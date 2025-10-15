AJC Varsity

Maxwell football projections: LaGrange slight favorite over Troup in key 3A battle

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns.
A football is shown before the game between Douglass and LaGrange in the Corky Kell Dave Hunter Classic at Kell High School, Wednesday, August 14, 2024, in Marietta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By Loren Maxwell
Updated 7 minutes ago

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5 and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round-robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or less, and at least 50% of the time, the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and, thus, the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game were infinitely repeated.

Favorite Projection Underdog
Date Game Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
Fri, Oct 1789.65AAAAAAHillgrove64.9%20 - 146McEachernAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1772.45AAA PublicLaGrange53.1%27 - 252TroupAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1772.28AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge53.7%21 - 210BrookwoodAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1770.22AAAAAHughes97.4%41 - 1229NorthgateAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1767.96AAAAARoswell91.6%35 - 1619LanierAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1766.78AAAAAAArcher66.0%23 - 176South GwinnettAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1765.53AAAAALovejoy59.9%22 - 202NewnanAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1763.16AAAAAHouston County88.3%28 - 1216CoffeeAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1762.78AAAAWare County82.2%29 - 1613PerryAAAA
Thu, Oct 1662.69AAAAAAWest Forsyth86.2%27 - 1017North ForsythAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1762.17AAA PublicDouglass60.8%27 - 216North ClaytonAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1761.84AAAAAANorth Paulding71.4%28 - 208WheelerAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1760.40AAAAAACarrollton99.5%47 - 047East CowetaAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1760.22AAAAJonesboro83.2%28 - 1414GriffinAAAA
Fri, Oct 1760.22AAA PublicHarlem50.4%14 - 140Westside (Augusta)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 1755.27AAAAAAParkview72.9%31 - 238DuluthAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1755.03AA PublicRockmart71.0%28 - 217Lakeview Ft. OglethorpeAA Public
Fri, Oct 1754.75AAA PublicSandy Creek96.4%36 - 729WhitewaterAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1754.75Smaller PrivatePrince Avenue Christian68.5%27 - 207Franklin CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 1754.67A Division I PublicBleckley County54.2%24 - 222DublinA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1754.31AAA PublicNorth Hall87.4%34 - 1816Lumpkin CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1753.78AAAAAAWalton90.0%35 - 1520EtowahAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1752.32AA PublicHapeville Charter78.0%17 - 017LovettSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 1751.76Smaller PrivateWhitefield Academy54.5%24 - 222Landmark ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 1751.04AAAAAABuford99.7%45 - 045Central GwinnettAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1749.90Smaller PrivateHebron Christian96.0%37 - 829Stephens CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 1749.83AAAAARome98.9%42 - 636South PauldingAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1749.39AAAAAAGrovetown54.3%21 - 210Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1749.28AA PublicPierce County92.0%33 - 1221Crisp CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 1749.26AAAACass92.5%38 - 1820DaltonAAAA
Fri, Oct 1749.26AAAALithonia74.0%26 - 1610St. Pius XAAAA
Fri, Oct 1748.83AAA PublicMary Persons77.8%22 - 1210SpaldingAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1748.82AAA PublicMount Zion (Jonesboro)60.0%21 - 174LuellaAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1748.40AAAAHiram64.2%23 - 194AllatoonaAAAA
Fri, Oct 1747.94AAAAFlowery Branch82.6%27 - 1314Walnut GroveAAAA
Fri, Oct 1747.63Smaller PrivateAquinas65.4%30 - 264BaldwinAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1747.63AAAAWarner Robins58.9%22 - 202New HampsteadAAAA
Fri, Oct 1747.37AAAAALee County97.9%41 - 734VeteransAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1746.99AA PublicHart County70.2%26 - 179East JacksonAA Public
Fri, Oct 1746.85AAAAAANorth Cobb97.6%38 - 632CherokeeAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1746.47A Division I PublicJasper County53.5%23 - 212Social CircleA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1746.44AAAAEastside91.8%29 - 722East ForsythAAAA
Fri, Oct 1746.29AAAABenedictine98.6%40 - 040Wayne CountyAAAA
Fri, Oct 1746.18Smaller PrivateAthens Academy79.8%28 - 1612Elbert CountyA Division I Public
Thu, Oct 1646.01AAA PublicCairo85.1%31 - 1714DoughertyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1745.29AAA PublicCalhoun96.1%39 - 1326GilmerAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1744.67AAAAABradwell Institute65.0%26 - 215South EffinghamAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1744.42AAAABlessed Trinity94.7%28 - 028Westminster (Atlanta)AAAA
Fri, Oct 1744.26A Division I PublicPepperell52.6%19 - 172Haralson CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1744.16AA PublicRinggold70.1%28 - 217SonoravilleAA Public
Fri, Oct 1743.68GIAA AAAA-AAADeerfield-Windsor60.5%23 - 203Valwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 1743.54A Division I PublicLamar County67.6%21 - 147Putnam CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1743.45AAAACentral (Carrollton)98.9%40 - 040Harris CountyAAAA
Fri, Oct 1743.28AAA PublicWestover79.3%23 - 1211MonroeAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1742.49AA PublicMorgan County94.4%40 - 1723JacksonAA Public
Fri, Oct 1742.46A Division I PublicHeard County88.9%28 - 721BremenA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1741.71AAA PublicJenkins97.2%42 - 1428Long CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1741.43AAAAAEffingham County90.7%34 - 1420GreenbrierAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1741.29AAAAAJackson County97.8%39 - 633Winder-BarrowAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1741.24AAAAAEast Paulding95.1%38 - 1325Kennesaw MountainAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1740.23A Division I PublicWashington County52.7%20 - 200East LaurensA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1740.22A Division I PublicWorth County97.6%39 - 633Bacon CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1740.18AA PublicNorth Murray94.8%35 - 1025North Cobb ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 1739.91AAA PublicPeach County97.5%36 - 036BainbridgeAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1739.76AAA PublicNorthwest Whitfield91.9%33 - 1221AdairsvilleAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1739.59GIAA AAAA-AAABrookstone58.8%22 - 202Westfield SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 1739.33AAAAAStatesboro85.7%28 - 1315EvansAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1739.25AAAAAADenmark97.1%35 - 035South ForsythAAAAAA
Thu, Oct 1638.64AAAAStarr's Mill67.8%27 - 207Northside (Columbus)AAAA
Fri, Oct 1738.50AAAAKell98.2%35 - 035CentennialAAAA
Fri, Oct 1738.37AAAACartersville99.7%47 - 047CedartownAAAA
Fri, Oct 1738.37AAAAAACampbell88.9%28 - 1216Paulding CountyAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1737.68A Division I PublicOglethorpe County53.0%21 - 210CommerceA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1737.16AAAAAShiloh89.2%28 - 721Arabia MountainAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1737.13A Division I PublicToombs County98.9%41 - 041Savannah Country DaySmaller Private
Fri, Oct 1736.80AAAAAThomas County Central99.9%42 - 042Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAA
Fri, Oct 1736.57AAA PublicWest Laurens97.7%37 - 037HephzibahAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1735.87Smaller PrivateGreater Atlanta Christian90.4%31 - 1318White CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1735.70AAA PublicChestatee68.9%28 - 217Dawson CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1735.38AAAAMadison County95.0%31 - 031Cedar ShoalsAAAA
Fri, Oct 1735.19AAA PublicHeritage (Ringgold)89.5%28 - 721LaFayetteAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1735.04A Division I PublicACE Charter69.8%24 - 177SouthwestA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1734.84A Division I PublicFitzgerald94.8%34 - 727BerrienA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1734.82AAAAAADacula95.3%37 - 1324Mountain ViewAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1734.67AAAAAANewton99.5%44 - 044Heritage (Conyers)AAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1733.03AAAAADecatur79.4%27 - 1413Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAA
Fri, Oct 1732.74AAAAABrunswick97.9%39 - 336Lakeside (Evans)AAAAA
Fri, Oct 1731.83A Division I PublicSwainsboro97.8%35 - 035VidaliaA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1731.66AA PublicUnion County50.1%21 - 210Coahulla CreekAA Public
Thu, Oct 1631.46AAAAAALambert98.2%41 - 734Forsyth CentralAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1730.95A Division IIMetter69.3%20 - 128McIntosh County AcademyA Division II
Fri, Oct 1730.52A Division IIJenkins County64.5%24 - 195Bryan CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 1730.19AA PublicAppling County97.2%35 - 332Tattnall CountyAA Public
Fri, Oct 1730.05A Division IIWheeler County90.4%28 - 721Telfair CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 1729.63AA PublicMiller Grove80.9%25 - 1312South AtlantaAA Public
Fri, Oct 1728.91A Division IITurner County60.8%24 - 213St. Anne-PacelliGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 1727.08A Division IIMitchell County74.9%28 - 199Miller CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 1727.02AAAAAAPebblebrook78.5%27 - 1413South CobbAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1726.69AAAAAANorth Gwinnett100.0%48 - 048MeadowcreekAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1726.65AAAAAAWestlake99.6%42 - 042Chapel HillAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1726.50GIAA AAAA-AAAStrong Rock Christian62.9%24 - 204Calvary ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 1725.39GIAA AAAA-AAAFrederica Academy81.9%27 - 1314Pinewood ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 1725.13AA PublicSpencer87.4%28 - 1018ShawAA Public
Thu, Oct 1624.20AAAAADutchtown91.9%32 - 1022MorrowAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1723.92A Division I PublicGordon Lee94.1%34 - 727Gordon CentralA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1723.44A Division I PublicDodge County97.3%35 - 035Jefferson CountyA Division I Public
Thu, Oct 1623.28AA PublicCarver (Atlanta)99.7%41 - 041TherrellAA Public
Fri, Oct 1723.17Smaller PrivateDarlington74.4%33 - 2310ModelA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1722.64A Division IITreutlen88.1%28 - 820Dooly CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 1722.59A Division I PublicJeff Davis97.5%34 - 034RutlandAA Public
Fri, Oct 1721.21AAAAAApalachee63.1%23 - 194AlcovyAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1720.58GIAA AA-ASouthland Academy83.6%30 - 1614Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA AA-A
Thu, Oct 1620.05AAAADruid Hills82.8%27 - 1314NorthviewAAAA
Fri, Oct 1719.95Smaller PrivateCalvary Day99.6%43 - 043Johnson (Savannah)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 1718.30A Division I PublicBanks County59.9%25 - 214Providence ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 1718.24A Division IITrion80.0%30 - 1911GreenvilleA Division II
Fri, Oct 1717.41AAAATucker98.8%38 - 038North SpringsAAAA
Fri, Oct 1716.74AAA PublicUpson-Lee99.0%41 - 041Fayette CountyAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1716.22AAAAAAHarrison99.9%48 - 048OsborneAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1716.19GIAA AA-ASouthwest Georgia Academy79.8%26 - 1412Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 1716.06AA PublicRedan56.3%27 - 243SalemAA Public
Fri, Oct 1715.85A Division IILincoln County99.3%35 - 035Lake Oconee AcademyA Division II
Fri, Oct 1715.73AAAAAGainesville100.0%55 - 055ChattahoocheeAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1715.55AAA PublicWindsor Forest70.7%29 - 218IslandsAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1714.54AAAAAANorcross99.9%47 - 047BerkmarAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1714.24AAAAAAMill Creek100.0%49 - 049DiscoveryAAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1713.72AAAAASeckinger99.4%42 - 042Johns CreekAAAAA
Fri, Oct 1712.87A Division IIWashington-Wilkes81.0%35 - 2411Greene CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 1712.84A Division I PublicDade County72.0%23 - 149CoosaA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 1712.49A Division IIEarly County98.7%38 - 038PelhamA Division II
Fri, Oct 1711.84GIAA AAAA-AAABethlehem Christian86.9%26 - 719Piedmont AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 1711.83GIAA AAAA-AAALakeview Academy57.4%21 - 192Athens ChristianGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 1711.12AAA PublicStephenson99.7%42 - 042RiverdaleAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1711.12GIAA AAAA-AAAStratford Academy97.8%36 - 036Mount de SalesGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 1710.61GIAA AA-AEdmund Burke Academy78.1%21 - 714Gatewood SchoolGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 1710.46AAA PublicHoward91.5%35 - 1421Cross CreekAAA Public
Fri, Oct 1710.00A Division IIHawkinsville97.1%38 - 731Montgomery CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 179.74A Division IIScreven County99.3%35 - 035SavannahA Division II
Fri, Oct 179.16A Division I PublicThomasville99.8%42 - 042Brantley CountyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 179.13A Division IITaylor County97.5%35 - 035Chattahoochee CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 178.36AA PublicColumbus97.2%28 - 028KendrickAA Public
Fri, Oct 175.61A Division IISeminole County98.5%35 - 035Terrell CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 175.57A Division I PublicNortheast99.8%42 - 042Central (Macon)A Division I Public
Fri, Oct 175.36AAA PublicBeach98.5%40 - 040GrovesAAA Public
Fri, Oct 174.03GAPPS AALanier Christian84.4%21 - 021Mount Pisgah ChristianSmaller Private
Fri, Oct 173.26A Division IIPortal88.3%33 - 1419ClaxtonA Division II
Fri, Oct 173.20GIAA AAAA-AAATiftarea Academy96.1%34 - 034Brookwood SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 173.20GIAA AA-ACentral Fellowship Christian64.8%25 - 205Windsor AcademyGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 172.99GIAA AA-ABriarwood Academy75.7%27 - 1611Thomas JeffersonGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 172.47AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)93.8%36 - 1422Southeast WhitfieldAAAA
Fri, Oct 171.42AAA PublicPickens99.8%45 - 045Johnson (Gainesville)AAA Public
Fri, Oct 170.13GIAA AAAA-AAAJohn Milledge Academy99.8%42 - 042Tattnall SquareGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17-0.50A Division IIMacon County96.6%41 - 1427Marion CountyA Division II
Fri, Oct 17-0.56AAAAMarist100.0%49 - 049ClarkstonAAAA
Fri, Oct 17-0.67GIAA AA-ARock Springs Christian77.7%27 - 1413Creekside ChristianGAPPS AA
Fri, Oct 17-1.49GIAA AAAA-AAAGeorge Walton Academy98.8%38 - 038Riverside PrepGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17-1.61GIAA AAAA-AAALoganville Christian92.7%35 - 1421King's AcademyGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17-3.12GIAA AAAA-AAABulloch Academy99.1%42 - 042St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA AAAA-AAA
Fri, Oct 17-5.35A Division I PublicFannin County98.6%40 - 040ArmucheeA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17-6.94GIAA AA-ABrentwood School99.7%44 - 044Augusta PrepGIAA AA-A
Fri, Oct 17-8.22GIAA AAAA-AAATerrell Academy95.2%27 - 027Baconton CharterA Division II
Thu, Oct 16-10.21Smaller PrivateMount Paran Christian99.3%35 - 035B.E.S.T. AcademyA Division I Public
Fri, Oct 17-13.36GIAA AA-AFlint River Academy96.9%38 - 731Heritage (Newnan)GIAA AA-A
Thu, Oct 16-16.46A Division I PublicTowers98.5%36 - 036Utopian AcademyA Division I Public
Thu, Oct 16-17.72AA PublicHardaway91.8%35 - 1520JordanAA Public
Thu, Oct 16-42.85AAA PublicStone Mountain99.2%35 - 035Cross KeysAAAA
Fri, Oct 17-53.91A Division IISchley County100.0%47 - 047Central (Talbotton)A Division II

Loren Maxwell

