County77.6%32 - 2111Savannah ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 3162.45AAAAAADenmark66.9%21 - 147North AtlantaAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3161.97AAAAAANorth Cobb85.7%31 - 1615WheelerAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3161.35AAA PublicDouglass66.7%24 - 195StephensonAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3160.18AAAAASequoyah88.1%30 - 1416CreekviewAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3160.01AA PublicMorgan County72.1%28 - 217CallawayAA Public
Fri, Oct 3159.48AAAALocust Grove66.3%27 - 216Jones CountyAAAA
Fri, Oct 3159.08AAAAAEast Paulding73.1%27 - 189Villa RicaAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3158.09AAAAAThomas County Central99.0%40 - 040CoffeeAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3157.47AA PublicRockmart65.2%27 - 216North MurrayAA Public
Fri, Oct 3156.53AA PublicPierce County55.0%23 - 212Appling CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 3156.08AAAAALanier78.1%28 - 208SeckingerAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3155.82AAAAMarist92.3%31 - 823TuckerAAAA
Fri, Oct 3155.63AAA PublicMary Persons66.3%28 - 235WhitewaterAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3154.71AAA PublicCairo81.2%28 - 1711WestoverAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3154.63AAAAASprayberry86.1%31 - 1417WoodstockAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3154.42AAAAPerry70.3%27 - 207Warner RobinsAAAA
Fri, Oct 3153.74AAA PublicJefferson94.5%30 - 030Oconee CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3153.38A Division I PublicJasper County59.2%17 - 143Lamar CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3153.29AAAAAJackson County93.3%31 - 724Habersham CentralAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3152.94AAAAAEffingham County70.0%30 - 228StatesboroAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3152.85A Division I PublicFitzgerald72.8%21 - 147Jeff DavisA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3152.63AAAAAADacula68.3%29 - 236Central GwinnettAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3151.92Smaller PrivateAquinas58.5%26 - 224Richmond AcademyAAA Public
Thu, Oct 3051.74AAA PublicLaGrange93.7%30 - 624Upson-LeeAAA Public
Thu, Oct 3051.39AAAAAANorth Gwinnett99.3%42 - 042DuluthAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3151.28AA PublicBurke County57.9%24 - 213LaneyAA Public
Fri, Oct 3150.54A Division I PublicDublin70.8%27 - 207Dodge CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3150.08AAAAARiver Ridge77.6%27 - 1413LassiterAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3148.90AA PublicHart County52.3%17 - 161Franklin CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 3148.69AAA PublicPickens61.7%26 - 215Lumpkin CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3148.26AA PublicCrisp County61.2%24 - 204CookAA Public
Fri, Oct 3147.96AAAAOla88.6%28 - 721McDonoughAAAA
Thu, Oct 3047.87AAAABenedictine97.8%39 - 633New HampsteadAAAA
Thu, Oct 3047.49AAA PublicNorth Clayton79.5%30 - 2010Mount Zion (Jonesboro)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 3146.44AAAAAAWest Forsyth94.9%35 - 827AlpharettaAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3146.36AA PublicStephens County68.1%27 - 207East JacksonAA Public
Fri, Oct 3146.35AAAAMadison County86.6%28 - 1414East ForsythAAAA
Fri, Oct 3146.27AAAANorth Oconee99.2%37 - 037Walnut GroveAAAA
Thu, Oct 3045.76AAAAJonesboro90.1%28 - 622Starr's MillAAAA
Fri, Oct 3145.67A Division I PublicHeard County83.7%30 - 1515PepperellA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3145.25Smaller PrivateCalvary Day95.5%35 - 728Liberty CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3145.17AAAAANorthgate95.5%31 - 031DutchtownAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3144.33AAAAAShiloh77.3%24 - 1311DunwoodyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3144.09AAA PublicPeach County94.4%34 - 727MonroeAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3144.07A Division IIScreven County68.0%23 - 176Emanuel County InstituteA Division II
Thu, Oct 3044.04AAAAAAHarrison98.9%42 - 042Paulding CountyAAAAAA
Thu, Oct 3043.70Smaller PrivateHoly Innocents85.3%28 - 1315KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA Public
Fri, Oct 3143.70A Division I PublicRabun County57.1%22 - 211Elbert CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3143.22AAA PublicHeritage (Ringgold)70.0%22 - 148AdairsvilleAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3142.98AAAAABrunswick92.6%30 - 723South EffinghamAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3142.94AAAAANewnan96.8%34 - 034McIntoshAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3142.87AAA PublicNorth Hall96.2%38 - 1226Dawson CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3142.45AAA PublicBeach66.7%22 - 166Southeast BullochAAA Public
Thu, Oct 3041.91AAA PublicLuella68.6%26 - 197Cedar GroveAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3141.78AAAAASouth Paulding80.8%30 - 1911AlexanderAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3141.55AAAAANew Manchester96.2%34 - 034Lithia SpringsAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3141.38AAAAAClarke Central60.6%28 - 244Winder-BarrowAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3141.18AAAAWare County95.7%35 - 728Wayne CountyAAAA
Fri, Oct 3140.93AAA PublicCherokee Bluff84.1%35 - 2114East HallAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3140.46AA PublicJackson56.4%24 - 213Westside (Macon)AA Public
Fri, Oct 3139.86AAAAARome99.6%46 - 046Kennesaw MountainAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3139.81AAAAAVeterans73.5%20 - 1010Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAA
Fri, Oct 3139.64AAAAHampton92.2%34 - 1321Eagle's Landing ChristianAAAA
Fri, Oct 3139.51A Division I PublicWashington County62.4%24 - 213ACE CharterA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3138.07AAAAStockbridge96.3%35 - 629Woodland (Stockbridge)AAAA
Fri, Oct 3137.87AAAAABradwell Institute57.7%27 - 234EvansAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3137.75AAAAAGlynn Academy89.4%35 - 1619GreenbrierAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3137.27AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)64.7%21 - 174CentennialAAAA
Fri, Oct 3136.61AAAAAANorth Forsyth95.1%33 - 627Forsyth CentralAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3135.96AAAAAAGrovetown86.6%30 - 1416Heritage (Conyers)AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3135.88AAAAAACampbell79.6%28 - 1513PebblebrookAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3135.42AAA PublicDougherty75.0%28 - 1810BainbridgeAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3135.12AAAAAALambert96.4%40 - 1426South ForsythAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3134.85AAAAFlowery Branch96.8%35 - 035Cedar ShoalsAAAA
Fri, Oct 3134.75AAAACentral (Carrollton)99.6%45 - 045Northside (Columbus)AAAA
Fri, Oct 3134.63AAAADalton78.5%35 - 2411Woodland (Cartersville)AAAA
Fri, Oct 3134.02A Division IIWheeler County91.1%30 - 921TreutlenA Division II
Fri, Oct 3134.01Smaller PrivateSavannah Country Day64.4%21 - 174VidaliaA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3133.89A Division IISeminole County64.7%26 - 206Mitchell CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3133.83A Division I PublicNortheast96.1%29 - 029East LaurensA Division I Public
Thu, Oct 3033.73AAAAEagle's Landing90.8%31 - 1021Union GroveAAAA
Thu, Oct 3033.58AA PublicSumter County98.9%35 - 035ColumbusAA Public
Fri, Oct 3133.37AAAAAChamblee63.5%27 - 216Arabia MountainAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3133.32A Division I PublicThomasville97.9%42 - 1032BerrienA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3132.02AAA PublicBaldwin85.4%37 - 2215HowardAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3131.40AA PublicRinggold88.1%28 - 1216Coahulla CreekAA Public
Fri, Oct 3131.29A Division I PublicBremen71.8%27 - 207DarlingtonSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 3131.25Smaller PrivateNorth Cobb Christian75.3%28 - 208Union CountyAA Public
Thu, Oct 3031.00AAAAMaynard Jackson77.7%23 - 1310Pace AcademyAAAA
Fri, Oct 3130.92Smaller PrivateGreater Atlanta Christian96.3%39 - 1326ChestateeAAA Public
Thu, Oct 3030.10AAA PublicCalhoun99.1%41 - 041LaFayetteAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3129.39AAAASouthwest DeKalb98.8%38 - 038Druid HillsAAAA
Fri, Oct 3129.36A Division IICharlton County72.9%31 - 229Turner CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3129.10A Division IIBryan County57.6%20 - 155MetterA Division II
Fri, Oct 3128.15AAAAAPope62.4%21 - 147RiverwoodAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3127.21A Division I PublicJefferson County53.6%21 - 201SouthwestA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3126.70AAAAAWoodward Academy99.5%42 - 042Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAA
Fri, Oct 3126.70A Division I PublicGordon Lee91.5%34 - 1321Fannin CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3126.58AA PublicPike County72.8%21 - 138RutlandAA Public
Fri, Oct 3126.34A Division IIBowdon97.0%38 - 731TrionA Division II
Fri, Oct 3124.68AAAAAAHillgrove99.8%42 - 042South CobbAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3124.49AAAACreekside100.0%55 - 055MidtownAAAA
Fri, Oct 3124.28AAA PublicGilmer92.5%35 - 1421RidgelandAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3124.22AAAAAAEast Coweta99.4%42 - 042Chapel HillAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3123.68A Division IITaylor County86.5%33 - 1617Macon CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3123.40AA PublicSouth Atlanta61.9%21 - 156RedanAA Public
Fri, Oct 3123.22A Division IIWarren County70.2%27 - 198Washington-WilkesA Division II
Fri, Oct 3122.73A Division IIClinch County97.5%35 - 035Lanier CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3122.57AAAAAAParkview99.2%41 - 041MeadowcreekAAAAAA
Thu, Oct 3021.83AA PublicHapeville Charter99.4%36 - 036TherrellAA Public
Fri, Oct 3121.22AAAAGriffin99.4%42 - 042Mundy's MillAAAA
Fri, Oct 3120.90A Division IIRandolph-Clay57.5%28 - 262Miller CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3120.54AAAAABanneker66.0%24 - 195MorrowAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3120.24A Division IIBrooks County97.2%33 - 033Irwin CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3120.16AAAAAAlcovy59.5%19 - 145LoganvilleAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3119.53A Division IIHawkinsville93.6%31 - 625Dooly CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3118.62A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy84.3%28 - 1414PortalA Division II
Fri, Oct 3118.47A Division I PublicCommerce89.4%31 - 1417Providence ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 3118.30AAAAAAMcEachern100.0%51 - 051OsborneAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3118.09AAA PublicJenkins99.9%49 - 049Johnson (Savannah)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 3117.86AAAAADecatur95.9%30 - 030Tri-CitiesAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3116.98A Division I PublicTemple89.1%35 - 1718ModelA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3116.30AA PublicLakeview Ft. Oglethorpe98.3%37 - 037Murray CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 3116.15Smaller PrivateTrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)99.0%42 - 042Fayette CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3116.14A Division I PublicGordon Central62.6%21 - 183Dade CountyA Division I Public
Thu, Oct 3015.86AAA PublicMonroe Area99.6%42 - 042West HallAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3114.68A Division I PublicSocial Circle97.5%36 - 036TowersA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3114.07A Division I PublicOglethorpe County96.1%34 - 034Banks CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3113.90AAA PublicLong County98.3%41 - 041IslandsAAA Public
Fri, Oct 3113.73A Division IIManchester92.0%35 - 1421GreenvilleA Division II
Thu, Oct 3013.70Smaller PrivateLovett98.5%31 - 031WashingtonAA Public
Fri, Oct 3113.42A Division IILincoln County99.4%44 - 044Greene CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3112.62A Division I PublicBacon County96.2%29 - 029Brantley CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 3112.50AAAANorth Springs64.5%21 - 165NorthviewAAAA
Fri, Oct 3112.29AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge99.9%48 - 048BerkmarAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 3112.28A Division IIWilcox County97.6%39 - 732Montgomery CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 3112.25AAAAAACollins Hill99.9%45 - 045DiscoveryAAAAAA
Thu, Oct 3011.80AAAAM.L. King99.2%38 - 038Forest ParkAAAA
Fri, Oct 3110.81A Division IIJohnson County99.0%40 - 040Georgia Military PrepA Division II
Fri, Oct 3110.75A Division IIJenkins County92.6%31 - 724SavannahA Division II
Fri, Oct 319.62AA PublicColumbia99.5%42 - 042SalemAA Public
Fri, Oct 319.33A Division I PublicChattooga79.1%28 - 1711CoosaA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 319.05AAAAAChattahoochee72.0%27 - 207Johns CreekAAAAA
Fri, Oct 316.88A Division IICrawford County83.4%28 - 1414Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 316.29AA PublicThomson99.8%43 - 043ButlerAA Public
Fri, Oct 315.66AAA PublicWindsor Forest93.7%37 - 1423GrovesAAA Public
Fri, Oct 315.59A Division I PublicBleckley County99.7%45 - 045Central (Macon)A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 313.28AAA PublicHarlem99.9%42 - 042Cross CreekAAA Public
Fri, Oct 312.59A Division IIHancock Central64.0%28 - 244Glascock CountyA Division II
Thu, Oct 302.57AA PublicCarver (Columbus)100.0%49 - 049KendrickAA Public
Fri, Oct 311.41AAAAMays99.6%42 - 042DrewAAAA
Fri, Oct 311.07A Division IIPelham60.5%17 - 143Terrell CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 31-0.71AA PublicSpencer99.4%41 - 041HardawayAA Public
Fri, Oct 31-1.52AAA PublicRiverdale92.7%27 - 027Stone MountainAAA Public
Fri, Oct 31-1.81GAPPS AALanier Christian78.5%26 - 1412Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
Fri, Oct 31-5.08AAA PublicWhite County99.5%42 - 042Johnson (Gainesville)AAA Public
Thu, Oct 30-5.36AAAALithonia100.0%48 - 048ClarkstonAAAA
Fri, Oct 31-6.81A Division IITowns County94.7%34 - 727Rock Springs ChristianGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 31-9.22Smaller PrivateChristian Heritage99.7%42 - 042ArmucheeA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31-12.48A Division IIBaconton Charter93.5%28 - 028Calhoun CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 31-14.39A Division IIWilkinson County99.1%44 - 638Twiggs CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 31-16.75A Division I PublicMcNair99.5%40 - 040Utopian AcademyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 31-22.63AA PublicJosey89.1%29 - 1217Glenn HillsAA Public
Fri, Oct 31-25.16A Division IIPataula Charter90.0%35 - 1718Southwest Georgia STEMA Division II
Fri, Oct 31-28.17AA PublicShaw99.8%48 - 048JordanAA Public
Thu, Oct 30-42.97A Division IIMarion County99.2%35 - 035Central (Talbotton)A Division II
Fri, Oct 31-49.09GAPPS AACherokee Christian99.2%43 - 043Skipstone AcademyGAPPS AA

