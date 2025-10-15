Maxwell football projections: LaGrange slight favorite over Troup in key 3A battle

AJC Varsity The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Loren Maxwell Updated 7 minutes ago
These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.
Favorite
Projection
Underdog
Date
Game Rating
Class
Team
Pct
Median Scores
Median Margin
Team
Class
Fri, Oct 17 89.65 AAAAAA Hillgrove 64.9% 20 - 14 6 McEachern AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 72.45 AAA Public LaGrange 53.1% 27 - 25 2 Troup AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 72.28 AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 53.7% 21 - 21 0 Brookwood AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 70.22 AAAAA Hughes 97.4% 41 - 12 29 Northgate AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 67.96 AAAAA Roswell 91.6% 35 - 16 19 Lanier AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 66.78 AAAAAA Archer 66.0% 23 - 17 6 South Gwinnett AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 65.53 AAAAA Lovejoy 59.9% 22 - 20 2 Newnan AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 63.16 AAAAA Houston County 88.3% 28 - 12 16 Coffee AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 62.78 AAAA Ware County 82.2% 29 - 16 13 Perry AAAA
Thu, Oct 16 62.69 AAAAAA West Forsyth 86.2% 27 - 10 17 North Forsyth AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 62.17 AAA Public Douglass 60.8% 27 - 21 6 North Clayton AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 61.84 AAAAAA North Paulding 71.4% 28 - 20 8 Wheeler AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 60.40 AAAAAA Carrollton 99.5% 47 - 0 47 East Coweta AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 60.22 AAAA Jonesboro 83.2% 28 - 14 14 Griffin AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 60.22 AAA Public Harlem 50.4% 14 - 14 0 Westside (Augusta) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 55.27 AAAAAA Parkview 72.9% 31 - 23 8 Duluth AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 55.03 AA Public Rockmart 71.0% 28 - 21 7 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 54.75 AAA Public Sandy Creek 96.4% 36 - 7 29 Whitewater AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 54.75 Smaller Private Prince Avenue Christian 68.5% 27 - 20 7 Franklin County AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 54.67 A Division I Public Bleckley County 54.2% 24 - 22 2 Dublin A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 54.31 AAA Public North Hall 87.4% 34 - 18 16 Lumpkin County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 53.78 AAAAAA Walton 90.0% 35 - 15 20 Etowah AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 52.32 AA Public Hapeville Charter 78.0% 17 - 0 17 Lovett Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 17 51.76 Smaller Private Whitefield Academy 54.5% 24 - 22 2 Landmark Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 17 51.04 AAAAAA Buford 99.7% 45 - 0 45 Central Gwinnett AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 49.90 Smaller Private Hebron Christian 96.0% 37 - 8 29 Stephens County AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 49.83 AAAAA Rome 98.9% 42 - 6 36 South Paulding AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 49.39 AAAAAA Grovetown 54.3% 21 - 21 0 Rockdale County AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 49.28 AA Public Pierce County 92.0% 33 - 12 21 Crisp County AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 49.26 AAAA Cass 92.5% 38 - 18 20 Dalton AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 49.26 AAAA Lithonia 74.0% 26 - 16 10 St. Pius X AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 48.83 AAA Public Mary Persons 77.8% 22 - 12 10 Spalding AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 48.82 AAA Public Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 60.0% 21 - 17 4 Luella AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 48.40 AAAA Hiram 64.2% 23 - 19 4 Allatoona AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 47.94 AAAA Flowery Branch 82.6% 27 - 13 14 Walnut Grove AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 47.63 Smaller Private Aquinas 65.4% 30 - 26 4 Baldwin AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 47.63 AAAA Warner Robins 58.9% 22 - 20 2 New Hampstead AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 47.37 AAAAA Lee County 97.9% 41 - 7 34 Veterans AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 46.99 AA Public Hart County 70.2% 26 - 17 9 East Jackson AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 46.85 AAAAAA North Cobb 97.6% 38 - 6 32 Cherokee AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 46.47 A Division I Public Jasper County 53.5% 23 - 21 2 Social Circle A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 46.44 AAAA Eastside 91.8% 29 - 7 22 East Forsyth AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 46.29 AAAA Benedictine 98.6% 40 - 0 40 Wayne County AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 46.18 Smaller Private Athens Academy 79.8% 28 - 16 12 Elbert County A Division I Public
Thu, Oct 16 46.01 AAA Public Cairo 85.1% 31 - 17 14 Dougherty AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 45.29 AAA Public Calhoun 96.1% 39 - 13 26 Gilmer AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 44.67 AAAAA Bradwell Institute 65.0% 26 - 21 5 South Effingham AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 44.42 AAAA Blessed Trinity 94.7% 28 - 0 28 Westminster (Atlanta) AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 44.26 A Division I Public Pepperell 52.6% 19 - 17 2 Haralson County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 44.16 AA Public Ringgold 70.1% 28 - 21 7 Sonoraville AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 43.68 GIAA AAAA-AAA Deerfield-Windsor 60.5% 23 - 20 3 Valwood School GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 43.54 A Division I Public Lamar County 67.6% 21 - 14 7 Putnam County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 43.45 AAAA Central (Carrollton) 98.9% 40 - 0 40 Harris County AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 43.28 AAA Public Westover 79.3% 23 - 12 11 Monroe AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 42.49 AA Public Morgan County 94.4% 40 - 17 23 Jackson AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 42.46 A Division I Public Heard County 88.9% 28 - 7 21 Bremen A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 41.71 AAA Public Jenkins 97.2% 42 - 14 28 Long County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 41.43 AAAAA Effingham County 90.7% 34 - 14 20 Greenbrier AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 41.29 AAAAA Jackson County 97.8% 39 - 6 33 Winder-Barrow AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 41.24 AAAAA East Paulding 95.1% 38 - 13 25 Kennesaw Mountain AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 40.23 A Division I Public Washington County 52.7% 20 - 20 0 East Laurens A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 40.22 A Division I Public Worth County 97.6% 39 - 6 33 Bacon County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 40.18 AA Public North Murray 94.8% 35 - 10 25 North Cobb Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 17 39.91 AAA Public Peach County 97.5% 36 - 0 36 Bainbridge AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 39.76 AAA Public Northwest Whitfield 91.9% 33 - 12 21 Adairsville AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 39.59 GIAA AAAA-AAA Brookstone 58.8% 22 - 20 2 Westfield School GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 39.33 AAAAA Statesboro 85.7% 28 - 13 15 Evans AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 39.25 AAAAAA Denmark 97.1% 35 - 0 35 South Forsyth AAAAAA
Thu, Oct 16 38.64 AAAA Starr's Mill 67.8% 27 - 20 7 Northside (Columbus) AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 38.50 AAAA Kell 98.2% 35 - 0 35 Centennial AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 38.37 AAAA Cartersville 99.7% 47 - 0 47 Cedartown AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 38.37 AAAAAA Campbell 88.9% 28 - 12 16 Paulding County AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 37.68 A Division I Public Oglethorpe County 53.0% 21 - 21 0 Commerce A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 37.16 AAAAA Shiloh 89.2% 28 - 7 21 Arabia Mountain AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 37.13 A Division I Public Toombs County 98.9% 41 - 0 41 Savannah Country Day Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 17 36.80 AAAAA Thomas County Central 99.9% 42 - 0 42 Northside (Warner Robins) AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 36.57 AAA Public West Laurens 97.7% 37 - 0 37 Hephzibah AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 35.87 Smaller Private Greater Atlanta Christian 90.4% 31 - 13 18 White County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 35.70 AAA Public Chestatee 68.9% 28 - 21 7 Dawson County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 35.38 AAAA Madison County 95.0% 31 - 0 31 Cedar Shoals AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 35.19 AAA Public Heritage (Ringgold) 89.5% 28 - 7 21 LaFayette AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 35.04 A Division I Public ACE Charter 69.8% 24 - 17 7 Southwest A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 34.84 A Division I Public Fitzgerald 94.8% 34 - 7 27 Berrien A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 34.82 AAAAAA Dacula 95.3% 37 - 13 24 Mountain View AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 34.67 AAAAAA Newton 99.5% 44 - 0 44 Heritage (Conyers) AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 33.03 AAAAA Decatur 79.4% 27 - 14 13 Lakeside (Atlanta) AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 32.74 AAAAA Brunswick 97.9% 39 - 3 36 Lakeside (Evans) AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 31.83 A Division I Public Swainsboro 97.8% 35 - 0 35 Vidalia A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 31.66 AA Public Union County 50.1% 21 - 21 0 Coahulla Creek AA Public
Thu, Oct 16 31.46 AAAAAA Lambert 98.2% 41 - 7 34 Forsyth Central AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 30.95 A Division II Metter 69.3% 20 - 12 8 McIntosh County Academy A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 30.52 A Division II Jenkins County 64.5% 24 - 19 5 Bryan County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 30.19 AA Public Appling County 97.2% 35 - 3 32 Tattnall County AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 30.05 A Division II Wheeler County 90.4% 28 - 7 21 Telfair County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 29.63 AA Public Miller Grove 80.9% 25 - 13 12 South Atlanta AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 28.91 A Division II Turner County 60.8% 24 - 21 3 St. Anne-Pacelli GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 27.08 A Division II Mitchell County 74.9% 28 - 19 9 Miller County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 27.02 AAAAAA Pebblebrook 78.5% 27 - 14 13 South Cobb AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 26.69 AAAAAA North Gwinnett 100.0% 48 - 0 48 Meadowcreek AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 26.65 AAAAAA Westlake 99.6% 42 - 0 42 Chapel Hill AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 26.50 GIAA AAAA-AAA Strong Rock Christian 62.9% 24 - 20 4 Calvary Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 25.39 GIAA AAAA-AAA Frederica Academy 81.9% 27 - 13 14 Pinewood Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 25.13 AA Public Spencer 87.4% 28 - 10 18 Shaw AA Public
Thu, Oct 16 24.20 AAAAA Dutchtown 91.9% 32 - 10 22 Morrow AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 23.92 A Division I Public Gordon Lee 94.1% 34 - 7 27 Gordon Central A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 23.44 A Division I Public Dodge County 97.3% 35 - 0 35 Jefferson County A Division I Public
Thu, Oct 16 23.28 AA Public Carver (Atlanta) 99.7% 41 - 0 41 Therrell AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 23.17 Smaller Private Darlington 74.4% 33 - 23 10 Model A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 22.64 A Division II Treutlen 88.1% 28 - 8 20 Dooly County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 22.59 A Division I Public Jeff Davis 97.5% 34 - 0 34 Rutland AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 21.21 AAAAA Apalachee 63.1% 23 - 19 4 Alcovy AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 20.58 GIAA AA-A Southland Academy 83.6% 30 - 16 14 Robert Toombs Academy GIAA AA-A
Thu, Oct 16 20.05 AAAA Druid Hills 82.8% 27 - 13 14 Northview AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 19.95 Smaller Private Calvary Day 99.6% 43 - 0 43 Johnson (Savannah) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 18.30 A Division I Public Banks County 59.9% 25 - 21 4 Providence Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 17 18.24 A Division II Trion 80.0% 30 - 19 11 Greenville A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 17.41 AAAA Tucker 98.8% 38 - 0 38 North Springs AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 16.74 AAA Public Upson-Lee 99.0% 41 - 0 41 Fayette County AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 16.22 AAAAAA Harrison 99.9% 48 - 0 48 Osborne AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 16.19 GIAA AA-A Southwest Georgia Academy 79.8% 26 - 14 12 Trinity Christian (Dublin) GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 17 16.06 AA Public Redan 56.3% 27 - 24 3 Salem AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 15.85 A Division II Lincoln County 99.3% 35 - 0 35 Lake Oconee Academy A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 15.73 AAAAA Gainesville 100.0% 55 - 0 55 Chattahoochee AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 15.55 AAA Public Windsor Forest 70.7% 29 - 21 8 Islands AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 14.54 AAAAAA Norcross 99.9% 47 - 0 47 Berkmar AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 14.24 AAAAAA Mill Creek 100.0% 49 - 0 49 Discovery AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 13.72 AAAAA Seckinger 99.4% 42 - 0 42 Johns Creek AAAAA
Fri, Oct 17 12.87 A Division II Washington-Wilkes 81.0% 35 - 24 11 Greene County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 12.84 A Division I Public Dade County 72.0% 23 - 14 9 Coosa A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 12.49 A Division II Early County 98.7% 38 - 0 38 Pelham A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 11.84 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bethlehem Christian 86.9% 26 - 7 19 Piedmont Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 11.83 GIAA AAAA-AAA Lakeview Academy 57.4% 21 - 19 2 Athens Christian GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 11.12 AAA Public Stephenson 99.7% 42 - 0 42 Riverdale AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 11.12 GIAA AAAA-AAA Stratford Academy 97.8% 36 - 0 36 Mount de Sales GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 10.61 GIAA AA-A Edmund Burke Academy 78.1% 21 - 7 14 Gatewood School GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 17 10.46 AAA Public Howard 91.5% 35 - 14 21 Cross Creek AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 10.00 A Division II Hawkinsville 97.1% 38 - 7 31 Montgomery County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 9.74 A Division II Screven County 99.3% 35 - 0 35 Savannah A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 9.16 A Division I Public Thomasville 99.8% 42 - 0 42 Brantley County A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 9.13 A Division II Taylor County 97.5% 35 - 0 35 Chattahoochee County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 8.36 AA Public Columbus 97.2% 28 - 0 28 Kendrick AA Public
Fri, Oct 17 5.61 A Division II Seminole County 98.5% 35 - 0 35 Terrell County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 5.57 A Division I Public Northeast 99.8% 42 - 0 42 Central (Macon) A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 5.36 AAA Public Beach 98.5% 40 - 0 40 Groves AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 4.03 GAPPS AA Lanier Christian 84.4% 21 - 0 21 Mount Pisgah Christian Smaller Private
Fri, Oct 17 3.26 A Division II Portal 88.3% 33 - 14 19 Claxton A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 3.20 GIAA AAAA-AAA Tiftarea Academy 96.1% 34 - 0 34 Brookwood School GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 3.20 GIAA AA-A Central Fellowship Christian 64.8% 25 - 20 5 Windsor Academy GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 17 2.99 GIAA AA-A Briarwood Academy 75.7% 27 - 16 11 Thomas Jefferson GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 17 2.47 AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) 93.8% 36 - 14 22 Southeast Whitfield AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 1.42 AAA Public Pickens 99.8% 45 - 0 45 Johnson (Gainesville) AAA Public
Fri, Oct 17 0.13 GIAA AAAA-AAA John Milledge Academy 99.8% 42 - 0 42 Tattnall Square GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 -0.50 A Division II Macon County 96.6% 41 - 14 27 Marion County A Division II
Fri, Oct 17 -0.56 AAAA Marist 100.0% 49 - 0 49 Clarkston AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 -0.67 GIAA AA-A Rock Springs Christian 77.7% 27 - 14 13 Creekside Christian GAPPS AA
Fri, Oct 17 -1.49 GIAA AAAA-AAA George Walton Academy 98.8% 38 - 0 38 Riverside Prep GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 -1.61 GIAA AAAA-AAA Loganville Christian 92.7% 35 - 14 21 King's Academy GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 -3.12 GIAA AAAA-AAA Bulloch Academy 99.1% 42 - 0 42 St. Andrew's School GIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17 -5.35 A Division I Public Fannin County 98.6% 40 - 0 40 Armuchee A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 -6.94 GIAA AA-A Brentwood School 99.7% 44 - 0 44 Augusta Prep GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 17 -8.22 GIAA AAAA-AAA Terrell Academy 95.2% 27 - 0 27 Baconton Charter A Division II
Thu, Oct 16 -10.21 Smaller Private Mount Paran Christian 99.3% 35 - 0 35 B.E.S.T. Academy A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17 -13.36 GIAA AA-A Flint River Academy 96.9% 38 - 7 31 Heritage (Newnan) GIAA AA-A
Thu, Oct 16 -16.46 A Division I Public Towers 98.5% 36 - 0 36 Utopian Academy A Division I Public
Thu, Oct 16 -17.72 AA Public Hardaway 91.8% 35 - 15 20 Jordan AA Public
Thu, Oct 16 -42.85 AAA Public Stone Mountain 99.2% 35 - 0 35 Cross Keys AAAA
Fri, Oct 17 -53.91 A Division II Schley County 100.0% 47 - 0 47 Central (Talbotton) A Division II